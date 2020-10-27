Tuesday could turn out to be a major point in the history of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) if all goes well. Not only did the company detail its extremely strong Q3 results, but we got the formal announcement of the much rumored Xilinx (XLNX) acquisition. With AMD having turned the corner in recent years, it was certainly time for the company to strike.

Let's first start with the acquisition, since that is the big news of the day. Xilinx shareholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. Based on this ratio, this deal equals about $143 per share of Xilinx. Once the deal closes, current AMD stockholders will own about 74 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Xilinx stockholders will own roughly 26 percent. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of next year, and it will result in a sharp rise in AMD's share count as seen in the chart below.

(Source: AMD quarterly filings, seen here. Note: After Deal share count is an estimate based on deal terms and some expected AMD dilution from stock-based compensation.)

The first thing to discuss is the structure of the deal itself. Because it is all-stock, there is no income statement cost outside of the rise in share count. Thus, AMD isn't adding billions in debt that will result in large interest expenses. That is certainly good for the net income number, although the earnings per share numbers will now reflect a much higher share count.

The other good part of this deal is that it will really improve AMD's overall results. Xilinx is currently producing more than $3 billion in annual revenue, along with hundreds of millions in profit and roughly $1 billion a year in free cash flow. The combined company is expected to achieve operational efficiencies of approximately $300 million within 18 months of closing the transaction. The slide below shows the long-term expected financial model.

(Source: AMD acquisition slideshow, seen here)

Because of the size of this deal, which rightly got a lot of attention, some investors may have missed the great earnings results that AMD reported. Revenues of $2.80 billion were well ahead of the street's $2.56 billion average estimate, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beat by six cents. This was more than 56% year over year revenue growth, while gross margins were up a percentage point and operating income more than doubled.

Computing and graphics revenues rose by 31%, while Enterprise and other revenues surged by 116% year over year. These results will definitely bring in more supporters who are jumping off the Intel (INTC) bandwagon after the chip giant's weak data center results last week overshadowed what normally would have been seen as a decent report. Intel shares have continued their recent losses after AMD's strong report.

Looking at the current quarter, AMD management is calling for $3 billion in revenues, well ahead of the $2.62 billion the street was looking for. After two years of unimpressive guidance, the company's forecasts have now beaten estimates two quarters in a row. AMD now expects 2020 revenue to grow by approximately 41 percent compared to 2019, up from prior guidance of 32 percent, and Q4 non-GAAP gross margins are forecast to rise another percentage point on a sequential basis.

In my previous article on AMD, I discussed how we were likely to see a turn in short interest rather soon. Confirmation of the Xilinx deal only increases that possibility, as we are likely to see some merger arbitrage funds come in. The surge in AMD's share count long term will also allow for short interest to rise over time. As you can see in the chart below, we saw another new multi-year low in shares short recently, with short interest down by more than 1.6 million shares in the first half of October.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page, seen here)

As I write this, shares of AMD are down a couple of bucks to $80.10, which just happens to exactly be the current average price target on the street. I have a feeling though that a number of upgrades are coming, given the extremely strong Q3 results and Q4 guidance, plus the Xilinx deal making the name a much more impressive company long term. I will be interested to see how AMD shares trade over the next few weeks, as the stock basically went into Tuesday right at its 50-day moving average. That key technical trend line is flattening out currently, and could actually start to move lower if AMD shares fall back into the $70s in the coming days.

In the end, Tuesday was a major day for Advanced Micro Devices. The company is making a bold move by acquiring Xilinx for $35 billion in stock. The combined business will have much better results and cash flow, but AMD investors will see a ton of dilution. Mostly lost in the deal news was AMD's impressive Q3 results that featured sizable top and bottom line beats along with very strong guidance. AMD shares are down a little on the news, and I would use any weakness into the low to mid $70s as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

