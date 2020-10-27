By creating stable recurring revenue streams in the last decade, Thomson Reuters (TRI) is able to weather the pandemic with relative ease. In Q2, the company's earnings were in-line with its expectations and there's every reason to believe that its business will be able to create additional shareholder value in the next few months, as I see several catalysts that will drive growth. While COVID-19 will continue to have a minimal negative impact on the Thomson Reuters business, the company's strong balance sheet will help it to stay afloat. Considering this, I recently decided to add Thomson Reuters shares to my portfolio and plan to hold them for a considerable time.

More Room for Growth

Thomson Reuters provides business information services through its analytics and data management platforms. After its reorganization in 2018, the company now operates in five different segments: legal, corporate, tax, news, and print. Thomson Reuters' major clients from the legal, corporate, and tax segments are law firms, governmental agencies, big corporations, accounting firms, and auditors, all of which use the company's platforms to communicate with each other and better manage the inflow of information in their respective industries. In addition, its Reuters news network is one of the biggest providers of news in the world. While in recent years, Thomson Reuters stock underperformed against the S&P 500, it now trades in-line with the rest of the market and has every chance to appreciate further in the following months.

Chart: Bloomberg

In Q2, the company's total revenues were down 1% Y/Y to $1.41 billion, in-line with the Street expectations. At the same time, the company's organic recurring revenues, which account for 81% of the overall revenues, were up 3% Y/Y. The two segments that showed growth during the period were legal and corporate, which increased their revenues by 2% Y/Y and 4% Y/Y, respectively. The company's tax segment could've also shown growth, if it were not for the decision of the US Congress to extend the deadline for the annual tax filing from March 30 to July 15. According to the company, the lost revenue will be regained in Q3 and the tax segment will once again show growth.

The two biggest underperformers that dragged the overall organic revenues down were the news and print segments. The news segment organic revenues in Q2 were down 11% Y/Y due to the company's inability to host in-person events as a result of a pandemic, while the print's organic revenues declined by 17% Y/Y due to the decline of demand for print news format as a result of the digitalization. Despite such a mixed performance, Thomson Reuters was able to minimize its downside, as its operating profit was $365 million, while its non-GAAP EPS was $0.44, above the Street expectations by $0.06.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Going forward, there's every reason to believe that Thomson Reuters will continue to create additional shareholder value. Over the years, the company created powerful recurring revenue streams in three of its biggest segments and now they provide a stable inflow of cash even in the current turbulent environment. In addition, Thomson Reuters has been active on an M&A scene, acquiring various assets, which it believes will help the company to drive growth. In 2019, it purchased HighQ, a legal service collaboration platform, which connects law firms and lawyers with its clients. Considering that now there's an increased demand for legal collaboration tools, Thomson Reuters stands to benefit from this purchase in the long run.

In the following months, Thomson Reuters will also be able to unlock value by selling its 45% stake in Refinitiv, which is a global provider of financial market data. Recently, it was announced that in an effort to please the EU antitrust watchdog, London Stock Exchange sold its stake in Milan's Borsa Italiana stock exchange to Euronext. As the sale is completed, the London Stock Exchange will receive a 'green light' from European regulators and will be able to close the $27 billion Refinitiv deal at the beginning of next year. Thomson Reuters stands to benefit from this deal, as its 45% stake in Refinitiv is worth $12.15 billion.

As for risks, I see only a couple of them. First of all, COVID-19 will continue to have a minimal negative impact on the Thomson Reuters business, as the company will have problems holding its in-person events, which in the past contributed a small portion of revenues to the news segment. In addition, investors should expect the print revenues to decline even more in the upcoming quarters, as the demand for the company's print publications will continue to decline due to the rapid digitalization of news. Other than that, I don't see any major downsides to owning Thomson Reuters.

The good news is that with $1.8 billion available under the credit facility and $946 million in cash reserves, Thomson Reuters is a solid company to own. While it has $3.7 billion in long-term debt, it has no debt maturities until 2023, which leaves the company's management enough time to create value and easily service its debt at the same time. In addition, Thomson Reuters is expected to boost its liquidity position in the following months, as the firm is currently exploring options to sell half of its shares in the Thomson Reuters Building, which is located on Times Square.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Also, we should not forget that Thomson Reuters overall wasn't severely impacted by the pandemic, and as a result, it has no plans to cut its dividends. And while the company expects to experience minimal growth of its business this year, its long-term perspectives, which were described in this article, convinced me to justify acquiring its stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.