Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) is probably little known to most dividend growth investors. But it should be due to the steady drip of dividends the water utility generates. The company is a Dividend Champion having raised the annual dividend for 28 consecutive years. The stock has shown up on my Dividend Power ranking model as the highest-ranked water utility. In addition, Artesian has the highest dividend yield of about 2.8% at the moment compared to other water utilities. The stock price is still down about -1.3% year-to-date, and the stock is also trading below its 52-week high and all-time high.

In fact, the stock price has trended down since late-2017. Artesian Resources is not trading at a very discounted earnings multiple, but it is trading below the valuation of the S&P 500 and water utility peers. On the negative side, the stock is a micro-cap and thinly traded, and it is still controlled by the founding family. That said, I think the risks are small considering the long operating history and regulated aspect of water utilities. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: Pixabay

Overview of Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources traces its founding back to 1905. The company operates as a holding company providing water and wastewater services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The utility’s operating subsidiaries include Artesian Water, Artesian Water Maryland, Artesian Water Pennsylvania, Artesian Wastewater, Artesian Wastewater Maryland, Artesian Utility, Artesian Development, and Artesian Storm Water. At the end of 2019, the water utility served about 87,800 customers in Delaware, 2,500 customers in Maryland, and 40 customers in Pennsylvania. Artesian operates 1,331 miles of transmission and distribution water lines supplying over 8.3 billion gallons of water. Total revenue was $83.6 million in 2019 of which the great majority was for water sales.

Descendants of the founder control the company through a dual class share structure. The Class A stock is non-voting and trades on the Nasdaq and the Class B stock trades OTC. The current Chairwoman and CEO is Dian Taylor and her niece Nicholle Taylor is the COO. A nephew is on the board of directors. Combined they own about 55% of the Class B shares and other descendants own about another 15.4% of the Class B shares.

Artesian’s Revenue and Earnings Growth

Artesian is a regulated water utility and tends to slowly grow its top and bottom lines with time. Revenue has grown from about $65 million in 2010 to about $84 million in 2019. Similarly, net income has grown from $7.6 million in 2010 to roughly $15 million in 2019. Further operating margins and net profit margins have trended up over the past decade. This suggests that the company is executing well and keeping control of costs. The chart below outlines the growth.

Source: TIKR.com

This growth has come about from organic growth, acquisitions, and partnerships. Organic growth for most utilities comes by adding customers on the existing network. This is typically due to population growth. The Delmarva Peninsula population is trending up and in turn that will drive metered connections and thus the top line. However, population growth alone is not the full story here.

Artesian has been active on the acquisition and partnership front. In 2020, the company acquired the water systems of Frankford and Delaware City adding a few thousand customers. The company also partnered with Sussex County to provide water. On the wastewater front, Artesian has partnered with Sussex County, Delaware to expand wastewater service. These activities were on top of the acquisition of Slaughter Beach Water Company in 2018 and High Point Associates water assets in 2019. Other acquisitions over the past three years include Cantwell, Odessa, and Historic Fort DuPont.

Acquisitions typically require capital investment for upgrades and to make connections. Note that capital expenditures are running about $40 million per year since 2017, which is roughly double from 2010-2015. However, these new customers will be Artesian’s customers for decades into the future. The regulated nature of a water utility means that they will profit. Further, entering new geographic areas permits Artesian to expand further through organic growth as the population grows. The water and wastewater service market are seemingly fragmented on the Delmarva Peninsula and so it provides opportunity for additional future growth through acquisitions.

Artesian’s Dividend Growth and Safety

Artesian has paid a growing dividend since 1993. The water utility has paid an uninterrupted dividend since 1931. The latest increase of the regular quarterly cash dividend was 3.2% to $0.2571 per share. You can see the historical growth over the past decade in the chart below. The dividend tends to increase at a low single-digit rate, so it is a slow and steady drip. Since 2014, the increase has been remarkably consistent at about 3% per year.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Artesian’s dividend safety metrics are decent based on earnings, cash flow, and debt. In my opinion, there is little likelihood of a dividend cut or suspension. In addition, I believe that a dividend growing at 3% per year is sustainable over the foreseeable future.

In 2019, the payout ratio was approximately 61%, which is a reasonable value and below my threshold of 65%. The payout ratio has been between 60% and 65% since 2016. Looking forward for 2020, the annual dividend rate is $1.03 per share and anticipated earnings per share is $1.68. This gives a payout ratio of 61%.

From the perspective of cash flow, the dividend is also safe. Operating cash flow was roughly $18.9 million. Capital expenditures for utilities are typically fairly high due to the nature of the business and funded by debt. But the dividend required about $9.2 million so it can be paid from operating cash flow. The company does issue a small amount of stock every year and does not conduct repurchases. This means that the cash required to pay the dividend increases each year. However, the share count is only increasing by a few hundred thousand per year at the moment, which is not significant.

Artesian has a reasonable debt position. At the end of 2019, the utility had about $600,000 in cash and equivalents. This was versus short-term debt of about $7.5 million, current long-term debt of ~$1.7 million, and long-term debt of approximately $144.2 million. Long-term debt is trending up due to elevated capital expenditures. Interest coverage is OK at about 5X and leverage is roughly 4.3X. This seems high but I compare the leverage ratios in the table below for other water companies and Artesian’s is lower than many of them. This suggests that the balance sheet is reasonably conservative. However, the rise in long-term debt bears watching.

Source: TIKR.com

Valuation of Artesian

Artesian is trading at an earnings multiple of about 21.8X at the moment based on expected 2020 earnings of $1.68 per share. The long-term average for the P/E ratio over the past decade is about 22.2X. At the current earnings estimate and a 22X fair value estimate, we are looking at fair value price of $36.96 based on consensus earnings.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 21X and 23X, I obtain a fair value range from $35.28 to $38.64. The current stock price is ~95% to ~104% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$36.62 suggesting that the stock is about fairly valued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 21.0 22.0 23.0 Estimated Value $35.28 $36.96 $38.64 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 104% 99% 95%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $34.25. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $25.75 assuming a desired return of 7% and dividend growth rate of 3%. An average of these three models is ~$32.32 suggesting that Artesian is slightly overvalued at the current price.

Let’s compare Artesian Resources to its major competitors. We can see that Artesian has the highest yield and lowest valuation. In addition, the stock price is still down a bit year-to-date.

Name Ticker Yield Beta P/E YTD Performance Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 2.80% -0.02 21.8 -1.3% American Water Works Company (AWK) 1.43% 0.22 43.6 25.0% American States Water Company (AWR) 1.72% -0.07 34.1 -10.2% California Water Service Group (CWT) 1.79% -0.01 n/a -7.8% Global Water Resources (GWRS) 2.52% 0.42 244.5 -12.6% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 1.49% 0.22 32.4 -7.9% SJW Group (SJW) 2.04% 0.27 69.3 -11.5% Essential Utilities (WTRG) 2.27% 0.44 39.1 -6.3% The York Water Company (YORW) 1.57% 0.10 37.0 -0.8%

Source: FinViz

Final Thoughts on Artesian Resources

Overall, I like Artesian Resources. Granted it’s not terribly undervalued based on earnings and the other valuation models show that the stock is overvalued. But I attribute that to limited float, recent M&A in the space, and high investor demand for water utility stocks. Compared to other water utility stocks, Artesian is a relative bargain based on earnings multiple and has the highest yield. There are some risks in that the company is a microcap and the descendants of the founding family still control the company. But water utilities are regulated, and the company seems to be committed to paying a growing dividend. I also like that the beta is low and uncorrelated to the broader market providing some ballast during market downturns. I think that the current stock price is a decent one to take a position and it is a bargain below $33-$34 per share. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARTNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.