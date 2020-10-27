That said, risks are high due to its highly levered balance sheet. The company ended its most recent quarter with a leverage ratio of 4.7 to 1.

Landec Corporation (LNDC) is made up of two distinct non-correlated businesses: Curation Foods and Lifecore Biomedical.

Curation Foods, which is the legacy business, sells packaged vegetables, olive oil & vinegars, and fresh avocado products under the Eat Smart, O, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh brand names; the products are distributed to approximately 86% of retail and club stores across North America. This business is currently going through a restructuring phase, in which management is divesting non-core assets and consolidating operations to improve margins and efficiencies. While revenues are expected to decrease in the current fiscal year, gross margins and EBITDA are expected to increase.

Lifecore Biomedical is the growth driver for Landec. Lifecore is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that works alongside emerging pharmaceutical and medical device companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. This business is currently working with 16 customers at different stages of their project life cycle. Revenues at Lifecore have gone from $20 million in 2010 (when Landec acquired the company) to $86 million in 2020. Management believes they can sustain growth rates in the mid-double digits for the next 5 years.

We believe Landec is at an inflection point and should see better profitability as management completes restructuring Curation Foods. That said, risks are high due to its highly levered balance sheet. The company ended its most recent quarter with a leverage ratio of 4.7 to 1, an improvement from 5.9 to 1 at the end of fiscal 2020. The company has total debt of $174 million consisting of a term loan and a revolver maturing in September 2021. Landec clearly discloses the risk on its first-quarter 10-Q stating the following:

"The Company's currently available liquidity plus the expected additional cash generated by operations prior to that maturity date are not expected to be sufficient to pay such debt obligations prior to or at the maturity date without additional financing." – 10-Q

Management is working on a refinancing solution, allowing its financial statements to be prepared under the “going concern” assumption.

The company believes Curation Foods can achieve a run-rate organic sales growth rate of 5% with EBITDA margins between 4% and 6% while growing sales at Lifecore at mid-double-digit rates for the next 5 years. Currently, Landec trades at a forward P/E ratio of 21x, which seems a bit stretched. However, we believe once the company reaches its inflection point and stabilizes Curation Foods, earnings could start a steady growth path driven by the high growth rate of Lifecore. We feel bullish about the company.

Restructuring plan moving along just fine

Landec reported first-quarter sales of $135 million, down 2.2% year over year but ahead of the consensus by $8 million. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of minus $0.11, beating expectations by $0.01.

Results were driven by a sales increase of 81% in Lifecore, compared to its prior-year period. Lifecore continues its path to growth benefitting from three industry trends: an increasing number of products seeking FDA approval; the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies looking to outsource the formulation and manufacturing of products; and the growing trend toward sterile injectable drugs. Management believes growth rates can be sustained at mid-double-digit rates as they capitalize on the tailwinds mentioned above. The company has already invested capital to increase production capacity.

While Lifecore is achieving high growth rates, it still represents a small portion of the pie in terms of revenues at only 14.5%. The big chunk still comes from Curation Foods.

First-quarter sales from Curation foods were lower by 12.4% on a year-over-year basis as the company starts shrinking its legacy vegetable and tray business to focus on higher-margin products and new innovations as part of its restructuring program called Project Swift.

The company ended the quarter with $174 million in outstanding debt, including $69 million under its revolver and $105 million under a term loan, both maturing on September 23, 2021, and an insignificant amount of cash on the balance sheet. That said, refinancing negotiations look to be almost completed as expressed by management during its Q1 conference call:

"Our team is running long-term refinancing solutions to add stability to our balance sheet and we look forward to communicating those to you at the appropriate time." – Q1 call

Landec also raised approximately $13.6 million in the first quarter from the sale of its Hanover manufacturing facility and the sale of its salad dressing facility in Ontario, California, with the proceeds expected to go towards debt repayment.

What’s next

Landec continues to execute on Project Swift which consists of three main pillars: 1) Network & operational optimization, 2) Focus on strategic assets, 3) Organizational redesign. With the sale of its Hanover and Ontario facility, the company has consolidated production which should improve asset turnover by improving operating efficiencies. The decision to sell the Hanover facility was due to its low utilization rate at just 40% of total capacity. Landec expects annualized cost savings of approximately $11 million coming out of Project swift.

Now that the company has consolidated production, they are now focusing on improving its logistics network:

"But we also are, as I mentioned, doing a deep dive in the logistics. We think there's opportunities there. Now that we have rightsized our network, we want to take a look at how can we - what's the right way to right size the logistics program that we have." – Q1 call

The company’s avocado business is also performing well, with a distribution growth of approximately 14% year over year. Landec now distributes this product to approximately 6,000 points of distribution in the grocery and mass retail channel. Management expects continued growth in its avocado squeeze product, and gross margins in the mid-to-high 20s as they reach scale.

The Bottom Line

First and foremost, the company needs to fix the balance sheet. Failure to negotiate a refinancing deal would translate into debt default and bankruptcy. That is the biggest risk.

However, we believe there is a low probability of not reaching an agreement. The company continues working on stabilizing Curation Foods and is guiding for approximately $13 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY2021. Lifecore is also expected to generate approximately $23 million in adjusted EBITDA in the current fiscal year, for a total of $36 million in adjusted EBITDA, compared to $22 million in 2020. The expected improvement in EBITDA should ease lenders, allowing for a successful debt refinancing.

While the company is not cheap at 21x forward earnings, we believe the continued growth in Lifecore plus stable profits at Curation Foods would re-ignite EPS growth. The company has already invested capital to increase capacity at Lifecore, so any incremental profits could be used for the repayment of the debt, which would be accretive to EPS. There is also the possibility of incremental savings as the company continues optimizing its logistic network. Overall, we feel bullish about Landec.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.