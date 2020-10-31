The Political And Economic Outlook For REITs Heading Into The 2020 Election

We review some of the major potential changes and how they impact various REITs.

Every four years, Americans involved in business weigh the campaign promises of each presidential candidate to try to discern how such policy stances would affect their finances and operations. Of course, it's always difficult to know how things will play out in the interplay between the presidency and Congress after the election is over, but we just can't prevent ourselves from prognosticating.

It's important to foresee when big changes might be coming. That's the purpose of this article: To try to pierce the fog of our multiple plausible futures and discern how investors ought to prepare for them — mentally, if not financially.

There are fewer charts and graphs in this piece than in my usual article, but it doesn't make the information less useful or beneficial. Bear with me to the end, and I think you will find at least a few helpful nuggets.

The 2020 Presidential Election's Potential Effect on Commercial Real Estate

First, as Paul did in his insightful piece from July about the potential electoral impacts (or lack thereof) on real estate, let me get my political bias disclosures out of the way. Like Paul, I'm not a Democrat or Republican. I've voted for candidates of both parties as well as Libertarian Party candidates. Ideologically, I'd call myself an old school, classical liberal. The Adam Smith / Thomas Jefferson / David Ricardo kind. Politics, for me, is perpetually frustrating and dissatisfying.

That said, I have friends that I highly respect — good, intelligent people — on all parts of the political spectrum.

Now that I've hopefully convinced you that I'm not trying to sway your vote one way or the other, let's discuss the few potential impacts on commercial real estate that I see from this year's U.S. election. Overall, I heartily agree with Paul's conclusion from the July article that whoever wins, the trajectory of commercial real estate will scarcely change. Thus, the noise surrounding the election is mostly "sound and fury signifying nothing," to quote Shakespeare.

But there are some differences between Trump and Biden when it comes to commercial real estate. Trump has advocated lowering the top capital gains tax to 15% if he's reelected. That would surely be beneficial to all investors, including REIT shareholders. Although we at High Yield Landlord like to invest for the long term rather than trading in and out of stocks, and as such, a lower capital gains tax isn't terribly meaningful to us.

Another impact of a Trump reelection would be a continuation of the trade war. Surely relations with China would quickly degrade once again entering a second Trump term as the president seeks to renegotiate trade deals with the nation. In my estimation, this would continue the re-shoring trend we've seen in manufacturing that accelerated with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Such a development would be beneficial to multiple industrial REITs, the most interesting of which, to me, being Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR). It's a second-generation family business with strong insider ownership, a strong portfolio of relatively new-build warehouse properties, and a long history of uninterrupted dividends. I'd certainly find other industrial REITs interesting as well if their valuations came down to earth.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has called for higher income taxes on the wealthy, raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, raising or eliminating the SALT (state and local tax) deduction cap, axing the 1031 exchange rule, and instituting a $15,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers. I don't believe higher taxes on the wealthy will have any particular impact on commercial real estate, but let's take a closer look at the other policies.

First, while a higher corporate tax rate would be bad for most publicly-traded companies, it could actually be beneficial to pass-through corporate structures like publicly traded partnerships, LPs, business development companies, and, yes, REITs. These types of companies aren't taxed at the corporate level but rather pass through their profits to their shareholders to be taxed as personal income. If public corporations have to pay a higher tax rate, then pass-through companies look relatively more attractive in comparison. If the corporate tax rate is raised significantly, then I think we should expect to see more dollars flow into REIT stocks.

Raising or eliminating the SALT deduction cap, which allows wealthy individuals in higher-tax states to pay less in federal income taxes, would be a boon to cities like New York and San Francisco that are losing a lot of their wealthier residents right now. When high-income individuals are not allowed to deduct their state and local tax payments, they have demonstrated a tendency to rethink their desire/willingness to reside in a high-tax area. If Biden raises or eliminates the SALT deduction cap, then, I think we should expect to see fewer wealthy individuals leaving blue state cities and perhaps some even being drawn back to them. This would be beneficial for, among others, office REIT Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) and upscale retail REIT Federal Realty Trust (FRT).

Now, the 1031 (or "like-kind") exchange is a policy that allows real estate owners to defer all capital gains taxes on the sale of the property if the proceeds go into the purchase of a new property. Under this rule, capital gains taxes can theoretically be deferred forever. If held by an individual, the estate pays tax based on a stepped-up basis upon the death of the owner. Often, the inheritors of a piece of real estate that has been 1031'ed pay zero tax after the owner's death.

This tax loophole has been spared from the chopping block multiple times in the past. It came close to being eliminated under Obama's presidency, and it came close again in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In both cases, lawmakers demurred. Most recently, they decided to nix the 1031 exchange rule for all other asset classes except real estate. (I suspect Trump had something to do with this.)

REITs can use 1031 exchanges, and many do, but it doesn't matter all that much at the entity level because all capital gains profits would be passed through to the shareholders if the proceeds weren't reinvested. Where an elimination of the 1031 exchange rule would matter more would be for REITs that frequently use the UPREIT (or "umbrella partnership" REIT) structure. This is effectively a joint venture deal between a private CRE owner and a public REIT in which the owner 1031 exchanges real property for operating partnership units of the REIT. All capital gains taxes are deferred and, upon the seller's death, are paid at a stepped-up basis by the seller's heirs.

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) is an example of a REIT that uses the UPREIT structure. Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) uses a similar structure called a "DownREIT" to allow private CRE owners to avoid capital gains taxes.

Besides REITs that frequently use the UPREIT structure, I actually think nixing the 1031 exchange rule would benefit most REITs because it would likely reduce transaction volume among private investors. I work for a family office that uses the 1031 exchange rule for practically every transaction. In the five years, I've worked there, I believe there have only been two property sales that were not exchanged into new properties — and those instances were because of the cash needs of the partners, not any fundamental business reason. I'm convinced that our total number of transactions (acquisitions and dispositions) would slow considerably if we could not utilize the 1031 exchange rule.

Given that 1031 exchanges don't matter as much for REITs, the elimination of that policy could benefit them by reducing the amount of competition from private 1031 buyers for CRE properties. There’s some evidence for this line of reasoning. After the 1031 exchange was eliminated for fine art in 2017, the number of fine art transactions significantly dropped. Then again, it may not have as much effect on CRE as I'm imagining, especially if private CRE owners put their properties up for sale less frequently. Lower transaction volume could reduce both supply and demand in equal measure, thus keeping cap rates the same as they otherwise would have been.

And then there's the housing tax credit. Biden has proposed a $15,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers. This, in my judgment, could marginally raise home prices while diminishing demand for apartments. Obviously, if that is correct, then all apartment REITs would be hurt to some degree. But this is a policy that seems unlikely to go anywhere in Congress. After all, $15,000 is practically nothing in most parts of New York and California. It would likely be perceived as unfairly beneficial to states with lower housing prices.

One last point on Biden's tax proposals: The Democratic presidential candidate seems more or less in agreement with Trump's protectionist stance on trade policy. Biden would like to institute a tax penalty on American businesses that outsource jobs internationally, and in general, he would like to see more products produced within our borders. Whether or not this is good economic policy in a broad sense, I do believe it will be beneficial to certain segments of American CRE, such as MNR, as mentioned above. Another beneficiary might be PS Business Parks (PSB), a REIT that owns flexible industrial properties.

Electoral Consequences For The Economy

Whoever wins the presidential election this year, I think it's safe to say that the result will be increased federal government spending. Why does this matter? Well, as I explained in "The Real Problem Behind the $26.8 Trillion U.S. National Debt" (now over $27 trillion), when the government spends money, that money necessarily has to come from the private sector.

Namely, due to the way our federal government is set up where only the Federal Reserve has the ability to print money (not the Treasury Department), government spending has to come from either taxation or debt issuance. If it comes from taxes, then it's being extracted from taxpayers' income. If it comes from debt issuance, then it mostly (because the Fed and some foreign investors buy our government debt, too) comes from the savings of businesses and households.

I'm reminded of a quote from the late economist, Milton Friedman:

"Keep your eye on one thing and one thing only: how much government is spending, because that’s the true tax ... If you’re not paying for it in the form of explicit taxes, you’re paying for it indirectly in the form of inflation or in the form of borrowing. The thing you should keep your eye on is what government spends, and the real problem is to hold down government spending as a fraction of our income, and if you do that, you can stop worrying about the debt."

The more money the government spends, the greater the funding burden on the private sector, one way or the other. Despite literally being an element of GDP, then, increased government spending above a certain level actually tends to lower economic growth, for two reasons.

First, to the degree that it simply transfers the capacity to consume from some Americans (taxpayers) to others (transfer payment recipients), it does so inefficiently, because there's some cost leakage due to bureaucratic involvement. (Please note: I'm not trying to denigrate recipients of transfer payments here. Often, the same people are both taxpayers and transfer payment recipients over time. For instance, most people pay into Medicare and Social Security their whole adult lives, and when they retire, they then become benefit recipients.)

Second, to the degree that spending is funded by debt, the amount of private savings available for productive investment diminishes.

In either case, it's my personal opinion that the federal government will never allocate money/resources as efficiently as the private sector. Of course, that could simply be my classical liberal bias talking, so make up your own mind. Then again, there's some evidence that more government spending amounts to lower economic growth over time. A study put out by the Research Institute of Industrial Economics that found a negative correlation between government size and GDP growth:

"An increase in government size by 10 percentage points (of government spending to GDP) is associated with a 0.5 to 1 percent lower annual growth rate."

OK, so what's the difference between Trump and Biden in this regard?

During Trump's term in office (from 2017's budget to the 2020 budget), even before the outbreak of the pandemic, annual federal spending rose by about $940 billion — a feat that took President Obama his full eight years in office to achieve. Under Trump, discretionary spending has risen from $1.28 trillion in his first year to $1.44 trillion most recently (pre-pandemic). Under Obama, discretionary spending never topped $1.2 trillion.

In other words, even the federal spending that could be cut without entitlement reform is not being cut.

Moreover, Trump has promised that, if reelected, he will spearhead another comprehensive stimulus bill that would, in effect, improve short-term economic performance at the expense of long-term economic performance. So, with Trump, we have an unknown amount of additional federal spending.

Now, with Biden, we have more specific proposals. Biden has proposed $5.4 trillion of additional spending over the next 10 years (i.e. $540 billion per year). That is, Biden would like to more than double the federal spending growth rate that the U.S. has experienced during Trump's time in office.

Of course, now that the U.S. has suffered a pandemic and associated recession, it's difficult to say whether Trump or Biden would spend more money in the next four years if given the chance. It's also difficult to say whether more or less federal dollars would have been spent under a Hillary Clinton presidency if she had won in 2016.

In any case, it's safe to expect more government spending in the next four years. This matters because, as I've shown in previous articles, more spending leads to more government debt, which leads to slower GDP growth and lower inflation, which leads to lower interest rates, which leads to lower cap rates for CRE.

Paradoxically, in my view, more government largesse will actually make commercial real estate more valuable.

Lower cap rates = higher property values = higher NAVs for REITs.

What Are We Buying?

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBA, ESRT, PSB, MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.