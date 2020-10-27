Despite lower profitability in the recent quarters, the company will see its sales reinforced by a lesser competitive environment in the medium term.

Thesis Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) runs and operates Applebee's and IHOP franchisees. The current environment has been tough for the restaurant sector, but we believe this allows us to buy some good names at a reasonable price. IHOP and Applebee's are American staples that will benefit from lower competition in the next few years. At today's price, we feel the stock offers a reasonable and secure return.

Source: StockInvestor.com

Company Overview

Dine Brands operates and franchises Applebee's and IHOP restaurants across the U.S. Originally founded in 1958, the company's brands are amongst the most recognized in the country. In recent months, DIN has seen its revenues hit due to the coronavirus induced lockdowns, and the share price is down close to 40% since the beginning of the year. Does this represent an opportunity to buy a beaten-down stock? Or are the company's best days behind it?

To begin with, let's look at the latest quarterly result to assess the "damage".

Source: 10-Q

As we can see above, most revenues come from franchises, which make up 98% of the company's restaurants. These are split into royalties and advertising revenues. On top of that, the company has revenues coming from its restaurant sales, rental revenues, and financing revenues. So far, in 2020, revenues have fallen by almost 30%. Despite decreases in marketing and other expenses, DIN has still accrued a loss of $112.451 million. Having said this, DIN recently beat both revenue and EPS estimates. Applebee's reported increased comp-sales in 11 out of the last 13 weeks, and IHOP 12 out of 13. The current shutdowns can be seen as an unusual situation, which shouldn't affect the long-term growth path of the company. However, the loss of income has real and significant effects on the balance sheet and the debt burden, which is something relevant to us now.

Source: 10-Q

Like most companies, DIN has braced itself for the shutdowns by increasing its cash position, though overall assets remain almost the same. Meanwhile, liabilities have increased by around $150 million, mostly in the form of long-term debt. A significant issue with DIN is its leverage. The current D/E is 37.95, (according to Morningstar) the highest it has ever been.

Strengths & Opportunities

In this section, we will look into the Strengths and Opportunities for DIN.

Good growth

It is unfair to judge DIN's future performance based on the most recent quarters. A more realistic approach would be to look at how the company was doing before the pandemic, which is exactly what we are going to do. As far as growth goes, the company was following a reasonable growth trajectory in the quarters leading up to 2020.

Source: 10-K

Looking at comp-sales, we can see that there is a noticeable difference between both franchises. IHOP has seen much steadier growth throughout the years. Meanwhile, Applebee's sales slowed down after 2018 and started falling half-way through 2019. Overall, revenues did grow by over 16% from 2018-2019.

Looking forward, DIN must focus on increasing its online and takeout presence. This is something the company has already shown an initiative in. Specifically, the IHOP business has seen significant growth in online and off-premise sales.

Source: Investor Presentation

This trend has continued and been expanded throughout 2020, and will no doubt be a key strategic focus point for DIN's management. Out of the two franchises, IHOP has shown the most promising growth opportunities. In fact, Applebee's has reported a lower number of restaurants over the last 3 years.

Valuation

Another appealing factor is valuation. The company is fairly valued by today's earnings and cash flow, but most analysts expect strong revenue and earnings recovery going into 2021-2022. As such, the stock price could quickly appreciate. The stock is currently trading at only 8x 2019 earnings. Furthermore, the 2021 consensus forward P/E is around 10. On top of that, it is worth mentioning that DIN has consistently beat estimates in the last 3 years.

Lastly, as far as valuation is concerned, the company may be aided by an overall move away from growth stocks and into value. One interesting point made by Citi analysts and reported by Bloomberg, is that value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in the six months after elections. This is another compelling reason Dine Brands could appreciate in the near term.

Market Share

The most significant factor here though is the fact that Dine Brands will come out a winner once the pandemic is fully over. According to data from Yelp, over 163,735 businesses have announced they are closed, with around 60% of these estimated to be permanent. The restaurant industry has been statistically the most affected.

Source: CNBC

The data from Yelp reveals that over 20,000 restaurants have shut their doors, permanently. As unfortunate as this is for these businesses, which are mostly SMBs, it is great news for chains like Applebee/s and IHOP, as they will enjoy a demand tailwind once the economy is back to normal.

Threats and Weaknesses

In this section, we will review the Threats and Weaknesses faced by the company.

Profitability

The biggest concern with this investment is the fact that the gross margin has been on a downward trend over the last few years.

Source: YCharts

Especially when looking at gross margin, it is clear that the company has struggled to make as much as it was before. Operating expenses have been outpacing the increase in revenues in the last few years, leading to lower profitability. The silver lining here is that DIN could achieve higher margins thanks to further digitalization and a higher proportion of online sales. We expect DIN to be able to maintain similar margins to those in 2019 once normality resumes.

Leverage

The other main issue the company has is the high amount of leverage. The company holds close to $1.5 billion in long-term debt. Furthermore, the equity is currently negative due to large impairment charges faced back in 2017. For the sake of our analysis, we have assumed that the company will maintain its current level of leverage. However, assume that the company may pay down debt as cash flows begin to improve. In any case, our valuation shows no reason to be concerned over the long-term financial stability of the company.

Competition

Last, but certainly not least, Applebee's and IHOP are both under pressure from competitors. Chipotle (CMG) has become a favorite of investors. The company is in a better financial position and has achieved much higher growth in the last few years thanks to its "healthier" offerings. Dine Brands will have to stay fresh if it doesn't want to lose more market share to companies like Chipotle. There isn't much the company can do to fight the changing trends in consumer preferences. However, it is worth mentioning that DIN has a strong customer base of young people.

Valuation

We have estimated a return on an investment in Dine Brands common stock, using our usual valuation method.

The valuation method is based on our estimates of potential unlevered free cash flow to common shareholders. To do this, we analyze some key ratios regarding Investment, revenue, and operating expenses.

As an indicator of investment levels that drive revenue, we look at the level of long-term assets for operations, as per our interpretation of the different items on the balance sheet, and use the recent trend for their relation with previous and future revenues to estimate the levels of investment and revenue in the future. We do the same for operating expenses and working capital, relative to revenue. Note that we may include some items in the operating expenses which are not considered operating in the official income statement, but we consider a regular part of the company's activity.

We also use recent trends in ratios to estimate the rest of the items, which include financial income or expenses (based on the net level of debt, as per our interpretation of the balance sheet), minority interest (based on the level of net income) and dividends to preferred equity (based on the level of preferred equity), and the level of net debt, based on the recent trend in leverage.

We may add manual changes to some items or ratios based on qualitative analysis and information from the latest quarterly reports. In the case of Dine Brands, the revenue estimate and the asset level have been downgraded to fit consensus estimates and current trends in divestitures. Profitability is assumed to remain as in the first half of 2020 for another year and then return to the level of 2019.

The final valuation is a sum of the discounted value of future unlevered free cash flow to common shareholders, minus the current level of debt. To evaluate cash flow potential, we assume a net investment of 0 in the fifth year of the forecast, which we use to calculate terminal value. We assume cash flow growth will drop gradually over the 10 years following the forecast from the revenue growth level of the fifth year to a long-term level of 2%. Finally, we match the discount rate to the current price of the stock to produce an expected rate of return.

In the case of Dine Brands, we can see a potential cash return of 8.69%, albeit with a very large level of debt and negative equity. This suggests that if reality comes near these projections in the long run, even if dividends return to previous levels (with yields over 5%), there should still be some cash left over to improve the balance sheet.

Source: Author's work

Takeaway

Dine Brands is a cyclical stock, but its two brands, Applebee's and IHOP, are household names and American staples. The company will see revenues reinforced due to a less competitive landscape after the pandemic and its proficiency in producing online and off-premise sales. The current valuation allows us to start a position at a very reasonable price.

Macro Trading Factory is a new service focused on macro views, market outlook, and asset-allocation. We demonstrate portfolio and risk management, in a simple and relaxed manner. Our model-portfolio is: well-diversified, containing up to 25 leading ETFs and CEFs.

managed by a team of professionals, led by TMT.

aiming to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

allowing you to keep-up with your daily-routine. MTF is your perfect solution if you're looking for an ongoing, professional, trusted, affordable guidance, especially with little time on their hands. Macro Trading Factory for An Upward Trajectory!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.