As rumored by the market, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) agreed to acquire Xilinx (XLNX) for $35 billion. The merger creates an industry leader in high performance computing with a large TAM to attack. The deal over-shadows blowout Q3 results from AMD, causing the stock to fall in initial trading. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock due to the vision of CEO Lisa Su.

Image Source: AMD website

Accretive Deal

My prior warning was that a deal with Xilinx would naturally come through as an accretive deal due to the higher margins of the target company. AMD delivered such a deal with an all-stock acquisition of Xilinx for $35 billion. Xilinx shareholders obtain 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock and will own ~26% of the new company.

The deal promises to deliver the leader in high performance computing with a combined 13,000 talented engineers and over $2.7 billion in annual R&D investments. Also, as mentioned in my previous research, the deal only offers a limited synergy amount of $300 million within 18 months of closing the merger. The amount is meager, considering the listed combined enterprise value of $135 billion. Based on Xilinx 2021 revenue estimates of $3.4 billion, the merger synergies aren't even crossing the 10% threshold.

Xilinx offers AMD access to adaptive platforms in key areas such as 5G and automotive. According to the merger documents, the combination leads to an enormous opportunity with a TAM jumping to $110 billion, up from previous AMD standalone estimates of $79 billion for 2022.

Source: AMD/Xilinx merger presentation

Xilinx adds about $31 billion to the TAM, though their numbers are listed as for 2025. The big addition is the $21 billion embedded market and an additional $10 billion data center. The company adds ~28% of the TAM while contributing 26% of the shareholder ownership.

Just looking at the combined financial picture based on trailing numbers, AMD will see gross margins jump from 45% to 51%. In addition, operating income margins surge to 21%, up from 16%. All of these amounts are before eliminating $300 million in annual synergies.

Source: AMD/Xilinx merger presentation

The deal easily starts accretive based on the numbers from the last 12 months. Clearly, Xilinx contributes nearly the same operating income and higher free cash flows despite the semiconductor company being substantially smaller than AMD.

Blowout Q3

AMD reported that Q3 revenues jumped 55.6% and smashed analyst estimates by $240 million. EPS beat analyst estimates by $0.06 providing the highest level of earnings in years at $0.41 per share.

The company is firing on all cylinders, with the Computing and Graphics division beating estimates with revenues of $1.67 billion. Even more impressive, the EESC business had sales of $1.13 billion versus consensus estimates at $1.06 billion. The EESC segment was the laggard at the company, but the ramp of new consoles and data center sales led to an incredible 101% sequential revenue increase.

The numbers from AMD are a stark contract to Xilinx where FQ2 revenues actually fell 7.9% from last year. The major difference is that Xilinx has far higher gross margins at nearly 70%, while AMD is down at only 44%.

Even at 4x the revenues, AMD only generated a net income of $501 million in the quarter, while Xilinx had $203 million for the period. The deal is accretive for this reason, but this doesn't mean that the long-term earnings potential of AMD isn't capped to an extent.

The only major troubling part of the deal is the capped growth. AMD was forecast to grow at long-term rates closer to 20%, while Xilinx is down to only 10% growth.

Data by YCharts

My previous research along with analysts had AMD generating substantially higher revenues and profits in a few years backed on the theory reinforced by the strong Q3 beat and Q4 guide. Xilinx has to generate more than double current profits to not turn into a dilutive deal to long-term targets. AMD earnings were predicted to surge to $4.50 per share on a standalone basis with only 30% market share of the previous TAM.

CEO Lisa Su has produced incredible results since taking over AMD back in 2014. The CEO deserves the benefit of the doubt for shareholders to follow the vision on acquiring Xilinx to become a leader in advanced computing.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD delivers on an accretive deal that offers an enormous TAM for a company with combined 2021 revenue targets of only $14.4 billion before the blowout Q3 numbers. The tricky part is whether CEO Lisa Su can grow the revenue base of Xilinx beyond the 10% growth rates targeted for the next couple of years.

The disappointment here is that AMD would've surged on these results and easily top $90 and approach $100. The stock could easily struggle while the deal is in the works, but more strong numbers from the combined entity will push the stock to previous targets anyway.