Centennial Resource will likely report higher cash flows for Q3-2020 and Q4-2020 as compared to Q2-2020 while its CapEx will decline sharply which might push company to free cash flows.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) managed to improve its financial health in Q3-2020, even as it faced low oil prices, and I think the Denver, Colorado-based oil producer will end the year on a solid note by generating strong levels of free cash flows and further improving its liquidity.

Image: Centennial Resource Development

To say this has been a difficult year for the shale oil producers will be an understatement. The global pandemic has pushed the world’s economy into a recession, decimated oil demand, and sent oil prices to historic lows in the second quarter. Since then, oil demand has recovered after several major economies lifted lockdowns and eased travel restrictions but oil prices are still well below this year’s peak. The US oil price averaged just around $40 per barrel in the third quarter and was near $39 at the time of this writing, down from $60 at the start of this year.

The weak oil prices have wreaked havoc with the oil producers, forcing companies to halt or scale back E&P work, reduce costs, and rein in expenses. The tough business environment has pushed weak firms with stretched balance sheets towards bankruptcy. Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ), one of the pioneers of the shale gas industry, and Oasis Petroleum (OAS), one of the leading oil producers from the Bakken shale play, are among the energy companies that have sought bankruptcy protection in the past few months.

Overall, the energy industry has witnessed a 21% increase in bankruptcy filings in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to 2019, according to law firm Haynes and Boone. I thought Centennial Resource, a relatively young Permian Basin-focused independent oil producer, would also struggle this year. But the company has held up well and has done a great job of preserving its financial health.

The second quarter was a particularly brutal period for oil producers and Centennial Resource realized crude oil price, after including the effect of derivative settlements, of under $20 per barrel. The company burned cash flows and had to draw $135 million from its revolving credit facility to fund its operations. That pushed the total amount borrowed from the revolver to $370 million. But it also executed a debt exchange offer which reduced its total senior note debt by $127 million. As a result, the net increase in debt turned out to be just about $8 million, which is less than 1% of its total debt. The prudent financial management continued in the third quarter in which Centennial Resource successfully repaid some of the funds borrowed from the revolver and managed to increase its total liquidity.

Centennial Resource has recently reported that its borrowers, led by JPMorgan Chase (JPM), have reaffirmed the $700 million borrowing base. Additionally, the company also repaid $15 million of funds borrowed from the revolver which brought the outstanding amount down to $355 million at the end of Q3-2020. From this, we can estimate that the company had $309 available under the revolving credit facility, after excluding the $32 million availability blocker and $4 million in current outstanding letters of credit at the end of the third quarter. With $5 million of cash reserves, this brings the company’s total liquidity to $314 million, depicting an increase of $17 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter.

This confirms that Centennial Resource managed to improve its financial health, despite facing low oil prices of around $40 per barrel. Additionally, I think the company may have also generated free cash flows in Q3-2020, considering it made $15 million of debt repayments but its cash reserves fell by just $2.2 million in the period from the prior quarter which indicates that the debt reduction may have been funded by excess cash flows.

In my view, the debt-reduction-led improvement in liquidity should give confidence to investors regarding the company’s ability to stand firm in the downturn. The redetermination of the borrowing base, without any downward revision, also shows that the company has received a vote of confidence from its lenders. That’s in contrast to some of the other operators, like Oasis Petroleum, whose borrowing base got slashed during redetermination which severely damaged their liquidity and their ability to continue funding core business operations. Centennial Resource’s borrowing base gets redetermined on a semi-annual basis in the spring and fall of each year. The terms of the revolver also allow for two optional borrowing base redeterminations on January 1 and July 1. If Centennial Resource generates free cash flows in the future and rebuilds its liquidity, then I think it will keep receiving a positive response in each round of redetermination.

Centennial Resource has also forecast improvement in free cash flows and liquidity profile through the end of the year and I think the company looks all set to deliver on this promise. That’s because Centennial Resource will likely realize higher oil prices in the future as compared to the second quarter. As mentioned earlier, the company sold its oil production at an average of less than $20 per barrel in the second quarter after commodity prices plunged. The oil price realization likely improved in the third quarter. But I think Centennial Resource would have likely sold its oil output at an average price of under $30 per barrel in Q3-2020, well below the market price of around $40 since most of its third quarter output was hedged using swaps at a weighted average WTI oil price of $26.83 per barrel.

The company had covered 25,000 bpd of oil production for Q3-2020 using hedges, which would be equivalent to 73.5% of the company’s expected third quarter oil production of 34,000 bpd, as per my estimate. As a result, the company’s earnings and cash flows likely improved in Q3-2020 as compared to Q2-2020 due to higher oil prices but the crude oil hedges would have subdued the positive impact on cash flows.

The oil price realization will likely get even better in Q4-2020 for which Centennial Resource has hedged 16,000 bpd of oil production, mainly through fixed-price swaps, at a weighted average price of almost $39 per barrel. The WTI oil prices have also been hovering in around $38 to $42 a barrel range since early-June. If oil stays at this level, then Centennial Resource might realize oil prices of close to $40 per barrel for both hedged and unhedged volumes. This price will likely be substantially higher than the Q3-2020 average and may further lift the company’s cash flows.

While Centennial Resource may report growing levels of cash flow from operations, its capital expenditures, on the other hand, will stay low. The company reduced its capital budget by 60% from the original guidance after oil prices crashed earlier this year. Its annual spending plan also got heavily skewed towards the first quarter in which it spent $175 million, or approximately 70% of the revised annual budget of $255 million. Its expenses dropped by $28 million in Q2-2020 and are forecasted to decline further to an average of just $26 million in Q3-2020 and a similar amount in Q4-2020.

In my opinion, the combination of an increase in cash flow from operations and a decrease in capital expenditures will allow Centennial Resource development to post free cash flows, possibly in Q3-2020 which will increase in Q4-2020. I expect the company to use the excess cash to retire debt and rebuild its cash reserves. This will also have a positive impact on Centennial Resource's liquidity. As mentioned earlier, the company’s liquidity increased to $314 million by the end of the third quarter. In Q4-2020, I expect Centennial Resource to generate strong levels of free cash flows and use the excess cash to repay funds borrowed from the revolver or to bolster its cash position, ending the year with higher levels of liquidity than Q3-2020.

Centennial Resource stock has fallen by almost 28% in the last three months. The company’s shares are currently trading at 5.3x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below the sector median of 7.13x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The company’s shares may remain subdued as oil prices struggle to hold their ground near $40 per barrel. But an improvement in oil prices and the company’s financial health will fuel the stock’s recovery.

Those investors who can tolerate oil price swings might want to consider taking a closer look at this stock. Defensive investors, however, should stick with the well-established large-cap independent oil producers with a high-quality asset base and a strong balance sheet. This includes companies like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) or EOG Resources (EOG) who can not only generate profits and free cash flows at low oil prices but can also emerge stronger from the downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.