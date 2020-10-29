Private Equity Is 'Loading Up' On REITs, Plus 2 Top Picks

We are selectively investing in them too.

The best opportunities are in the most-beaten property sectors. The pandemic will pass and things will gradually return to normal.

In our most recent Portfolio Review, we explain that increasingly many big-name investors are recognizing the opportunity in the REIT sector. Among many others...

Billionaire Howard Mark noted that office and retail REITs with high-quality assets are deeply undervalued and expected to make the "big money" in the recovery.

noted that office and retail REITs with high-quality assets are deeply undervalued and expected to make the "big money" in the recovery. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A BRK.B) recently doubled down on STORE Capital (STOR). It now owns nearly 10% of the equity.

BRK.B) recently doubled down on STORE Capital (STOR). It now owns nearly 10% of the equity. Private Equity firm KKR (KKR) just took a 5% stake in London Office REIT Great Portland Estates (OTC:GPEAF).

(KKR) just took a 5% stake in London Office REIT Great Portland Estates (OTC:GPEAF). Private Equity firm Brookfield (BAM) took a large position in British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY), which is an office and retail REIT.

(BAM) took a large position in British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY), which is an office and retail REIT. Passive Investment Trust, backed by a private equity firm, bought a 6% stake in Macerich (MAC), a mall REIT.

source

You will note that most investments by PE firms have been in retail and office REITs, which are the most discounted right now.

Have they lost their mind? Isn’t retail getting killed by Amazon (AMZN)? And isn’t Zoom (ZM) removing the need for offices?

That’s what the fear-mongering media would cause you to believe. In reality, these fears have been greatly exaggerated, and valuations have become very compelling.

In today’s article, we will explore all the reasons why private equity players have shifted to the REIT market, and finally, we outline a few opportunities to consider today.

Reason #1: REITs are Much Cheaper Than Private Real Estate

Generally, private equity investors prefer to buy private properties because most often, REITs trade at premium valuations. This premium is well deserved because REITs are essentially liquid real estate with diversification, cost efficiencies, and professional management.

However, at times, the market becomes fearful and REITs become deeply undervalued. This is the case today.

source

Today, it's not uncommon to find REITs trading at a 50% discount to NAV, which essentially means that you get real estate at 50 cents on the dollar.

You get a large discount and the added benefits of liquidity, diversification, and professional management for free. Therefore, it's a no brainer for private equity firms to invest in REITs. They offer higher reward potential with lower risk than private properties in today’s market.

Paying a premium to get private, concentrated, and illiquid assets does not make sense.

Reason #2: Private Equity Investors Have a Long Time Horizon

Private equity investors truly play the long game. They are not pressed by the next quarter results, and they understand that buying high-quality real estate at 50 cents on the dollar is likely to be a very good investment in the long run.

source

Properties should be valued based on decades of expected cash flow. Therefore, a few quarters of poor results have a very limited impact on long-term fair value.

Most REITs own Class A properties, have low leverage, and strong management teams. Retail and office REITs suffer today, but good assets always have bounced back, and this time won't be different.

Work from home won’t replace offices. It will only complement them. Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) have recently signed new major leases, and Netflix's (NFLX) CEO has publicly said that work-from-home is a catastrophe for most businesses.

Facebook's new lease is for 730,000 square feet in NYC: source

If major tech companies continue to heavily invest in office buildings, then most other companies also will. Employees may spend a day or two at home each week, but it does not remove the need for offices. It's key to achieve peak productivity.

Retail properties were hit even harder than office buildings because the lockdowns temporarily put them out of business.

But here again, a recovery is very likely. Most retail REITs own grocery-anchored shopping centers that focus on Internet-resistant retail segments such as food and services. Ask yourself: Do you still visit your local grocery store? Most people will answer yes, and therefore, these assets are sustainable.

The riskier retail REITs that own malls mostly focus on Class A properties in densely populated locations. According to KlePierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), their Class A malls already have returned to ~90% of pre-crisis sales even without tourism and in the midst of a severe recession.

source

2020 will be a painful year. 2021 may be as well. But high-quality real estate will recover and thrive again. Buying real estate at a 50% discount to fair value during times of crisis always has been a good investment and private equity investors understand that.

They see this as a case of short-term pain for long-term gain. They think like landlords and not like traders. They measure their performance over a 5-10 year holding period. That’s how you make money in REIT investing.

Reason #3: Significant Private Equity Cash Waiting to be Invested

There's more cash sitting in reserves of private equity funds, waiting to be invested, than ever before:

Opportunities are scarce in the private real estate market. Prices have not dropped by much and transactions are rare.

With that context in mind, it's not surprising that increasingly many prefer to buy deeply discounted REITs. They offer the same exposure at a lower price and deploying capital to the REIT market is quick and efficient.

Reason #4: 0% Interest Rates Will Result in Cap Rate Compression

REIT investors focus on the near-term pain and forget about the long-term prospects.

Private equity investors, on the other hand, are focused on the long-term prospects and recognize that a few quarters of lower rent collection is meaningless when you look at the bigger picture.

The big story for private equity investors is that interest rates have now dropped to 0%, and this will have a significant impact on property values in the coming years:

"Today across all major markets in the world, interest rates are 0% or negative. This will have a drastic effect in a positive way on asset values going forward. The fact that interest rates went to 0% everywhere has not yet been filtered into the market given the short term chaos." Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield (BAM).

A lot of investors need income, but…

Treasuries yield 0.6%...

Regular stocks pay 1.6%...

And corporate bonds yield 3.4%...

Data by YCharts

Where are all the income investors going to invest to earn their much-needed income?

Real estate is the next best alternative. And as more capital chases a limited number of deals, cap rates will compress to even lower levels than before the crisis. Lowe cap rates mean higher property values. And higher property values mean higher REIT NAVs.

REIT investors have completely ignored this element, but private equity investors haven’t.

Reason #5: Exceptional Opportunities With Significant Upside Potential

Right now, there are many REITs trading near their lowest valuation in 10 years. You can literally buy real estate at less than 50 cents on the dollar.

We saw the same thing happen in 2008-2009 when REITs collapsed following the Great Financial Crisis. Here's how they performed in the following two years:

REITs nearly tripled in value in just two years. That’s the average performance of a REIT ETF (VNQ) so you can imagine that many individual REITs did even better.

Many of the beaten-down retail, hotel, and office REITs became multi-baggers. As an example, Macerich (NYSE:MAC) earned a near 10x in just two years:

Data by YCharts

If you missed these opportunities in 2008-2009, consider 2020 to be your second chance to profit from deeply discounted REITs.

At High Yield Landlord, we are currently allocating capital to a number of deeply discounted REITs that we expect to double or even triple in the recovery. Here are two good examples:

(1) We recently bought a small position in Empire State Realty (ESRT), which is the owner of the Empire State Building in NYC. Its share price has lost two-thirds of its value when in reality the value of its underlying assets has not changed by nearly that much. ESRT is going through some pain right now, but it has the balance sheet to survive, and as we put this crisis behind, we expect over 100% upside from today's share price.

source

(2) Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) also is a relatively new holding in our Core Portfolio. It owns defensive grocery-store anchored strip centers in wealthy NYC suburbs and its share price is down by two-thirds due to temporary fears. Just like ESRT, UBA has a strong balance sheet and a well-aligned management team. We expect 100% upside and expect to buy more shares before the recovery.

source

ESRT and UBA are of course just two examples among many others, but they highlight how irrational the market can become at times. The value of their properties has not changed materially over the past six months. Yet, you can now buy these REITs at 65% lower valuations.

Sure there will be some pain in the near term, but not so much to justify a 65% lower valuation.

This is precisely why private equity investors are investing in REITs today. Their goal is to maximize gains in the recovery, and we believe that many of these REITs offer the potential to double or even triple in the recovery.

What Are We Buying?

We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 2,000 members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the #1 ranked real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5-star rating! You will get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBA; ESRT; BAM; MAC; KLPEF; BLND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.