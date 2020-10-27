2020 has been a year of extremes. We have seen significant changes in the economy and in markets. Certain industries have been pulled into a possible wave of bankruptcies while others are seeing their best annual performance. One of these top-performing industries is "green" energy.

One major company in this industry is Bloom Energy (BE) which has doubled in value this year as investors look to gain exposure to its expansion and demand for its products. To be fair, Bloom Energy is still largely a "fossil-fuel" energy company. The company's core business is fuel-cells that convert natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process that does not use combustion.

The benefits of this product include higher fuel efficiency than a large power station and less CO2 output (currently about 50-60% less). It can also be used at smaller-scales as in onsite corporate buildings (limiting the risk of power-outage - a growing issue in California where BE is headquartered) as well as maritime transport. The company has recently floated maritime as its next major growth push since the International Maritime Organization is currently working to drastically reduce shipping pollution.

Bloom Energy is also looking to create a carbon-capture system that would effectively reduce the CO2 output of its products by 100% since carbon would not leave the generator. The company is also looking to expand its hydrogen power system which creates no CO2. However, it is worth pointing out that it takes electricity to make hydrogen fuel, so a hydrogen system is merely battery-like power storage.

To many, Bloom Energy is a unique growth opportunity that is likely to gain from the company's and government's growing interest in reducing pollution and energy costs. However, not all that glitters is gold.

Bloom Energy's Alarming Income Situation

Bloom's operating model is built upon Power Purchase Agreements. Under this system, third-party equity investors contribute funds to a limited liability investment company that owns the PPA operating company. These operating companies purchase the power generators from Bloom Energy Corp and then sells the power to end customers at a specified rate per kilowatt-hour (which usually is at a discount from power-grid rates).

Bloom has seen strong revenue growth in recent years and, if not for COVID-19, would have likely seen decent growth in 2020. That said, the company has had (nearly) chronically negative cash-flows and consistently negative profits. To make matters worse, the company has a very high debt level and has been diluting shares at an accelerating pace.

This is detailed in the charts below:

Data by YCharts

The core issue here is that Bloom's gross profits are below its interest expense. This is highly problematic because it makes it extremely difficult for the company to turn a profit. It also has immense marketing costs which amounted to $73M in 2019, R&D costs of $104M, and general and admin costs of $152M.

Looking at its consolidated revenue and expense breakdown from 2019 (10-K pg. 89) we can see that it has gross losses in installation, servicing, and electricity, and only makes a gross profit in its product sales category (which is slightly subjective considering it sells most of its products to its own variable investment companies).

Bloom's cash-flow is much better than its income. It fluctuates around zero and is higher largely because many of its expenses are through stock-based compensation (totaling $189M TTM) as well as depreciation, asset-write-down, and other operating activities. Still, the fact is that stock-based compensation is a true expense since it results in equity dilution. At the end of the day, profits are needed.

Bloom's Balance Sheet is Concerning

Bloom's balance sheet is as concerning as its income statement. The company has immense liabilities which surmounts its assets. This is a red-flag considering it is a capital-intensive company that depends on physical assets. Additionally, its working capital is low and has struggled to remain positive. In order to raise cash, Bloom has resorted to equity dilutions which have occurred at an accelerating pace as well as a rise in short-selling interest. See below:

Data by YCharts

Unless Bloom can quickly make a U-turn in its business model, the company will likely run out of cash. For now, its valuation is extremely high with a market cap of about $2.2B, so it can sell additional equity and raise cash. That said, today there appears to be little hope that it will become profitable. Consensus estimates assume it may be profitable by 2023, but hardly at that. Additionally, there are many key assumptions that this profitability depends on including significant revenue growth, a huge decline in operating expenses, and an increase in product efficiency/cost-savings all of which are not guaranteed.

The Bottom Line: Avoid (Or Even Short) Bloom Energy

Overall, Bloom Energy seems like a very bad bet. The company's product appears very progressive on the surface, but the numbers just don't back it up. The company has had heavy investment over the past two decades (over $1.7B) and has never made a profit. It has mounting liabilities that surpasses its assets (giving it negative book value) and is rapidly diluting equity in order to avoid running out of cash (since it is unlikely to be able to borrow more).

Bloom has seen growth, however, it has depended on immense marketing costs as well as commercial tax credits. Worst of all, earlier this year it restated four-years of revenue which added $75M to losses - a major red-flag in my opinion, though there is officially no misconduct involved. The company also has a relatively complex operating model which creates potential risks that may not be clear to most investors.

Bloom's rise this year does not seem to be related to its fundamentals which has declined in 2020. I would argue much of its share-price gains are due to an increase in speculative fervor surrounding green-energy investing. On the surface, Bloom appears to be a unique green investment opportunity that may attract investors who have not seen its poor financial situation and history.

Potential Short Opportunity

BE may even be a short opportunity as the stock appears to be in a possible "dead-cat-bounce" trading pattern. This occurs when a stock rises significantly after seeing a long-term decline, usually, as investors bet on a "rebound" and short-sellers are cleared out. With most equities looking bearish today, I believe BE's bounce is nearly over (if not already). The company will report earnings on October 29th which may be a negative catalyst. However, it may be best to wait until after that date since, if BE beats, it could cause a short-squeeze considering its short-interest is higher.

Despite that, BE has low borrowing costs currently under 1%. It may take time, but I believe the stock is headed toward zero, though I would cover a short at $5 per share (one-third of today's price). BE has been in a seemingly speculative rise so it may continue to gain (particularly on a short-squeeze), however, the fundamentals seem to strongly support a downward move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.