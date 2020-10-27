Back in late August, I detailed how revenue estimates for electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) were not on the rise. Despite expectations calling for the company to dramatically increase deliveries in the back half of the year, it seemed like the street had some other thoughts. A few months later, a similar pattern is developing, one that could easily lead to a repeat of things we've seen so far this year.

I mentioned in my Tesla Q3 earnings preview that the average street revenue estimate going into the earnings report seemed ridiculously low, including the "low estimate" that just did not make any sense. Based on the number of deliveries the company announced, the only way that the company could have produced such low revenue was with massive discounting, and we had not heard about anything like that.

When the company reported its final Q3 results last week, I was certainly proven right. My $8.73 billion revenue figure was extremely close to the $8.77 billion Tesla reported, compared to the street average that was nearly half a billion off. While I'm proud of my own estimate, I'm here today more to talk about what the street is doing. Despite Tesla's revenue beat, its fourth in a row (top line beats that have averaged over $380 million), look at where the street is currently at for Q4:

I wish I knew which analyst had that low number so I could ask them what their reasoning is. That's a sequential increase of less than $300 million, which barely implies any meaningful delivery growth in the final quarter of 2020. To get an idea of where the street-average really is, we have to discuss the various items at play from one quarter to the next, starting with the $8.77 billion revenue total from Q3.

Credit sales are always a wildcard, and management raised its yearly forecast on those at last week's report. Still, however, let's call for a huge drop, say $250 million sequentially. I will also assume a $150 million increase in energy and service revenues as Tesla continues its product ramps there and the larger global fleet leads brings in more service revenue. For now, I'll assume $50 million in full self-driving revenue ("FSD") is recognized, as the beta feature has been released to some users, but that estimate could increase if more parts of FSD come to market in the next two months.

If we total those items up, we get to $8.72 billion in revenue, assuming the same number of deliveries and average selling prices ("ASPs") in Q4. In the chart below, you can see how ASPs per delivery, including leases, have fared over the past two years. When you exclude credits, the Q3 value was $51,679, which was down a little more than $2,000 over the prior year period.

(Data sourced from Tesla earnings reports, seen here)

So far in Q4, Tesla reduced Model S prices, but this low volume vehicle shouldn't have too much of an impact on the overall average. Some Model 3 variants in Norway saw a price cut, but the Standard Range version is now coming from China and the site shows February 2021 delivery estimates. We also saw Made in China Model 3 vehicles get a decent price decrease, although the weaker US dollar so far in Q4 would offset some of those losses. Elon Musk has also stated that 7-seater Model Y variants will be delivered in December, which is positive for selling prices given the extra cost of that option.

With a worst case scenario Q4 ASP of $49,000 per vehicle delivered, I get an increase of just under 25,900 vehicles. That would imply a quarterly total of about 165,500 units, putting the yearly total at about 484,500 vehicles. As a result, this implies the street just isn't calling for Tesla to miss its 500,000 vehicle target by a small amount, but more than 15,000 units. Also, if you were to say I'm too bearish on ASPs, increasing selling prices means less units at the same total revenue figure.

I bring this all up because Tesla shares are at a very important point right now. As the chart below shows, the stock is right at its 50-day moving average, and this was only after a double digit rebound from Monday morning's early lows. This key technical level has provided support for the name in recent months, but the line is starting to level off a bit. Should the 50-day roll over and head lower, it could become a level of resistance rather than support, which could push shares lower.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, it seems that the street still doesn't believe in Tesla. Despite another large beat of analyst expectations in Q3, revenue estimates for the current quarter imply that the company will fall well short of its yearly delivery goal. Some may argue that the street is trying to set a low bar so that Tesla always beat expectations, and that argument would seemingly gain steam every quarter that this happens. With Tesla shares also at a key technical level, it will be interesting to see how street estimates fare as the quarter continues to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

