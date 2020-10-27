The stock is likely headed higher as Capex spending improves and will likely accelerate after the election.

It's time to talk about one of the world's largest steel producers. Not only did Nucor (NUE) report earnings recently, the company is also a significant player in all supply chains relying on steel. In other words, even if you are not a shareholder, it still makes sense to look at Nucor's third-quarter numbers as the company reveals a lot about the domestic economy. For example, Nucor once again managed to beat earnings expectations despite ongoing pressure on the economy while also expecting higher growth going forward. While I am not a shareholder at this point, I believe that Nucor's uptrend is sustainable and will accelerate in 2021 if capital expenditures gain momentum. In this article, I will tell you why.

Source: Nucor

Here's What Happened - And Why It Matters

As usual, I like to start this earnings review by taking a quick look at earnings per share. As you can see, the company hasn't reported quarterly EPS growth since the first quarter of 2019. Growth rates have been in a steady decline since the US economy peaked in the last quarter of 2018. After taking a 73% hit in the second quarter, the rate of contraction improved to 30% as EPS fell to $0.63. The good news is that this is well above analyst expectations of $0.50. It gets better as the company has beaten estimates every single time during the post-2018 economic downswing.

Source: Estimize

The reason Nucor was unable to grow its bottom line is that weakness started all the way at the top. As you can see below, third-quarter shipments to outside customers declined by 3% to slightly less than 4 million tons. The good news is that we are seeing some improvement as shipments were down 5% in the first three quarters of this year.

Source: Nucor Q3 2020 Earnings Release

The sequential improvement in the third quarter was provided by increased demand according to President and CEO Leon Topalian. Better market conditions resulted in a capacity utilization rate of 83% in the third quarter. This is up from 68% in the second quarter.

The company sees improving demand in construction. Especially, data and distribution centers are doing well and are expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, the company is bullish on the automotive sector as inventories are depleted after massive production cuts during the first lockdown in 2020.

"In the automotive sector, we experienced a strong rebounding third quarter related to automotive demand. Further, we are expecting strong automotive production rates in Q4 that could match or exceed the year ago period. OEMs are focusing on rebuilding inventories to meet the continued strong demand."

In the oil and gas market, the company sees no notable improvement as a subdued oil price is keeping pressure on the rig count - the graph below supports this view.

Source: Twitter (@anasalhajji)

However, renewable energy is doing well as orders through late-September were up 15% from prior-year levels. I believe this trend is about to continue regardless of who wins the election.

In other words, what Nucor is telling us so far, is that the economy is improving, which I expected given the rising trend in some indicators like the ISM index. However, that's not the only reason why Nucor is a great stock.

More Reasons Why Nucor Is Bottoming

Another reason why Nucor is a fantastic company is its ability to generate cash. The graph below shows operating cash flow and capital expenditures. If you didn't know what happened to the economy this year, you would be unable to guess that the economy had entered a recession. Operating cash flow in Q1 might be a hint, but still, the rebound in Q2 is impressive and makes Q1 look like an outlier.

Anyway, in the third quarter, Nucor generated roughly $850 million in free cash flow. The company used $123 million of this to pay dividends. Repurchases did not happen in the third quarter.

That said, the company has a healthy balance sheet as total liabilities are valued at roughly 45% of total assets with EBIT covering interest expenses 6.1x. Note that this is based on subdued EBIT, which will likely accelerate along with the economy in 2021.

It is, therefore, no surprise that Standard & Poor's reaffirmed its Nucor rating of A- (stable outlook).

Right now, Nucor has a 3.2% dividend yield. Since 2009, the dividend has grown by 1.7% per year. Based on this, and the fact that shareholders are exposed to the cyclical steel industry, I would suggest that buying Nucor because of its dividend is not the best thing to do. However, their dividend is safe, and getting paid more than 3% while waiting for capital gains isn't a bad thing.

With regard to the bottom, investors have pushed the stock price to $50 in anticipation of higher economic growth after the stock briefly touched $30 in the first quarter. Note that the company is getting support from higher steel prices. In this case, I used hot-rolled coil futures as a proxy for steel prices.

Source: TradingView (Orange: Hot Rolled Coil, Black: NUE stock price)

I believe that the recovery will last as long as the future capital expenditures indicator - along with many other indicators - remains in an uptrend. I believe that we will see more upside momentum after the election as companies are keeping capital expenditures low due to uncertainty. The 'only' companies investing in Capex are the ones with secular tailwinds like the ones Nucor mentioned (data centers and logistics-related infrastructure).

Takeaway

Nucor had a good quarter despite reporting yet another quarterly earnings decline. The company is seeing an increase in demand and is able to generate strong free cash flow even in difficult economic times. I believe Nucor is a good stock for investors who look for long-term steel exposure in their dividend accounts. However, I would argue that exposure should be kept low. I would not invest more than 2% of my long-term portfolio in Nucor if I were to buy it. I'm not saying this because there is something wrong with the company that I'm not telling you, but only because there are better companies that have strong free cash flow without being exposed to the steel industry.

For now, I believe that the stock will remain in an uptrend until economic sentiment peaks again. I don't believe that's going to happen earlier than 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.