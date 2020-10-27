Once the pandemic will be over, business and valuation should quickly recover to normal, for 50-75% upside over the next twelve months.

The pandemic, while certainly not a positive for a hospital operator, has not produced any fundamental deterioration of the business.

Overview

Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUF) (OTCQX:FSNUY) is a Germany-based healthcare conglomerate with four main segments:

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, of which Fresenius owns 33% and which is fully consolidated,

(FMS), the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, of which Fresenius owns 33% and which is fully consolidated, Helios , which owns and operates important hospital chains, mainly located in Germany and Spain,

, which owns and operates important hospital chains, mainly located in Germany and Spain, Kabi , which mainly offers intravenously administered generic drugs, clinical nutrition and infusion therapies for seriously and chronically ill patients in the hospital and outpatient environments,

, which mainly offers intravenously administered generic drugs, clinical nutrition and infusion therapies for seriously and chronically ill patients in the hospital and outpatient environments, Vamed, which manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities worldwide.

These are the company's key figures for the past five years:

(Source)

Segmented data:

2020 expectations

Originally, for 2020 the company had targeted 4-7% sales growth and 1-5% net income growth. The company also telegraphed that this guidance was heavily sandbagged. Then came the pandemic.

The company is impacted in several ways:

Elective procedures are postponed. These are largely high-margin opportunities, hence overall profit margins shrink. Governments in Spain and Germany have asked hospital operators to keep as many beds as possible as a reserve for surging COVID-19 cases. This means that occupancy rates are down and margins are again negatively impacted. Since Fresenius Kabi sells some of the most important drugs used during surgery and less surgeries are performed during the pandemic, sales of this segment are impacted as well. Hospital construction projects are blocked or proceed slower than foreseen at Vamed, which again impacts sales and profits.

Some of the impacts under points 1 and 2 are compensated by government subsidies, but in Spain these subsidies are clearly insufficient.

On this backdrop, in H1/20, Fresenius overall didn't do too bad:

Sales grew 5% (i.e. within the originally targeted range) and net income was down 6%. At the same time, the company issued a new guidance, this time incorporating estimated COVID-19 impacts (but assuming only local outbreaks and no large second wave with nationwide lockdowns): Sales are expected to grow 3-6% and net income should end up in a range of between -4% and +1%. Therefore, thanks to expected accelerating growth in H2, the company could very well end up within the originally targeted guidance range.

Fresenius estimates its net debt/EBITDA ratio to be at the higher range of the self-imposed target range of 3-3.5x at the end of 2020.

Valuation

Market cap: €19.2B

Consolidated net debt: €23.1B

EV: €42.2B

Consolidated EBITDA (2020e): €7.1B

Net income (2020e), excluding minorities: €1.826B

(Consensus expectations as compiled by Marketscreener.)

At a share price of €34.37, the company currently trades for 10.5x consensus EPS (2020e) of €3.27. On an EV basis, the multiple is 5.92x. Fresenius trades only a tiny bit above its book value.

This valuation becomes even more compelling if we exclude the Fresenius Medical Care stake, which trades for much higher multiples.

Fresenius owns 33% of Fresenius Medical Care, which consensus expects to deliver net income of €1.55B for 2020. Hence, all segments together except Fresenius Medical Care should deliver €1,826 - 512 = €1,314m in 2020.

33% of Fresenius Medical Care's market cap is €7,866m, so Fresenius without this segment is worth 11,334m. Therefore, the trading multiple of the "stub" is just 8.6 times net income.

While no spin-off of the dialysis provider is in the cards, this exercise is still useful. Actually, given that Fresenius Medical Care trades for a decent multiple of 15.4x despite similarly high leverage of 3.1x, the market shows that the problem weighing on the company's valuation must entirely be inside the "stub". In fact, dialysis service providers have remained largely unscathed by the pandemic.

Problems

Even before the second wave started, Fresenius was under pressure. In September, it lost its spot in the EuroStoxx 50 index, which certainly did not help its trading multiple, as traders anticipated forced selling by ETFs and other funds.

Moreover, even before the pandemic started, Fresenius had lost investors' trust due to three distinct issues:

The large German Helios business (~40% of net income) suffered from a new regulatory requirement of higher minimum nurse staffing, a trend to less hospitalizations and more outpatient treatments, exacerbated by higher-than-usual physician turnover (due to management initiatives that partly backfired). (More on this in the Q3/18 transcript). While the large Spanish segment was doing ok, it could not offset the headwinds in Germany. Fresenius Kabi had enjoyed a period of reduced competition and pricing pressure in the U.S., as issues at a major competitor lead to drug shortages - but this has now ended. Moreover, the segment is still suffering from high initial investments in its biosimilars business. Hence, the market anticipates margin dilution and does not expect this segment to grow for some time. The abandoned Akorn acquisition was the main reason for the first leg down of Fresenius, since the company wanted to take over a business for $4.75B (~25% of Fresenius' current own market cap), foreseeing 40% EBITDA growth in 2018, that soon afterwards appeared to be deteriorating rapidly and effectively went from $280m of EBITDA to negative EBITDA in 2018. Since Fresenius had effectively risked to take over a company based on very faulty due diligence (although one might argue Akorn had simply cooked its books), there are some legitimate concerns about capital allocation. Fresenius has always been a growth-through-M&A story and capital allocation skills are of vital importance. To calm investors' concerns, Fresenius has repeatedly assured that it does not anticipate doing major M&A transactions anytime soon, only smaller "tug-in" acquisitions.

Finally, the pandemic is clearly getting worse than what Fresenius projected in its revised 2020 guidance.

Overall, a shift within Fresenius' investor base has probably occurred once the previously usual annual ~15% income growth rates became unlikely to be achieved in the foreseeable future. Following several guidance cuts, growth investors turned their back on the company, while value investors are hesitant to embrace the opportunity, given the complications of a global business with four very distinct segments and set of risks, while the pandemic adds additional layers of uncertainty.

Reasons to be bullish

Valuation: Fresenius is dirt cheap. A troubled generic drugmaker like Teva (TEVA), which still suffers from the massive opioid litigation overhang and is levered 4.9 times, still trades for almost 7x EBITDA. A smaller competitor in the German hospital business, Rhön Klinikum, hit by the same tsunami of regulations and COVID-impacts as Fresenius Helios, trades for 13.3x EBITDA (2020e), despite delivering flat earnings for years and a declining, tiny operating margin between 3 and 5%. In contrast, in a really ugly H1/20, Fresenius Helios still enjoyed best-in-class operating margins of close to 10% and has quadrupled sales and earnings over the past decade. While Rhön's valuation is due to being a permanent takeover target, it highlights the huge disconnect between Fresenius Helios' stock market and likely private market value. The pandemic will pass and Fresenius will adapt to the pandemic: It won't be possible to delay elective procedures indefinitely. If the pandemic stays for longer, there will necessarily be dedicated hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients (which could effectively become an additional business for hospital operators). If the pandemic passes, business as usual will return quickly. Before the pandemic, German politicians were heavily focused on reducing a perceived excessive hospital capacity, since Germany had the highest bed density in Europe. Given how countries with lower bed density have fared during the pandemic, while Germany's high ICU capacity is regularly touted as a key reason for the (so far) superior COVID stats in the country, I doubt a strong reduction of bed density will enjoy much political support going forward. Massive insider purchases by top management over the past two years, i.e. already before the pandemic started. Insiders invested millions of Euros of their own money at price levels far above today's. H1/20 results have shown that the previous problem child Helios Germany has turned the corner. Without the pandemic it would have grown nicely and grew its EBIT even in the horrible H1/20 by 3% YoY. Helios Spain remains a gem, with likely post-pandemic EBIT margins around 15% and high single-digit growth rates (just like before COVID-19). Kabi is still growing sales, which should compensate for most of the margin headwinds due to easing drug shortages. In addition, over the next few quarters, the just started biosimilars business will become a strong earnings contributor. There is no reason why the small Vamed business should not return to normal after the pandemic. A look at FCF is rather comforting: Despite terrifying COVID-19 impacts, every single business unit was FCF positive in Q2. Debt should not be an issue: ~25% of Fresenius' net debt are lease liabilities. The company managed to issue €1.5B in bonds right after the market panic in April, covering all long-term financing needs for 2020. Overall, the group has a financial cushion providing access to more than EUR 5.7B of liquidity, and ample headroom under its covenants. Fresenius Medical Care also managed to refinance €750m of debt just recently, which removes over a third of Fresenius' near-term consolidated debt refinancing needs. Fresenius Medical Care issued €750m of USD bonds maturing in 2030, which will facilitate the reimbursement of its rather high 2021 and 2022 maturities (€1,115m and €1,740m, respectively). The average cost of debt on the Fresenius Medical Care side is now down 80bp to 2.3%, while the average maturity is up to 3.9 from 2.3 years. What remains to refinance are ~€2B in each of 2021 and 2022 on the Fresenius side. Both in Germany and in Spain (recently, Fresenius also expanded into Latin America), the pandemic might provide abundant consolidation opportunities in the hospital sector, as hospitals struggle to make ends meet. In contrast, Fresenius has still operating margins of ~10% in both regions. In Germany, many hospitals are owned by municipalities, badly managed and earn low profit margins (if any). This means that any regulatory intervention aiming at reducing profit margins would first kill many cities' own hospitals - a quite unlikely scenario in my opinion.

Fair value

Fresenius used to trade for a premium valuation north of 20x earnings, with peaks close to 30x and troughs of 13x.

Before the pandemic, the company expected mid-single digit mid-term earnings growth rates, which I believe can be achieved again, since basically the pandemic has not produced any fundamental deterioration of the business. It might even be the contrary, given that the pandemic could very well finally end the recent dearth of M&A opportunities in Spain and Germany, while the latter country's higher bed density is likely to find greater appreciation among the public and its political representatives.

So there is no reason I can see that would not allow a return to at least market average multiples. At 16-18x net income, and assuming 2021 brings a return to a more predictable business environment, one year from now Fresenius should trade for at least €50-60 (~50-75% upside).

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSNUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.