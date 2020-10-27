Investing With The Visionaries

The Quest has begun

All of us are familiar with the Visionaries of yesterday and yesteryear. They are the ones whom history has, rightfully, designated as the giants of their age. Those investors who were either wise enough or fortunate enough as to accompany these people on their travels that changed their industry, if not the world, have been richly rewarded and likely do not feel the need to continue to read this article. Those are the investors who were early in the game to recognize that Steve Jobs of Apple (AAPL), Bill Gates of Microsoft (MSFT), and Phil Knight of Nike (NKE) to name only a few , were so much more than competent business people. They were the dreamers of their age and have through their dreams changed the world in which we live today.

Hopefully, we do not have to spend too much time nor argue too vehemently to agree that the list of today's Visionaries must include both Elon Musk, Founder of Tesla (TSLA) and Ethan Brown of Beyond Meat (BYND). These companies have already created an important chapter in the world of corporate excellence and will surely continue to do so in the years and decades to come. These notorious innovators and cheerleaders with their unlimited energy and gall have created great fortunes not only for themselves but for those who joined them in the early stages of their mission.

Someone once said that God did not intend for everyone to be rich. During the course of my career I had often wondered whether that comment was directed especially toward my clients as I attempted to navigate their fortunes through the turbulent waters of the world economy and financial markets.

And that is the reason why the search to identify the Visionaries of today and of the future whose visions are still in the early stages of success will be instrumental in achieving our goals of financial freedom for ourselves as well as for our clients.

For this article, I have identified three companies whose founders appear to have all the ingredients needed to move their companies to the point where future investors will look upon them as examples of what is possible if one can join the quest for greatness in the early innings.

Three candidates heading for success to invest in today.

In my SA article of September 28, 2020, I did an initial review of Taat Lifestyle and Wellness (OTCQB:TOBAF). In it, I asked What if there was a product that provided the user with the real feel of a cigarette but without Nicotine and without Tobacco? What if such a product would be available at the same or possibly lower price than both cigarettes and E-cigarettes, but without the negative side effects of either? Would such a product be successfully received in the marketplace?

I went on to say that the company is convinced that its "Beyond Tobacco" product which is scheduled to be marketed in late November of this year will, indeed, be very successfully received. Initial feedback appears to support that optimism. The company's founder and visionary, Joe Deishan, has hired senior tobacco veterans to lead the company's efforts to win a sizable portion of both the world's declining tobacco sales as well proving to be a viable alternative to vaping which has, in the recent past, encountered health issues of its own. The company's Board is also represented by seasoned tobacco executives.

I hope to be able to shortly do a follow up article on this company following its initial late November launch of Beyond Tobacco. Current price stands at $2.20.

My next candidate is Mainz, Germany based biotech BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX). While it could be argued that this $22 billion market cap firm is no longer in its first inning of success, I submit that it is still early enough after completing a more detailed DD which, of course, is highly recommended for all investment commitments. Its current price of $89.00 versus its 52 week low of $16.00 does indicate, however, that it may be prudent to wait for a possible pullback before committing your investment dollars.

BioNTech is focused on our ongoing fight against cancer. It has a number of potential drugs against solid tumors, pancreatic and other cancers, as well as for multiple solid tumors, in Phase I and Phase I/II trials. Its Visionary, Ugur Sahin, is committed to find the solution that would replace Chemotherapy which basically poisons the entire body, with a procedure that would attack only the affected cancer cells that should be destroyed.

The company is partnering with some of the great biotech and pharma firms including Genentech, Sanofi (SNI), Genmab (GMAB), which I reviewed in an article dated October 2, Eli Lilly (LLY) , BayerAg (BYRY) , Pfizer (PFE), and Regeneron (REGN) among a number of others.

Finally, BioNTech and Pfizer are expected to file for emergency Use Authorization by mid November with the FDA for their coronavirus vaccine candidate BNT172b2.

My final candidate today is Farfetch Ltd (FTCH). Jose Neves, its founder and CEO is said to be one of fashion's only "unicorns". Referred to frequently as the Amazon for the very wealthy, the company has benefited from the Covid-19 crisis as customers throughout the world streamed to their website to do their high-end shopping online. The company attracted a half million new customers in the second quarter with revenues rising 74% year-over-year. The company welcomed 500,000 new customers to its website. Neves stresses the cultural relevance of the brands found on their platform, with brands like Rihanna's Fenty label and a new Gucci collection. For those who may consider themselves to be merely "almost wealthy", the site does offer an option of previously owned products.

Neves launched Farfetch.com in 2007 as an integrated online marketplace supporting and promoting the retail activities of independent boutiques in the e-commerce sector. It quickly rose to be one of the fastest growing e-commerce networks in the luxury market. Current price is $30.00.

What I believe sets the above three candidates apart from many other investments is that they are not affected by either changing economic or political issues that we may have to face in the coming months and years.

Taat Lifestyle's Beyond Cigarette may even see its success accelerated during any economic recession; BioNTech's search for a cure for cancer will continue without interruption, and the customers of Farfetch will continue to purchase the highest quality merchandise regardless of economic conditions.

Risks and final thoughts.

A paraphrase of what a great investor of a previous era, Andre Kostolany, once recommended, is to purchase a number of good stocks, take a long term sleeping pill, and wake up ten years later as a millionaire. This proposal has not worked since the period of the "Nifty Fifty" of the 1960's and it is certainly not recommended today.

Each investment most be monitored on a regular basis to assure that the projections and the reasons for the investment remain intact. This holds also true for investments alongside Visionaries. Until recently, an investment in Nikola (NKLA) may have been warranted since many had thought of its founder, Trevor Milton, as a Visionary. However, a report by Hindenburg Research did put an end to his vision. While Nikola may well continue to be a viable investment in the electric vehicle space, it will have to now succeed without the leadership of its founder and primary shaker and mover.

I do plan to monitor the three candidates discussed today and will do follow up work on each as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOBAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.