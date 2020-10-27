There's every reason to believe that Constellation Brands will be able to drive growth in the following months due to the reorganization of its wine and spirits business.

Despite the pandemic, Constellation Brands (STZ) was able to prevent massive losses and was even able to show profitability in Q2. Going forward, there's every reason to believe that Constellation will be able to drive growth in the following months due to the reorganization of its wine and spirits business, which aims to increase the company's operating margin to 30%. Considering this and the fact that the company aims to return $5 billion to its shareholders through buybacks and dividends in the next few years, I decided to acquire Constellation shares and plan to hold them for the long term.

Betting on the Premiumization Model

Constellation Brands is a well-known producer of beers (Corona, Modelo), wines (Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford), and spirits (Svedka Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila). In the last few years, the company has been aggressively expanding its market share in its core markets and it's now the second-largest beverage alcohol supplier in terms of retail sales growth in the United States.

Source: Constellation Brands

Despite the fact that the company in its Q1 report warned investors that its beer business will underperform in the following months due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the opposite has happened. In Q2, its organic beer volume was down only -0.9% against the consensus of -3.2%, while the growth of beer depletion was ~5% thanks to the good performance of off-premise channels. As a result, Constellation's revenues declined only by 3.4% Y/Y to $2.26 billion and the company was able to remain profitable, as its non-GAAP EPS was $2.76, above the consensus by $0.25.

Right now, beer production is restored to normal levels after the initial shutdown of Constellation plants earlier this year, while at the same time, Constellation's Corona Hard Seltzer quickly became one of the most popular seltzers in the country, with a ~6% market share, after its launch in March. Considering the better than expected performance in Q2 along with an exceptional performance of some of its products, there's every reason to believe that the company will be able to continue to grow its beer business in the following months.

As for the wine and spirits business, it's currently under a large-scale restructuring. In recent quarters, the company began to focus on the premiumization of its portfolio of products. As a result, Constellation has been actively selling its underperforming wine and brandy brands to companies like E&J Gallo and decreasing its business. The overall goal of all of this is to sell only premium products, which generally have high margins. Constellation plans its wines and spirits start at a retail price of $11 and $14 respectively, and increase from there. This will help the company to achieve its 30% operating margin goal in the next few years.

Source: Constellation Brands

While the premiumization is certainly the right thing to do for Constellation in order to improve its margins, I see several risks that could still prevent the overall business from growing in the upcoming quarters. The first risk comes from the company's involvement in the CBD field. For years, Constellation has been pumping billions into Canopy Growth (CGC), yet to this day, the company failed to show a meaningful performance, as it continues to burn cash quarter after quarter. In Q2, Constellation's stake in Canopy Growth accounted for a loss of $31 million and there's no guarantee that the company will ever be able to recoup its investment.

Another risk comes from Mexico. Earlier this year, the public referendum in the Mexican city of Mexicali in Baja California stopped the construction of Constellation's plant in the region. The citizens of Mexicali were against the construction of the brewery plant and the Mexican president himself said that Constellation should look for another place for the construction. Considering that Constellation already has several plants in Mexico, a potential fight with the president over the construction of a plant will lead to political risks, which could hurt the company's operations in the region. In addition, the second wave of COVID-19 could also disrupt Constellation's business again, as it did in March, and investors need to be aware of it too.

While those risks could certainly prevent Constellation from driving growth in the foreseeable future, I'm still bullish on the company's long-term perspectives. Despite its leveraged balance sheet, Constellation has an interest coverage ratio of 6.49x, so it could easily service its debt and its interest expenses. With such a high ratio, Constellation also has all the chances to achieve its goal of returning $5 billion to its shareholders in the coming years via dividends and stock repurchases. In addition, with the consensus price target of ~$212, Constellation stock has a significant upside and the downside of owning its shares at this stage is limited. Also, if we compare the company to its competitors, we would see that Constellation is not overvalued on a forward P/E basis, as it trades in-line with the rest of the group. Considering this, I decided to open a long position in Constellation and plan to hold it for a while.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Disclosure: I am/we are long STZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.