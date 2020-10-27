The bear case rests on one fundamental principle and if that goes away, SMIC may resume where it left off since all other conditions helping it go up remain.

SMIC is widely assumed to be in trouble without U.S. technology, but there are reasons to think the company may not be in such a perilous state as believed.

The rally was interrupted when the U.S. government imposed new restrictions on some of SMIC's customers and then the company itself.

SMIC went on a huge run in 2020, backed by several factors that came together to create an almost ideal environment for the company.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCQX:SMICY), or SMIC, seemed unstoppable. The stock rose thanks to a steady stream of progress in several different areas. But the rally crashed once it became clear that SMIC would have to face what are widely perceived to be insurmountable hurdles. Yet SMIC may still be able to pull a rabbit out of a hat. Why will be covered next.

Why SMIC rose to prominence after living in obscurity for years

The last two years have been quite the roller-coaster for SMIC. The company started its ascendancy in 2019, something that did not come as a complete surprise to everyone. For instance, a previous article explains the reasoning why SMIC was likely to outperform competitors in the foundry industry.

It should be noted that SMIC has long lived in the shadows of its bigger peers. But a combination of factors came together to create an almost ideal environment for SMIC to prosper. Arguably, the crossing of the rubicon for SMIC was the start of what can be referred to as the "tech war" between the U.S. and China. Specifically, the sanctioning of China's Huawei by placing it on the U.S. government's Entity List in May 2019. Hundreds of other Chinese entities have since then joined the list.

One of the consequences of these sanctions is that Chinese companies have resorted to taking a number of precautions. For example, building inventories to guard against potential supply chain disruptions. Another was to look for domestic companies to replace foreign companies that are unable to do business with China. Foundries like SMIC fit such a description and the company has received extra orders as a result.

It's probably no coincidence that SMIC has seen a remarkable turnaround since the U.S. started to impose tech restrictions on China. SMIC is getting all the business it can handle, something that wasn't always the case in the past. Utilization rates are way up. SMIC has increased the number of wafers shipped to the point that the company is nearly maxed out in capacity. The table below shows how quarterly revenue at SMIC has improved since the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue YoY Utilization rate Q2 2020 $938.5M +18.66% 98.6% Q1 2020 $904.9M +35.28% 98.5% Q4 2019 $839.4M +6..57% 98.8% Q3 2019 $816.5M -4.03% 97.0% Q2 2019 $790.9M -11.21% 91.1% Q1 2019 $668.9M -19.51% 89.2%

While SMIC's Q3 report will not be released until November 12, it has already announced that results will be much better than guidance had called for. According to the filing, Q3 revenue will increase by 14-16% QoQ instead of 1-3% to end up at $1,069-1,088M. This implies an increase of 32.17% YoY at the midpoint. Gross margin is expected to come in at 23-25% instead of 19-21% according to the updated guidance.

What SMIC has done to improve itself

SMIC is not letting everyone else do all the work. It has done its part too. SMIC has increased the range of services it offers to potential clients. For instance, SMIC launched volume production of its 14nm process node and risk production of a 12nm process in 2019, both first-generation FinFET processes. And last week, tape-out of a second-generation N+1 FinFET process was achieved to narrow the technology gap with competitors.

Fab capacity is being expanded to handle additional orders. SMIC is gradually increasing the number of monthly wafer starts, including at the new 12-inch FinFET fab in Shanghai. SMIC also intends to build another 12-inch fab in Beijing with a monthly capacity of at least 100,000 wafers.

SMIC plans to spend $6.7B in capex as of Q2 to facilitate capacity expansion, including machinery and equipment. SMIC 2020 capex spending is more than double its 2019 revenue of $3.1B. To put this in perspective, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) ended 2019 with total revenue of $35.8B and 2020 capex spending set at $17B. This shows the level of spending by SMIC on expansion.

The Chinese government seems to have taken note of SMIC and what it could mean in the wider context of a tech war with the U.S. China apparently sees SMIC as an important part to help overcome U.S. sanctions because it has introduced a number of policies that directly benefit SMIC. For instance, recent changes in tax policies seem tailor-made to help SMIC. Lower taxes should help drive growth at SMIC going forward. In a nutshell, SMIC has been able to ride a wave of positive momentum, culminating in a successful IPO last July that raised RMB53B or roughly $7.5B. At one point, SMIC posted YTD gains of almost 235%.

Why SMIC is perceived to be in trouble

SMIC was rolling along until the U.S. decided to intervene. The U.S. issued new rules that required foundries like SMIC to apply for a license if they wanted to use U.S. equipment, software and services to produce chips for companies on the Entity List like Huawei. Without a license, SMIC would be severely restrained in its ability to produce semiconductor chips.

Things got even worse for SMIC when reports surfaced that the U.S. government would impose sanctions on SMIC itself. SMIC confirmed on October 4th the news that it was subject to U.S. export restrictions. To be more exact, U.S. companies need a license before they are allowed to supply goods and services to SMIC. Included are semiconductor manufacturing equipment from the likes of Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC) and Teradyne (TER). These companies control most of the market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, including etching, deposition and inspection.

SMICY TSM Market cap $20.46B $406.94B Enterprise value $18.18B $395.68B Trailing P/E 29.41 28.46 Forward P/E 53.48 25.77 PEG ratio 2.26 2.24 Price/sales 4.75 10.72 Price/book 2.91 7.67

The stock did not react well to these developments. After peaking in mid-July, SMIC has lost half its value. Nevertheless, the stock is still worth more than twice as much compared to a year ago. Valuations have come down, but remain higher than where they used to be. Compared to peers like TSMC, SMIC is more or less expensive depending on what metrics you use. Both have been growing very fast, although TSMC is far more profitable at this point. The main difference is that TSMC does not face U.S. sanctions.

Why there may be hope for SMIC despite the doom and gloom

The general perception is that without U.S. equipment SMIC will not be able to continue operations as it used to, let alone expand as it plans to. Barring the U.S. issuing licenses, SMIC will have to find replacements for American-made equipment in its fabs. While SMIC has reportedly stockpiled enough spare parts and other supplies to keep going for a while, it will eventually have to find alternatives. Most people do not believe that there are any. The price action makes this clear.

However, some do not agree with the notion that U.S. equipment cannot be replaced. For instance, ASML (ASML) is from the Netherlands and the leading supplier of photolithography equipment, generally considered the most important piece in the chain of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

In response to a question as to why Chinese customers would continue to source lithography equipment from ASML when they're unable to get the other pieces of equipment needed from the U.S., ASML replied as follows in a recent earnings call:

"When we talk to our Chinese customers and you have to understand that, when they look at some of the other process tools, there are some alternatives here and there is a lot of tools in Japan, when you talk about EUV or you talk about deposition tools. There is a European company, which is in Singapore that can be an alternative. So on metrology, there are alternatives both in the Netherlands and outside the U.S., in Japan and even increasingly in other parts of the world."

A transcript of the Q3 2020 earnings call can be found here.

Apparently, the Chinese do not agree with the notion that U.S. equipment cannot be missed if one intends to construct a semiconductor manufacturing line. There are other options out there, something the CEO of ASML seems to agree with. This implies that not having access to U.S. equipment does not necessarily mean the end of operations or expansion plans at Chinese companies like SMIC. If ASML is right, then the future may not be so bleak for SMIC after all.

Investor takeaways

The outlook for SMIC is very murky because of all the uncertainty surrounding it with many questions still unanswered. Management has a chance to provide some clarity on a range of issues when it presents its next quarterly report on November 12. The most pressing issue is probably SMIC's ability to deal with U.S. sanctions. There are doubts about whether SMIC is a going concern, but SMIC has an opportunity to clear things up.

The recent price action suggests that most are hesitant when it comes to SMIC, if not outright skeptical that SMIC will be able to overcome the challenges of being cut off from U.S. semiconductor equipment, software and services. There are a lot of bearish viewpoints regarding SMIC and not without reason. The prevailing view is that no foundry can continue without U.S. technology.

However, not everyone agrees with this viewpoint. A number of industry insiders have made comments that contradict the widely held view that U.S. equipment is indispensable. According to them, there are alternatives out there that can be used to replace U.S. equipment for etching, deposition, planarization, implantation, cleaning and all the other steps semiconductor chips need to go through during the manufacturing process.

There are even reports from China that suggest domestic equipment suppliers are not as far behind as widely believed. For instance, a high-end lithography machine using deep-ultraviolet argon-fluoride excimer-laser immersion technology may be online as soon as next year. The machine could be capable of producing 7nm-class chips using multiple patterning.

If China is indeed able to make do without access to U.S. equipment, the bear case against SMIC loses much if not all its standing. The bear case against SMIC rest on one fundamental principle, which is that it's not possible for foundries like SMIC to make do without U.S. input. If this goes away, the game changes.

If SMIC is able to continue in spite of U.S. sanctions, SMIC would likely regain the wind in the sail it needs to resume its previous uptrend. It's worth remembering that many of the tailwinds that helped SMIC reach new heights earlier in the year are still around. They have not gone away. Chinese companies still need to seek out domestic suppliers like SMIC. The company is still making rapid progress in many fields, whether it's technology or capacity. SMIC is still the big beneficiary of trade tensions that are likely to remain for quite some time.

To be fair, SMIC could still be crippled. The bears could turn out to be right, in which case being long could prove to be costly. SMIC is admittedly a risky stock to own at this point. Ultimately, the decision on whether to go long or not depends on who you choose to believe. One group says that SMIC cannot survive without U.S. tech input and another group that says SMIC can overcome their absence. What happens to SMIC depends on who turns out to be correct.

I am bullish on SMIC. The stock has dropped by half due to the perception that it's in trouble with the U.S. But it's possible that those worries are not as high a hurdle as assumed. The stars may be aligning for SMIC to surprise and reward those willing to take a chance during these uncertain times.

