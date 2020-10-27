(Source: Sterling Construction)

I want to start this article with a brief story about my best investment to date: SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG). I first came across the company in early 2018 when I was looking for ways to invest in the solar industry, which I hypothesized would soon become a growth sector. Despite increasing growth in the industry as a whole, the investment landscape looked bleak. Most solar panel manufacturing companies were barely breaking even, home solar installers were rapidly growing revenues but also growing GAAP losses, and major inverter player Enphase (ENPH) had narrowly avoided bankruptcy in the preceding years. And then there was SEDG. The company had a pristine balance sheet, was generating ample free cash flow, had nearly tripled revenue over the last three years, and was trading at a P/E in the teens. Here was a company that would benefit immensely if/when solar became a major growth industry but that was also succeeding in the current market environment. Today SEDG is up over 7x from its 2018 lows and trades at a trailing P/E over 80. I wish I could tell you that I held my shares all the way up, but despite selling well before the top, SEDG has easily been my most profitable investment. SEDG gave me exposure to a growth industry via a company that was trading at a cheap present valuation; the investment was both a micro and a macro play.

I am telling this story because it helps frame my bullish view on Sterling Construction Company (STRL). Like SEDG, STRL is an appealing investment on both micro and macro levels. I have a high level of conviction that US infrastructure is poised to become a growth industry over the next five to ten years and STRL is a prime candidate to take advantage of this trend. At the same time, the company is profitable, generates ample free cash flow, and is benefiting from a wise acquisition made at the end of 2019, all while trading at single-digit P/E and P/FCF ratios. If I am right about the macro call and STRL follows SEDG's path to a 50+ P/E ratio, the investment will be a multi-bagger. If my macro call is wrong, I would argue STRL is still undervalued and merits a re-rating upwards of between 50-100% over the next 3-5 years based on current performance. Heads I win big, tails I win small.

STRL as a Macroeconomic Investment

My goal in this section is to lay out my reasoning as to why infrastructure will become a growth area in the future and why STRL is a great candidate to take advantage of this growth. The growth hypothesis rests on four key assumptions:

Infrastructure is essential

Unlike other types of government or consumer spending, at a certain point maintaining infrastructure is essential and money must be spent to ensure a basic level of quality in a state's roads, bridges, sewage systems, etc. The cost of having roads that are literally unnavigable or bridges that have collapsed is prohibitive and requires at least a minimum level of investment.

Infrastructure has been underfunded in the US

An American Society of Civil Engineers report in 2016 estimated that the United States had an unfunded infrastructure gap of more than $2 trillion. This gap has been paired with a steady decrease in public spending on infrastructure (as a percentage of GDP) since 2010 (source). At some point this gap in spending will need to be closed.

Infrastructure spending has good return on investment

It is estimated that every dollar the government spends on infrastructure produces a net economic benefit of $2.20 and every $1 billion spent can support 13,000 jobs for an entire year (source).

Increased infrastructure spending is politically viable

I am less confident about this final assumption, but politicians on both sides of the aisle have at least given lip-service to supporting increased infrastructure spending. If we accept the assumption that infrastructure spending creates economic benefit and jobs, then I think both sides can make a case for being pro-infrastructure.

STRL is well positioned to take advantage of increased spending

The majority of STRL's revenue comes from their "Heavy Civil" segment, which includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. With the acquisition of Plateau in October 2019, STRL also produces significant revenue from construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Finally, the company has smaller exposure to residential construction projects by providing concrete foundations for single-family homes.

The company also has significant reach in terms of the customers they serve; the bulk of their business comes from Texas, California, and Utah but the company also has a foothold in Hawaii and has gained exposure to the Southeastern United States via existing Plateau customer relationships. STRL's margins are more appealing than those of raw material suppliers and they have a good deal of flexibility around the size of the projects they can bid on. The company differentiates itself from competition by targeting projects that are too large for smaller competitors in the construction industry but that are too small to be worth the effort for the largest players. STRL is thus well positioned to profitably take advantage of increased infrastructure spending in a wide range of locations across the US.

All of this boils down to a final assumption: if the infrastructure industry experiences rapid growth, STRL's profits will increase and the market will assign a higher multiple to their earnings, resulting in STRL becoming a multi-bagger over the next 5-10 years.

STRL as a Microeconomic Investment

Whether or not my hypothesis about the infrastructure sector is correct, STRL is poised to do well in the current infrastructure environment. Their success has been buoyed by acquiring Plateau in October of 2019 for ~$400 million. Plateau is an excavation company operating primarily in the Southeastern United States with strong economic performance, generating nearly $70 million in EBIDTA in the year prior to the acquisition. STRL's performance through the first six months of 2020 shows the dramatic impact of the acquisition. Top-line revenue grew over 40% and gross margins improved to 14%, up from just 9% through the first six months of 2019. Net income more than doubled YoY, with STRL bringing in $21.5 million against $10 million in H1 2019 and free cash flow jumped to nearly $40 million despite increased interest expense to finance the debt needed to fund the acquisition. It is all the more impressive that these gains have come against the backdrop of a surge in coronavirus cases in Q2 and the corresponding mitigation efforts designed to slow the spread of the disease. At the current pace, STRL is trading at single-digit P/E and P/FCF ratios for expected FY 2020 results.

I give management a lot of credit for the successful acquisition. STRL was able to acquire Plateau for a very good price (about 6x EBITDA) and the purchase further diversifies the company across geographical areas and business sectors, lowering both short and long-term risk. There are also intangible aspects of management that I find appealing. STRL's DEF-14A statements are unusually clear and easy to read and emphasize the company's commitment to diverse and properly incentivized management. STRL board members and executives are required to own at least 5x their salary worth of company stock (insiders as a whole own more than 10% of STRL's outstanding shares), and executive bonuses are based on EBITDA numbers and revenue diversification. Given the strength of STRL's recent performance in the midst of uncertain economic times and the effectiveness of their management, I think the company deserves a P/E of at least 15 in the current market environment, implying shares are undervalued by 50%.

Risks

As is the case with most companies these days, the largest risk to my STRL investment thesis is the impact of coronavirus. In particular, STRL generates the majority of its revenue from state and municipal construction projects and thus is dependent on government spending. Diminished economic activity due to COVID-19 fears and mitigation efforts will continue to strain local government budgets (due to lower state income and sales tax revenue) and potentially result in non-essential construction and repair projects being pushed out into the future. That being said, STRL has been performing well so far in 2020, generating over $50 million in operating cash flow through June.

Opportunity cost is the second major risk that I see impacting a STRL investment. If construction projects slated for 2021 get pushed to 2022 or beyond, STRL could see a dip in revenue that might take multiple years to make back. The investment thesis also relies on STRL being assigned a higher P/E multiple by the market and there isn't a clear catalyst to kick off this re-rating. I think the opportunity cost risk can be at least partially offset by planning to hold shares for 3-5 years, but I can't promise that the market will get as excited as I am about the prospects of the infrastructure industry. My SEDG investment that I mentioned at the beginning of the article did nothing for over a year before things started to take off in the second half of 2019; if my holding period had only been one year, I would have had a lot of money tied up earning me nothing that I could have used elsewhere in the market.

Conclusion

As stated in the introduction to this article, STRL reminds me of the opportunity I saw in SEDG in 2018, and I hope to reap similar gains with my STRL investment. I like that I can be wrong on my macro call but still expect to make money by buying the company's shares at a cheap price relative to present market conditions. I am not saying that STRL will benefit more than any other particular infrastructure company if the market starts assigning higher P/E ratios, but the discount to current performance provides a margin of safety I am comfortable with while still giving me a chance to swing for the fences. If this investment idea resonates with you, I would also advise checking out my article on Atkore International (ATKR), another company that I own for similar reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor.