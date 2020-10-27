After-tax this return should be close to 10% of BAM's operating FFO and has already caused at least one analyst to upgrade its stock.

Source. Bruce Flatt is building another engine for the Brookfield empire

Introduction

Since the Q2 earnings call, I have been certain about BAM entering insurance. Here is an excerpt from Bruce Flatt's transcript:

So I think your last point - it's Bruce, I think you last point is actually the most relevant one, is that an insurance business is about putting credit to work, small amounts can be put into more traditional alternatives that our franchise is largely been about. But credit is the biggest portion of it and historically our credit franchise was not that big. So if we bought a big insurer, we would have a tough time putting the credit to work. With Oaktree, we can now - that opens up other opportunities for us. So it's something we may and could look at and we do have the requisite skills to open up that opportunity. So I think it expands our universe of things we can look at to broaden the franchise if we so choose.

When Mr. Flatt or another top Brookfield exec hints at some opportunity it means the deal is all but certain. During Investor Day in September, Mr. Flatt was even more precise: it was not about just insurance but specifically about annuities and pensions. And finally, several days ago a strategic alliance between BAM and American Equity Investment Life (AEL) was announced. The confluence of having Oaktree in its arsenal and retirement companies' low valuations made BAM pull the trigger.

Brookfield is not an average private equity company: it invests considerable amounts of its own equity in deals and while being opportunistic, is ready to operate assets long-term. Apart from investment merits, following Brookfield's transactions can be quite instructive not unlike studying annual letters by Warren Buffett.

In this publication, we will consider the rationale of the BAM-AEL strategic alliance and evaluate its ramifications for BAM from an investor's standpoint. Ramifications for AEL, no less interesting, deserve a separate post and we will only touch upon them.

Transaction Description

The details of the transactions as announced are available on the SA site but for convenience, we will reproduce them here:

BAM will acquire a 19.9% ownership interest in the common shares of AEL in two stages: an initial purchase of a 9.9% interest at $37.00 per share promptly following required regulatory approval, and the second purchase of an incremental 10.0% interest, at the greater value of $37.00 per share or adjusted book value per share. The second equity investment is subject to finalization of certain reinsurance agreement terms, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2021. Besides, Brookfield has agreed not to transfer any common shares purchased in the equity investment for a period of two years after the applicable closing of the investment, as well as to customary standstill restrictions until the fifth anniversary of the initial equity investment, in each case, subject to certain exceptions. Brookfield will also receive one seat on American Equity's Board of Directors following the initial equity investment.

A reinsurance transaction through which BAM's reinsurance and annuity subsidiary, Brookfield Asset Management Partners, will reinsure up to $10 billion in annuity liabilities, including an initial $5 billion of existing liabilities and up to an incremental $5 billion of future business when written

AEL will receive unique access to Brookfield's attractive alternative asset strategies, which positions AEL to generate sustained returns in a low-interest-rate environment.

American Equity plans to repurchase up to $500M of common shares to be partially funded with the proceeds of the Brookfield equity investment, which is expected to offset dilution from the issuance of common shares to Brookfield.

Immediately after the announcement, AEL published a presentation on its site with further details:

As a part of the reinsurance agreement, BAM will pay multi-year recurring ceding and asset management fees of 0.65% and 0.25% pretax correspondingly.

As a result of risk transfer to BAM, AEL will release about $320-350M of capital (6-7% of $5B first tranche) currently tied up.

AEL expects to increase the yield from 3.5% currently available to about 4% on funds assigned to BAM's management.

AEL's Business

Let me start with a slide from the AEL's investor presentation:

Source: AEL's website

AEL's business consists almost exclusively of selling and managing the so-called fixed index annuities which are a peculiar breed of traditional fixed annuities and variable annuities. When a customer buys an annuity from an insurance company (s)he pays premiums that are invested in some product on a tax-deferred basis. These investments keep growing and at a stipulated time, the insurance company starts returning appreciated funds either lump-sum or through a series of annual payments. Only upon return, taxes come due.

In a fixed annuity, this investment product is bonds with slow but almost riskless growth. In a variable annuity, this product is basically a mutual fund with a significant equity component. The growth may be strong but the principal is not protected. A fixed index annuity guarantees the principal, on the one hand, but its growth is linked to some equity index performance instead of anemic interest rates.

In today's world, this alternative may seem attractive to the aging population. One is getting more growth from her/his investments without direct exposure to scary stocks. Coupled with a growing number of people close to retirement age, it has created a tailwind for AEL with 12% of CAGR in policyholder funds under management over the last 10 years ending in 2019.

Like other insurance-wrapped investment products, fixed index annuities are full of terms, conditions, limitations, and fees. For one, while growth is linked to index performance, it does not match it. There are always caps or participation rates that limit growth. For example, in a successful year, the S&P 500 can produce 20+% growth but the annuity typically caps growth within the range of 3-9%. An insurer can also change caps within certain limits depending on the situation.

In addition to this, some products have asset fees generally ranging from 0.75% to 5% which are deducted from interest to be credited. And of course, we should not forget about hefty surrender charges assessed in case a policyholder withdraws funds before the expiration of a multi-year commitment.

From an insurer's standpoint, it is a spread game. The insurer invests premiums received in fixed-income products and buys call options to provide additional growth in case equities perform well. The spread is the difference between interest earned by the insurer and interest credited to policyholders. Over 2017-2019, the AEL's investment spread was 2.72%, 2.60%, and 2.68%. The spread increase in 2019 was caused by a decrease in policyholder crediting rates. But this is a double-edged sword: to maintain its profitability, AEL made its product less attractive for policyholders. And since 2019, interest rates have been in free fall, and in Q2 2020 the spread was only 2.39%. Meanwhile, assets under management keep increasing due to the favorable demography and product allure for risk-averse customers: over 2015-2019, investments have grown from $40B to $57B.

The primary challenge for AEL is increasing its net investment income without taking too much risk. And here comes Brookfield...

Brookfield's Side of the Story

Having acquired Oaktree, a specialist in credit strategies, BAM has been looking for ways to put more funds under its management. Insurance seems the right source of funds but until now, besides Brookfield-owned Genworth MI Canada, Brookfield's exposure to the industry has been limited. Other asset managers such as Apollo, Blackstone, KKR, Carlyle, Ares plunged in earlier.

BAM's return on AEL's investment will come from three sources:

1. AEL's stock appreciation and dividends.

2. Investment spread on $10B of reinsured assets less ceding fees.

3. Management fees on funds that AEL will contribute to Oaktree's investment vehicles.

All three items, explicitly or implicitly depend on Oaktree's ability to deliver after-fee returns superior to those currently available to AEL within similar risk parameters.

Shortly before the BAM deal, Massachusetts Mutual Life and Athene Holdings (ATH) jointly offered AEL $36 a share in cash to acquire all company for about $3B. This offer was declined in favor of Brookfield's deal. Since Apollo Global Management (APO) controls ATH, it is clear that the plan behind this proposed takeover was very similar to Brookfield's: a bet on AEL's product popularity and favorable demographic trends combined with superior fixed-income investment skills. So both BAM and APO think that achieving better investment returns is realistic and upon achieving these returns, AEL will be worth more than $36-37 a share offered. How much more is an open question, but I guess that acquirers would count on at least a 10% annual return from the AEL appreciation and dividends (AEL's dividend yield is about 1%).

BAM's approach seems more efficient than Mass Mutual's and Athene's: acquiring only 20% of the company BAM gets more than 20% of AEL's investments ($10B of AUM due to the reinsurance plus unidentified additional funds for Oaktree to manage out of roughly $50B available).

The deal structure reminds me of the recent transaction between Brookfield Renewable (BEP) and Transalta (TAC) done under Sachin Shah's supervision, then BEP's CEO. Perhaps, it is not a coincidence that it was Sachin Shah in his new role of the BAM's Chief Investment Officer, who commented on the BAM-AEL transaction for Brookfield's press release: he might have engineered this deal as well.

How much BAM will invest in AEL in dollars? At the end of Q2 2020, AEL had about 91.6M shares outstanding. The first tranche will consist of BAM buying about 10.2M of newly issued shares @ $37 a share for $377M in total. However, we cannot determine the dollar value of the second tranche since it will happen at a higher of $37 or Adj BVPS (adjusted book value per share is equal to book value per common share less AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives). Currently, Adj. BVPS is $36.63, and we will assume that in the second tranche, BAM will pay close to the same $37 per share. We cannot determine the number of shares to be purchased to reach 19.9% of ownership since some shares will be repurchased by AEL under $500M buyback authorization. Most likely the second tranche will be similar to the first one and BAM will eventually invest about $755M in cash.

We can assume that BAM will earn the investment spread at least equal to the current AEL's spread of 2.39% in Q2 2020. The only expense (besides taxes) will be AEL's ceding fees of 0.9%. So the net spread will be 1.49% or $149M on $10B worth of reinsurance. This is equal to 149/755 = 20%.

And now come management fees. At the end of Q2 20, AEL had about $53B of investments of which about $10B will be eventually transferred to BAM. We do not know, what fraction of investments AEL will assign to Oaktree, but let us assume a figure of $20B, which is slightly less than 50% of the remaining funds. Together with reinsurance, Oaktree will be managing $30B. We do not know if any special arrangements for these funds are stipulated but let us assume that Oaktree will charge 1% in fees. BAM's FRE (fee related earnings) will be equal to $30B x 1% x 0.3 (Oaktree's margin) x 0.61 (BAM's interest in Oaktree)= $55M. This will add another 55/755=7% in pretax returns.

Summing it up: BAM is counting on something like 37% in pretax returns on its investment in AEL or $279M! Will it make a difference for BAM? BAM's operating FFO is about $2.8B per year and this transaction can eventually add about 10% of FFO (I assume that cash taxes will be low due to the offshore status of many Brookfield entities and deferred taxes on AEL stock appreciation). Now, it becomes clear why some analysts upgraded BAM immediately upon the deal announcement.

Shortcomings and Risks

Granted, we have made several assumptions that are far from certain. In particular, no matter what BAM or APO is counting on, nobody can be sure about AEL's 10% share appreciation. However, it is not unrealistic: please note that for many years, AEL has been trading close to BVPS excluding AOCI which has grown at about 9% per year over 2015-2019 (including 1% dividend). Adj. BVPS (which is the main metric quoted in BAM-AEL Press Release and equal to BVPS less AOCI less net derivatives) has been up 18% in 2020 alone.

I have also assumed that AEL will eventually transfer $20B under Oaktree management. This figure is not supported by any evidence. But it seems in line with the current AEL strategy to replace the thin investment spread with firm fees and release capital that can be returned to shareholders. Credit ratings may benefit from this strategy as well and Fitch has already indicated it.

On the other hand, we have not accounted for performance fees (if any), and assumed that Oaktree will generate the same 3.5% in yield that is currently available to AEL, while AEL expects it to be 0.5% higher. Certainly, the objective of our calculations was not to pinpoint the exact 37% return but rather to evaluate the probable range of returns BAM is counting on.

The main risk of the deal is Oaktree's underperformance in managing AEL's funds. However, managing credit is exactly the Oaktree's competitive advantage that made Howard Marks a billionaire. And of course, both sides have carefully reviewed Oaktree's performance under current circumstances.

The deal structure further limits BAM's risks as only about 20% of AEL will end up on Brookfield's books. Based on risk-return balance, I consider it highly probable that BAM will pursue more insurance deals in the near future.

And finally, our calculations explain why BAM talked so little about repurchasing its own stock during its recent Investor Day. Investing in insurance seems much more profitable and save for a sudden fall in its stock, BAM is unlikely to put buybacks high on its agenda.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, AEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.