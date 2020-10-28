This Is One Of The Greatest Secular Growth Trends

Before We Begin, Let's Define Some Terms

There are many terms that could describe the various facets of the secular growth trend of data analytics and artificial intelligence, and there also are different shades of definitions for those terms.

For the purposes of this research note, I will lay out how I define each descriptive category. I specifically chose the order in which I'm sharing these terms because I view them as graduations from the base level to the most advanced level, i.e., real, human-like intelligence, or AI. This is, of course, just one lens through which we can view this industry.

Data Science : Data science is an activity in which we've all participated. Historically, it's been the action of collecting data points and inserting them into an excel spreadsheet, from which we've gleaned insights. In a sense, we are all data scientists to varying extents, and based on this realization, companies, such as Alteryx (AYX), have designed platforms with the goal of replacing excel spreadsheet data analysis for the average person (as well as the more advanced person). In sum, data science is simply the act of collecting data and using various software tools to generate insights from it.

Machine Learning : Machine learning revolves around the idea of using software (notably algorithms) to create "programs capable of learning." Examples of machine learning include Amazon's ability to predict what you might like based on what you've bought in the past, Netflix's ability to predict what you might want to watch based on what you've watched or browsed in the past, and Facebook's ability to predict with whom you might want to connect based on your already established network of connections. It's the idea that as more data is fed into the software program, or algorithm, the program becomes more intelligent and capable of generating better insights within a given environment. We will discuss this idea in quite some depth later in this note.

Artificial Intelligence: The holy grail of it all. Artificial intelligence sounds daunting, but it's very simple. Artificial intelligence is simply the replication of the human mind and its predictive ability, but with the ability to consider an infinite number of data points simultaneously and without rest, so as to identify patterns and create predictions. When considering artificial intelligence, we simply must think, "The primary function of the human mind is to collect data, store data, then make predictive decisions based on that data." Our goal in data science, machine learning, and ultimately artificial intelligence is to create software programs that perform the function of the human mind at massive scale (i.e., considering quadrillions, and well beyond, of points of data simultaneously) and without the need for rest (i.e., iteratively learning 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year).

So with these ideas in mind, let's explore how data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence have been rising to prominence in the business community.

Overarching Perspective: AI Is Eating The World

What's very interesting to me is that AI seems to be eating the world, and there are companies sprouting up all over the place focused on leveraging AI to enhance business or health outcomes. Livongo (LVGO) is just one such AI-based healthcare company on which I've been focused throughout 2020, though there are literally countless at this stage.

And the underlying principle is the same across industries. That is, the goal of AI could be likened to the goal of a living organism.

As humans, we constantly collect data (sensory inputs, such as sight, smell, or hearing), store data (memories), and use that data to predict the future (i.e., wait for cars to pass because we can forecast dying if we step into traffic). This is an evolutionary adaptation life has developed over millions of years, whereby we are better able to survive and procreate with a better ability to predict the future and act on those predictions.

In the world of healthcare, AI is creating companies that, based on the former analogy, might be seen as better adapted for survival and procreation.

In the case of Livongo, its emphasis on collecting data, storing it, and creating predictions based on it reduces costs (perpetuating the survival of companies who are subscribers) and betters health outcomes for its patients (perpetuating the survival of the patients as living beings).

That is, using data to predict health outcomes for living organisms via machine learning and AI is no different than using data to predict business outcomes via machine learning and AI, as businesses might be seen as living organisms themselves.

In the case of a Splunk (SPLK), its platform allows collection (through machine sensory input), storing (through databases/indexes), and predictions (through its machine learning toolkit) that enable its customers to create businesses that are more capable of identifying inefficiencies, predicting future outcomes, and ultimately thriving and winning in the ever-evolving landscape of business. Splunk makes businesses more capable of surviving in a survival of the fittest business environment (sans our very accommodative Fed at least).

To put it succinctly, the health of an organism abides by the same principles as the health of a business.

The better the ability to collect data, store data, and use that data to create actionable predictions of the future, the easier it will be for that company to survive, thrive, and prosper.

Those without the aforementioned intelligent capabilities will fail to flourish.

Evolution And Natural Selection 101.

And this is becoming an arms race in the business community. That is, Splunk's and Elastic's (ESTC) offerings will be seen as not only essential in the future, they will be seen as something of nuclear weapons.

Without these weapons in businesses' arsenals, companies without will be rendered an afterthought on the global stage of business, just as countries without nuclear weapons in the 20th Century were not considered global superpowers.

The businesses of tomorrow must purchase the aforementioned business offerings if they are to dominate in a world where powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence are truly impacting business outcomes, which as you will come to find out, I believe is occurring as you read this note.

The Rise Of Data Analytics

As of 2019, over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data were created every day in the world, and this number is only set to explode from here.

"There’s no way around it: Big data just keeps getting bigger. The numbers are staggering, but they’re not slowing down. By 2020, it’s estimated that for every person on earth, 1.7 MB of data will be created every second. In our 6th edition of Data Never Sleeps, we once again take a look at how much data is being created all around us every single minute of the day—and we have a feeling things are just getting started."

That's like every person on earth generating a .mp3 (a song) every second of every day in data!

Now, there are two kinds of data in the world: structured and unstructured.

Structured data includes:

Dates

Phone numbers

ZIP codes

Customer names

Product inventories

Point-of-sale transaction information

Unstructured data includes:

Media: Audio and video files, images

Text files: Word docs, PowerPoint presentations, email, chat logs

Email: There’s some internal metadata structure, so it’s sometimes called semi-structured, but the message field is unstructured and difficult to analyze with traditional tools.

Social Media: Data from social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

Mobile data: Text messages, locations

Communications: Chat, call recordings

As can be seen below, the quantity of data is reaching unfathomable levels, most of which is unstructured, and it's only accelerating in its growth.

Source: M-Files.com

Companies are being bombarded by this explosion of data, and in order to handle it and actually leverage it as the company should, they must employ platforms, such as Splunk or Alteryx, lest they fall victim to the data analytics arms race we're currently experiencing.

With this being said, we're only in the first inning. In fact, we might be still in the locker rooms waiting to take the field.

Data analytics has been prophesized as the savior of business inefficiencies and government waste for decades now, but thus far, we have a handful of public companies doing less than $2.5B in revenue, respectively, in the pure data analytics space. Of course, there's AWS (AMZN), Azure (MSFT), and GCP (GOOG) (GOOGL), which are generating nearly $100B in revenue, a run rate that has been achieved in just 10 years. These market dynamics highlight just how nascent the industry is, while still being incredibly explosive under the right circumstances.

For decades now, the data analytics gold rush was supposed to occur in tandem with the vaulted acceleration of artificial intelligence that would alter the way humans live and do business.

Since Alan Turing created the first inklings of computer science and artificial intelligence during WWII and questioned a machine's ability to be sentient, humans have awaited the day our robotic overlords would take the reins and begin generating so much wealth that we'd all be forced to drink from the golden spigot of the government dole.

Now, before you start booking that Greek island vacation with your AI-sponsored government check, let's take a look at the last two decades to decipher how close we might actually be to such a reality.

Spoiler alert: Company's financials, Google trends, and customer counts all point to this being the inflection point, but I don't think our robotic overlords are near displacing us from work entirely (nor ever in my eyes).

Let's investigate further.

Big Brains Need Big Data

This installment of The Greatest Secular Growth Trends is interesting for many reasons, not least of which is the fact that nearly every company I cover publicly and within my marketplace service might fall under its umbrella.

For example, Facebook's (FB) access to billions of data points, i.e., we the users, enables it to be an intelligent platform. The data fuels the intelligence, which recommends old friends from high school to us as people with whom we might want to connect.

In the case of Google, whether we use its translate function or we use Google search, the tens of exabytes of data the company has gathered enable it to generate better and more fruitful search results. That is, because it essentially has memories of our past interactions with it, it can generate search results that are more tailored to what we, individually, need.

It's like any interaction we might have with another human. Upon first meeting someone, we could never forecast what they might want to eat for breakfast. After 50 meetings with that person, we could likely live their lives for them.

It's no different in the world of big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. But the key is data. Prior to the 21st Century, data was sparse, but as the graph above demonstrated, data has proliferated and is expanding exponentially.

In the vast expanse of big data, machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence, and the countless shades thereof, this simple routine of data collection followed by iterative learning is the underpinning of all that we do.

World Wide Wait... But For Data Science And AI

In the late '90s, Jeff Bezos remarked that the "www." at the beginning of every web address actually stood for "World Wide Wait." Of course, Jeff has always been a data scientist first, so he's capitalized on the industry through Amazon, but Jeff is the exception. The rest of the world would take another two decades to catch up to Jeff's emphasis on data science, as we can see below.

I find the following Google Trends graphs very telling:

How often "Data Science" was searched from 2004-2020

How often "Data Analytics" was searched from 2004-2020

How often "Machine Learning" was searched from 2004-2020

And these searches coincide very closely with the massive advancements that have been made in artificial intelligence (remember: simply the ability to collect data, store data, and make inferences about data, just like a human mind). In about 10 paragraphs, I will highlight just how advanced AI has become recently.

For decades now, companies, such as Splunk, Alteryx and newer companies such as Elastic have produced data analytic centric offerings.

Despite very compelling use cases and the utter explosion of data collection, these companies have grown rather pedestrian thus far. They certainly have not experienced Alphabet, Amazon, or Facebook like growth.

Here's my theory as to why this has been the case thus far:

Data collection into data centers had been siloed prior to the introduction of cloud computing for most companies on earth, aside from the Amazon's and Alphabet's. Aggregation of data onto enormous cloud platforms had not been invented until really the early 2010s, barely 10 years ago.

With the rise of cloud computing, through offerings, such as AWS, and cloud-based/hybrid platforms, such as Splunk and Elastic, there's now a powerful centralization of data from, potentially, billions and trillions (and one day quadrillions and beyond) of collection points all over the earth.

So big hurdles were overcome recently, i.e., siloed data and weak data analytics/AI/ML that couldn't generate strong enough insights (read: identify patterns and create forecasts) from that data.

Strengthening ML/AI

Notwithstanding, machine learning and AI are still very much in their infancy, but every day we get closer to more powerful software that can create artificial intelligence capable of iteratively learning.

That is, presently we have billions of what's called "narrow AI" use cases. Our computers and the many applications that process information for us are collections of narrow AI. A basic calculator is narrow AI, in that it executes calculations that we'd otherwise have to do manually. Narrow AI has been around since the creation of the first computer programs, during the days of Alan Turing in the early to mid 20th Century.

General AI has yet to be created, however, recent evidence suggests that, at the very least, our machine learning capabilities are reaching a point at which narrow AI is expanding to AI that is actually capable of learning in a meaningful way.

Here's some evidence of that:

Have you used Google translate recently?

I have. A handful of our subscribers at Beating The Market prefer to speak Spanish, so I use Google translate to bridge the gap between us. Google translate used to be completely useless if you really wanted to communicate with someone who spoke a different language.

Today, it functions extraordinarily well, as it has had years to iteratively learn. This is a pure, easily accessible demonstration of machine learning. It demonstrates that we can create software that actually learns, meaning the more it does or analyzes something, the smarter and more accurate it becomes.

Here's another recent example of this technology in action:

That's a brief introduction to this recent artificial intelligence breakthrough that DeepMind, which was acquired by Alphabet, created to best the world's greatest Go player.

In this next video, 7:15 to 8:20 is all that is needed for the purposes of this note. So watch just that portion for now, then return to this note (and watch the rest later!).

What I find so compelling about that demonstration is the AI was able to learn iteratively until it became a master of the environment in which it was deployed. The AI was able to fire the "final predictive shot" in such an incredibly precise way.

Companies have not meaningfully leveraged data analytics, AI, and machine learning yet, because predictive ability has been weak in many use cases.

With machine learning rapidly advancing or rather hitting at the point at which it's becoming more useful and big data accelerating, companies will be forced to adopt data analytics platforms so as to leverage this incredible technology.

In essence, business will become a data analytics and machine learning arms race.

The adoption of cloud-deployed platforms that aggregate data and allow users to create powerful machine learning applications is truly just beginning.

In fact, I believe there will become a substantial bifurcation between the businesses that can create these intelligences that are sifting through quadrillion bytes of data every day all day and those that cannot afford to create such intelligences.

Use Cases For Big Data

The use cases for big data and corresponding ML/AI cannot be quantified. Each year more and more use cases proliferate as more and more devices become intelligent (read: narrow AI coupled with IoT functionality). With more and more devices generating data, the range of artificial intelligence use cases also will increase. The need for platforms that are capable of monitoring, analyzing, and making decisions based on inconceivably large data sets will continue to increase dramatically.

Excel spreadsheets will become all but a thing of the past for enterprises who are serious about powerful data science - hence, Alteryx continues to be a promising investment.

Here's a pretty straightforward example:

In the future airports will be entirely governed by artificial intelligence. From baggage to air traffic control to electricity, and the list goes on and on, data will flow into a platform, such as Splunk, where humans will build AI software that will learn these operations of the airport and "fire the final predictive shot," so to speak (a reference to the video about the intelligence that mastered the game).

Another use case will be in genetics:

In the future, if it's not already occurring now, data scientists will be able to build algorithms that attempt to try different gene edits 24/7 365. If we are able to, generally speaking, guess our way to curing Sickle Cell Anemia today, then imagine a supercomputer intelligence, in which we could use software to replicate a genetic environment and instruct that intelligence to try every possible edit of the gene until it found the correct solution for curing the disease in question.

I believe that such intelligence is at least a couple of decades away, but we will develop mild forms of it gradually over time, which will lead to medical breakthroughs.

Splunk, Elastic, and Alteryx need to be creating platforms where individuals are empowered to take data sets and build intelligence that can execute these brute force attacks on solving issues and create intelligence that could manage an entire robotic industrial complex, for example.

And I know they are doing just that; hence, we're invested!

Classifications Of Data Analytics Companies

The universe of data analytics, as I've mentioned, is vast. This documentary really highlights the extent to which Amazon is a pure data analytics company. That is, some form of artificial intelligence powers its operations.

With that being said, we are searching for pure-play data analytics companies that act as "off the shelf" solutions for companies that want to create powerful artificial intelligence to power their businesses.

As promised, here are two promising data analytics and AI companies:

Data Logging/Monitoring/ML Oriented SPLK ESTC

Now, let's discuss them a bit.

Enterprise Data Analytics Operating Systems

At the center of both Splunk and Elastic is the idea of searching through vast quantities of data in such a way that patterns and trends can be identified and addressed, either through the resolution of an issue or threat or through actionable predictive insights. Let's take a look at both companies' founding stories to glean a bit of insight into the companies core competencies and values.

This is Splunk's founding story:

Most notably, in the above video, we see that Splunk was founded on the premise of searching or "Spelunking" through caves, i.e., the data caverns of a company.

And this is Elastic's foundational premise:

As you can see, in essence, they are the same.

They were both founded on the premise of searching through vast quantities of data and using that search capacity to create actionable insights for users.

In today's era of data analytics platforms, they are now turning their attention to not only searching and monitoring, but also to creating machine learning algorithms that will continue to evolve, I believe, ultimately into more powerful and general artificial intelligence that governs most aspects of the businesses in which these solutions are deployed.

Splunk

As I discussed just above, Splunk's core competency revolves around searching through vast troves of data, i.e., Spelunking through the bowels of a company's databases, so as to glean insights about the underlying issues, patterns, or trends that might be underway.

Splunk has built a vast array of products atop this founding philosophy and now operates in APM, SIEM, business insights/data analytics, etc. That is, the company offers the most comprehensive data analytics platform on the market, and with its evolving Machine Learning toolkit, the use cases will only continue to proliferate alongside the demand for its product.

Splunk is the leader in a field known as SIEM: Security, Infrastructure, and Event Management. But it also registers as a leader in a handful of other data analytics industries, including APM.

Notably, Elastic does not appear on this chart, though my research tells me that they received an "honorable mention".

I believe that in the coming years Elastic's new unified agent will bring it to a more competitive status with Splunk's more comprehensive offering, which does pretty much everything under the sun in terms of data analytics. Splunk unequivocally offers the most comprehensive data analytics platform on the market.

Splunk has operated with virtually no competition over the past decade, however, due to the massively growing industry in which the company operates, it's now beginning to face extremely formidable competition.

Elastic offers powerful log search, which enables users to search through vast quantities of data stemming from pretty much any source. However, Elastic is just now beginning to develop a robust comprehensive platform that offers security, observability, and search. In fact, Elastic is not being registered on the Garnet Magic Quadrant for SIEM nor for APM, but it's currently releasing products that it hopes will compete more robustly with the likes of Splunk.

For an even more comprehensive review of Splunk, please read our note on the company here.

Elastic

So after highlighting the extent to which Elastic lags the likes of Splunk, you may be wondering why I have been invested and still like the idea of purchasing more Elastic. To answer your question, I always have maintained my bullish thesis on Elastic, primarily, because I believe in the CEO's ability to execute and evolve. Shay Banon is the CEO of Elastic, and if you have not already watched the video of him and his Elasticsearch product, I invite you to do so now (I shared it above).

While Elastic is not currently as comprehensive a platform as Splunk in terms of being able to offer market-leading search, observability, and security solutions, I believe it's rapidly progressing to the point at which it will offer those solutions, and when it does, it will be a veritable competitor with Splunk, who currently has no true competitors in my eyes.

At Beating The Market, we invest in CEOs who also are founders of the companies over which they preside, as I believe that there's no better person to oversee the execution of a company's mission, the company's "why" if you will, than the person who created the company itself.

Steve Jobs saliently taught us this during his ouster at Apple.

Most of it revolves around the "agency problem," which means that when a founder is CEO, we can be very sure their interests are aligned with ours as shareholders, i.e., they are not just there for a quick payday/they are not making decisions with a short term mentality (the death knell of any business). I also believe that CEO/Founders results in rapid innovation and a "move fast and break things" culture, which is necessary to win in the world of technology.

And my beliefs yielded fruit recently in the release of Elastic's new "unified agent," which moves the company to a position much closer to being astride of Splunk in terms of an offering comprehensive enough for Fortune 100.

Here's a great quote that summarizes this very important milestone for Elastic:

“With this launch, we’re bringing our customers the speed and simplicity they need to effectively leverage their data at scale,” said Kevin Kluge, SVP, Engineering, Elastic. “We’re introducing the beta of Elastic Agent, a single, unified agent that will dramatically simplify data onboarding and ingest management workflow so that operators can spend more time acting on insights, and less time setting and managing their ingest infrastructures."

This is a direct shot at Splunk. But I am OK with it.

I have owned Elastic since $78, when I originally recommended it for Beating The Market, and plan to continue holding it for many years to come.

I believe these Elastic and Splunk will come to operate in a virtual duopoly within the mega-enterprise search, observability, and monitoring space as well as general-purpose machine learning development and AI space.

Concluding Thoughts

Well, thank you for coming on this journey of exploring how data analytics, machine learning, and AI are shaping the world around us. While Splunk and Elastic are two great ways to play the trend, we are truly in the first innings of the evolution and expansion of big data, data analytics, and AI. Many companies that may not even advertise themselves as data analytics companies may come to be the most advanced and valuable AI companies of the 21st century.

Amazon and Alphabet have already taught us those lessons.

Furthermore, at this stage, I will likely not touch a company unless management expressly states that they are focused on leveraging ML/AI so as to create a business that will survive during the AI arms race of the 21st Century.

As always, thanks for reading, remember to follow for more, and happy investing!