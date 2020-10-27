Game is over because, rightly or wrongly, the Republicans are being blamed for the out of control pandemic in the US, just as they were blamed for the Great Depression.

SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY) just declared "game over" with the latest pullback before the election. It reminds me of the Great Depression, when President Hoover and the Republicans were blamed, rightly or wrongly for the crash. The same thing is happening to President Trump and the Republicans. Rightly or wrongly, they are being blamed for their failure to control the pandemic in the U.S. They are being blamed for a lack of a robust stimulus package, as the Republican Senate preferred to move on a Supreme Court judge, but not on a big stimulus package. As a result, the market is being shot down with both barrels: the lack of a stimulus package and the growing flu season wave of the COVID-19 virus. In our last article, we maintained our bearish rating on the SPY, and we continue that rating as a result of the recent pullback. Not only has the SPY failed to put in a new high, it has also failed to get back to the old high. Now, it is testing the downside.

In our last article, we saw the looming Sell signals on the daily SPY chart, and now, you can see them in full bloom on the chart below:

Now, the big question on the daily chart is will $340 support hold, or does it fail and we see the SPY drop to $320? Without a stimulus package and with delayed election results, I think the SPY drops to retest $320 with a "lame duck" Trump administration. Technically speaking, with a double top in place, one could make the case for a normal test of the 200-day, uptrend, moving average currently at $310.

We know the daily chart signals can reverse easily, so let's move on to the slower moving, but more reliable signals on the weekly chart. Of course, this week is not completed yet, but the "game over" signal is apparent and likely will not change by Friday. Here is the weekly chart:

You can see all the bearish signals. Money flow is dropping. A selling cycle has started that will last for weeks. Price is dropping from a bearish, double-top formation, and the next stop looks to be $320. Just below the chart, we identify the "game changing" signal. You can see the surprise reversal and downturn. It was reaching bullishly for overbought demand. Now, it has aborted and reversed, targeting oversold supply.

Conclusion

The market has turned bearish because there is more supply than demand. Who knows all the reasons for this change? The market is using the latest bad news on the stimulus and the virus as an excuse to do what supply was already indicating. The supply imbalance was going to take the market down, as we pointed out in our last article. The latest bad news just provided the trigger for what was going to happen, namely lower prices caused by supply as seen in our charts. As a result, we continue our "bearish" rating for the SPY.

