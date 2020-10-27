Investors are expecting an earnings report from Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) next week. The optical components manufacturer has been going through a phase of a prolonged slowdown and the current expectation is that the company will finally be able to kickstart its growth engine in Q3. In this article, I'll discuss a few key numbers that should be on everyone's radar when the company reports its Q3 results on November 5.

Financial Items

Let me start by saying that expectations are running quite high for Applied Optoelectronics' Q3 results. Its management is forecasting revenue for the period to come in between $76 million and $84 million. This would mark a year over year upside of about 71% at the midpoint. Analysts more or less agree, but have a slightly lower forecast range of $74.8 million to $80.7 million.

Applied Optoelectronics' revenues have been on a downward spiral for the better part of the past three years now. In fact, all four of its reporting segments saw a material sales decline over the period. So, a dramatic jump in its revenues this time around, provided the company is able to pull it off, would reinforce shareholders' confidence in the management. Their turnaround plans would no longer be limited to marketing slides, and would actually start materializing into hard reality.

So, first thing is to look at whether Applied Optoelectronics can meet the Street and its management's own revenue expectations for the period. But in addition to that, we must also monitor its segregated revenue performance. Per our database, we know that its data center segment contributes a major portion of its total revenues (80.5% in Q2 FY20) and I suspect this revenue stream will likely be volatile in Q3.

On one hand, Applied's management has a bullish revenue outlook for the coming quarter. The company registered its highest-ever telecom revenues in the last quarter owing to the rapidly growing 5G hardware deployments in China. Its management mentioned in their last earnings call that they continued to see strong telecom design win activity so, that, in theory at least, should boost its telecom revenue to new highs in the near future.

Additionally, Applied Opto's management stated in a press release during the quarter that they were able to produce a record 1.1 million laser diodes in July, and were hoping to further ramp production to 1.5 million units per month by the end of the ongoing fiscal year. These developments would suggest that all's well for Applied and its shareholders, right?

Unfortunately, at least for Applied Opto's shareholders, things aren't so linear. Infinera's (INFN) management had noted in its last earnings call that they were starting to see a second order impact of COVID-19 outbreak. Here's the relevant excerpt for your reference:

…we are beginning to see certain COVID-19-related second order effect shortages caused by component factory closures from earlier in the year, closures that are now affecting the availability of certain assemblies. We also continue to expect inbound and outbound logistics challenges given the drastic reduction of carriage around the world. This is impacting both cost and customer satisfaction.

Now, Infinera isn't a direct competitor for Applied Optoelectronics, rather, the former is a packet-optical networking hardware provider -- a sub-sector that Applied Optoelectronics caters to. If other such firms are also finding it difficult to procure hardware parts, then I suspect they might just defer their purchases by a few months at least until supplies normalize across the board. After all, it won't make much sense to stock up huge inventories of transceivers if other accompanying parts aren't available. This, in my opinion, might limit Applied Opto's data center and telecom growth.

Although Applied has a presence in FTTH and CATV end-markets as well, these segments are fairly stable and the company doesn't have any catalysts at play that would meaningfully impact the sales performance of the said segment. So, in summary, Applied's total, data center and telecom revenue are likely going to be the key levers in its upcoming earnings report and so, we must monitor these items very closely. Also, listen in on management's comments around whether their laser diodes production ramp is underway seamlessly or if the company was hit by yield issues.

High-Speed Transceiver Sales

Next critical item to look at would be its high-speed sales mix. The company has a slew of transceivers in its product portfolio, including 40G, 100G and 200G/400G but it generates most of its data center revenue from the sale of its 40G and 100G units.

One might ask what's the difference between the two. Well, for starters, the 100G transceivers sport faster data rates and garner a much higher average selling price (or ASP) compared to 40G units. Where an average 10km QSFP28 100G transceiver sells for around $600, a 10km QSFP+ 40G unit sells for about half the price at $300. I think it's needless to say but the company stands to benefit financially if it sells more of high-speed 100G transceivers going forward.

Per our database, Applied Optoelectronics saw a material uptick in its 100G data center sales in the last quarter. However, we don't know yet if that was a sustainable rise. For all we know, Applied Optoelectronics might have just temporarily benefited from its competitors being supply challenged -- a dynamic that Infinera's management discussed in its last earnings call. So, the optical component manufacturer's upcoming earnings report will reveal whether its 100G sales will continue to rise going forward, or its newfound growth momentum is fizzling out already.

Final Thoughts

Applied Optoelectronics' upcoming earnings report will be a pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders. It'll reveal whether the company is making progress on its business turnaround or not. So, I would recommend readers and investors to keep a close eye on its total revenues, its data center and telecom sales figures and its 100G revenue contribution in its upcoming earnings report. These items are likely going to determine where Applied Optoelectronics and its shares head next. Good Luck!

