New Pandemic Highs Will Lead To More Economic Woes

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and whether the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI Composite Flash

Markit’s FLASH Composite Purchasing Managers Index rose to a 20-month high of 55.5 in mid-October from 54.3 in September, indicating a continued rebound in the rate of economic growth from the strong second quarter. Business optimism also saw improvement. The service sector was modestly stronger than manufacturing, but both realized better levels of output. Although, growth in new business slowed, which was more pronounced overseas. Some companies are waiting until after the election to place new orders, but I also think the dramatic increase in coronavirus cases in Europe is having an impact. That should start to happen in the U.S. as well with the cooler weather and the spike in hospitalization that accompanies the rise in case counts.

Housing Starts

Housing starts have fully recovered from the pandemic lows, but the pace of improvement has now stalled, which is mostly due to multi-family starts. Home builders started construction on homes at a 1.42 million annual pace in September, which is up 1.9% from August. Multi-unit starts declined 16.4% in September. Overall, starts are up 11.2% over the past year. The number of units under construction at the end of the third quarter was 1.8% above the average in the second quarter, so housing will make a positive contribution to the rate of economic growth.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales soared 9.4% in September to an annual rate of 6.54 million. This put sales up 21% over the past year. The median price for a single-family home is now up 15.2% over the past year to $316,211. The inventory of homes for sale fell to an all-time low of 2.7 months of supply, which is clearly a problem, because it will force home prices even higher and limit the number of first-time homebuyers that can afford a home. Still, these are great numbers and hopefully new home construction can meet demand at the lower end.

Unemployment Claims

We saw some improvement in unemployment claims, as the number who filed dropped by 55,000 to 787,000 for the week ending October 17. The previous week was revised down to 842,000 from what was originally reported as a spike to 898,000. Much of the drop can be attributed to adjustments made by California in its filing system. Yet when we add those who filed under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the total number of initial claims remains stubbornly above one million per week.

Source: MarketWatch

Continuing claims under all government programs fell by more then one million to 23,150,427, but that number is deceiving. The primary reason continuing claims fell is that all available benefits expired for workers in some states, resulting in them falling off the rolls for claims. That’s not how we want to arrive at a lower number.

Given the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, we are likely to see more state restrictions, which will lead to more job losses and an increase in unemployment claims. It is a very bad time to have run out of fiscal stimulus for the economy.

Conclusion

Over the weekend, we hit an all-time high in new cases for coronavirus infections, which was well telegraphed several weeks ago, but most investors ignored it. They are no longer ignoring it, because this rise in cases is accompanied by a significant increase in hospitalizations, refuting the assertion that the increase in cases is a result of more testing. This will be a major headwind for the economy in the coming months, and it has nothing to do with whether we continue to reopen or not. As the daily case count soars above 100,000 per day, consumers will recoil. They will cut back on visits to establishments that can’t safely socially distance. As a result, we will see a retrenchment in consumer spending, which will be compounded by the lack of fiscal stimulus for the more than 23 million who are unemployed. We are doing everything possible to set the stage for a double-dip recession in either the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year. The markets are just starting to reflect this development.

Source: New York Times

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal.