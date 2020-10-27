Our position on Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has changed a lot over the last year. While the incoming data has influenced things, at the center of the thesis has been a rapidly changing price point. Take, for example, the price of these shares in early April 2020, when we wrote "Spirit Realty Priced For End Of Days". The stock was at $26 as our electronic ink was hitting the screen. It appeared to be pricing in a rather chaotic future full of zombies alongside dogs and cats living together. That was the right time to be extremely bullish. At the other end, when the stock hit $38.50 in June, we moved to the "Sold To The Dashing Gentleman At The Back" camp. The stock has now perfectly retraced halfway between the two points, and we thought it would be a good time to take another stab at seeing if this can deliver alpha.

The Trend Is Definitely A Friend

SRC has seen a real positive trend of improving rent collections on its portfolio. Q2-2020 saw three quarters of the total rent paid, and that has progressed to 90.2%.

100% of its 10 top ten tenants are paying rent at this point, and the strong bounce back in Q3-2020 GDP is likely to have a positive impact on all its tenants. Looking at the ones that have either not paid their rent or have been given special consideration, we see that one category stands out.

Movie theatres continue to be the biggest casualty of COVID-19 and their problems are rather unique. Studios remain hesitant to release movies ahead of a vaccine. The theatres have tried a bunch of tricks to get the audience back, but none of those tricks has worked. Any marginal revenues are still being directed at debt and interest payments, and they continue to fall behind on rent. While we have moved far closer to a vaccine than we were in March 2020, mass deployment is still far away. Theatres are likely at least 6 months away from even thinking about paying rent.

The Current Investment Case

While the exact timeline may be in debate, we do know that movie theatres will get back to paying rent at some point. They might even try and negotiate lower rents and their ability to do so will really depend on the level of pent-up demand there is, when they reopen. But even if we assume that there will be 30-40% permanent rent reduction, that hardly impacts the overall case for investing in SRC. SRC was over $50 when the pandemic struck, and assuming it lands up losing 3-5% of its total base rent when all is said and done, we can certainly start appreciating the value being given here.

Valuation

SRC has actually looked at its own portfolio with that same vision and given us some actual numbers we can play around with. In the slide below, they have made a case for loss of various levels of rent and then estimated what their shares would be worth.

They have done this by running 3 levels of cap rates and those are instructive as well. We have highlighted the numbers that we will focus on. As mentioned previously, a 5% loss of rent seems about fair for what we think will eventually happen in a modestly bad scenario. So, that has some built in margin of safety. As far as the applied cap rates go, 5.5% seems a pretty tall order here. Yes SRC was trading very close to that $55.00 level but we are talking about two very different economies here. The 7.5% cap rate actually gets us close to where the share price currently stands. That to us represents modest undervaluation. We say modest because there is nothing remotely in SRC's acquisition or disposition activity which makes us think that applying a 7.5% cap rate is ludicrously high.

Consensus Net Asset Value was a shade shy of $39 at last check, so perhaps the average analyst thinks that a 7.0% hits the Goldilocks level.

Debt

While we can debate over the exact level of value of these properties, it is clear that we are certainly not paying top dollar for these with SRC at $31.50/share. Often good properties are sold at bad prices because the company over reached on debt. Investors must always assess the debt structure before taking a dive on the common equity. Here the debt is very well staggered and no pressing maturities are coming up.

SRC is also comfortably onside on its covenants. The company has excellent access to capital and the second quarter conference call touches on the right points to highlight this.

Following NAREIT in early June, we raised $330 million equity proceeds bringing our quarter in leverage down to 4.9 times, inclusive of our unsold forward contracts. Keep in mind that we raised this $730 million of capital after COVID-19 hit and we're able to raise the debt and equity at weighted average costs of 4.4%. I think the ability to raise well-priced capital, even in a time of great uncertainty speaks to the strength of our company and the triple-net lease sector. We currently have approximately $1.2 billion of liquidity consisting of the forward equity, $29 million in cash and $800 million in undrawn revolver capacity.

Dividend Safety

SRC's payout ratio remains high.

This is even at the funds from operations (FFO) level which counts all rent (other than chargeoffs), and does not reduce for deferrals. SRC though has very strong trends in rent collection alongside excellent access to capital. These are good offsets. SRC thus enjoys the second lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A Moderate danger rating implies a 15-33% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months. Note that this is an upgrade from the "High" rating given last time.

Conclusion

Just as with our dividend safety rating, we are giving the stock a nudge up in ratings as well. We are moving this to a "weak buy" here and see prospects for 10% annual returns, the bulk of which comes from dividends. While the stock does enter our buy range, it is hardly the most compelling one in the REIT space today. But we will keep an eye on it to write cash secured puts if the price is right.

