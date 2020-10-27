Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) hit the core of its success with its growing and stable operations over the years. Despite the fluctuations in the market brought upon by the pandemic, it remained firm and undisturbed as it aimed at its target market and growth with great precision. This impressive performance matched with the solid dividend growth and the undervalued yet bullish stock price continues to entice investors and analysts.

Analyzing Target Corporation's Sound Financial Health

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

With the increasing demand and strategic production, Target Corporation has been hitting the bull's eye of revenue growth and stability. On average, its annual growth over the past decade remained substantial at 3.6%. From $65 billion in 2009, it had an uninterrupted growth to $74 billion in 2015. Although it went down to $69.5 billion in 2016, it came back with a $3 billion increase to $72.7 billion. It accelerated for the next two years as it jumped by more than $5 billion and reached $78.1 billion in 2019. It may continue as the company showed its operating strength during the first half of FY 2020. Amidst the challenges the market faced, the operations of the company did not stagger. During the first quarter, the operating revenue amounted to $19.62 billion with a $1.99 billion increase. The second quarter was more fruitful for the company as it changed by $4.56 billion from $18.42 billion to $22.98 billion. As the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis shows, it may decline a bit to $77.2 billion before increasing again consistently and reach $80.9 billion in 2024. But given the results in the first half, the impressive operations may continue for the remaining two quarters of the year. Hence, revenue growth in 2020 and for the following years may not be uninterrupted.

The operating costs showed the same trend from 2009 to 2019. But the company remained efficient as it kept the value lower to maintain an adequate margin. Over the past decade, their gap remained at approximately $20 billion. Given this, gross profit remained high. Indeed, it shows how the company handles the operations well. Furthermore, their gap increased by $700 million during the first half compared to the previous year. Even if the operating costs were higher, the change in the operating revenue offset it. Given this, one can see that as time went by, the company continued to see a growth in revenue while improving its efficiency.

Taken from MarketWatch: Target Corporation's Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Target Corporation's Quarterly Financials

Net Income

Except in 2014, when net income dropped to -$1.64 billion, the company's earnings have been increasing without sharp changes for the last 10 years. Non-operating items and interest expenses have not changed dramatically which showed consistency between the company's core operations and non-core operating transactions. The discontinued operations caused a sharp change in 2014. As the company chose to focus on assets and units that go along with its operations, it had to sell off the underperforming ones or the ones that no longer fit their operating strategies. This move appeared to be advantageous on the company's side as it easily bounced back from its losses. Net earnings drastically rose to $3.36 billion a year later. Since then, net earnings did not fall below $2 billion. Although it decreased by $650 million and landed on $2.74 billion in 2016, it consistently increased again to $3.3 billion in 2019.

Meanwhile, since the pandemic has been taking its toll, many industries have faced the challenges it has brought upon. But the company's core operations remained unhindered as the revenue still grew substantially by about $2 billion. But since this caused a lot of delays and problems, it resulted in an unusual or exceptional expense. Nevertheless, the company remained profitable even if net income dropped from $790 million to $284 million during the first quarter of the fiscal year. During the second quarter, the company came back with earnings of $1.69 billion which was 78% higher than the value in its comparative quarter in 2019. With an accumulated net income of $1.97 billion compared to $1.74 billion in the previous year, the company had a 13.2% increase. Using the model to estimate the future values of net income, it shows that it will slightly decrease to $3.01 billion at the end of 2020 but will keep increasing to $3.51 billion in 2024. But given the current performance of the company, the estimation seems to understate its capacity. Hence, net income may continue to grow consistently for the next five years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Return on Asset

With the similar trend of Return on Asset (ROA) to net income, one can infer that their growth over the years has been intact and consistent with one another. It is an important factor to know how sustainable the company's viability is even in the long-run. Except in 2013 and 2014, when the value of ROA was low at 4.4% and -4%, respectively, it was generally above the ideal level of 5%. From 5.6% in 2009, despite the sharp decrease in 2014, it generally increased to 7%-8% in 2015-2019. The company's assets were primarily composed of Property, Plant, and Equipment (PPE) at $24 billion, Cash and Cash Equivalents at $3 billion, and inventories at $8 billion on average. Since these accounts are vital to the company's operations, the increasing trend of ROA that remained above 5% confirmed that the company could sustain itself for a long period. The operations could flourish more by the continuous increase in operating assets which in turn increases its sales and earnings more. Hence, the company's earnings remained sufficient and consistent with growth and sustainability. As estimated using the model, one can see the smoother trend of ROA for the next five years. It will be higher at 9% to 10%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

Meanwhile, it's also important for many investors to know the growth of their investments relative to net income. Given this, one has to check how Return on Equity (ROE) has changed over time. The trend of the ratio for the last 10 years has been identical to net income and ROA which proved the consistency between the company's sales and earnings with the Balance Sheet. From its low point in 2013 and 2014 and the smoother trend since 2015, everything has been identical. It has been generally increasing from 16% in 2009 to 27% in 2019. With an average value of 19%, the equity grew by 19% in terms of net income. Also, it's higher compared to the average ROE of the sector of 18%. Except in 2012-2014, the company has outperformed most of its peers over the past decade. As one observes the trend, he can see that the ROE of the company is ideal relative to the average value of the sector. Currently, the company has 28% compared to an average of 20%. To further assess the potential growth of the company, one may check its Sustainable Growth Ratio (SGR). Using the Dividend Payout Ratio of 40%, one may derive the Retention Ratio of 60% and multiply by the current ROE to arrive at the desired ratio. As a result, the company has an SGR of 17%. It means that the company can grow more by 17% without having to increase its borrowings. As estimated, ROE may grow more which may result in a continuous increase in SGR for the next few years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Growth and Security for the Investors

Dividends Per Share

Growth in the dividends has been evident over the years. On average, it increased by 15% per year which caused a substantial change. From $0.66 per share, its fast-moving growth continued to soar high. Moreover, despite the loss it incurred in 2014, the dividends grew by 20% as it moved from $1.58 per share to $1.9 per share. It serves as an assurance to many investors that no matter how massive or small the earnings are, the shareholders' interests will be one of the company's priorities. Since 2015, the change has been relatively slower but the upward movement went on. In 2019, the dividends per share already amounted to $2.6 per share. Using the Dividend Growth Model, the value estimated was the same as the proposed payment. It estimated that the dividends per share will move to $2.68 per share at the end of the fiscal year and continue to grow to $3.4 per share in 2023.

Taken from Target Corporation: Dividend and Stock Split History

Dividend Payout Ratio

Like the previous financial ratios, the Dividend Payout Ratio also showed the same trend as net income. From 20% in 2009, the ratio continuously increased to 40%-50% for the following years. In 2019, the ratio landed at 41%. With this, one can see that as the company continued to raise the dividends, it made sure it had more than enough to sustain its consistent growth and operations for a long period. A potential investor may understand that as growth becomes more apparent, the security they may get increases. For the next few years, it is estimated to increase and remain substantial at 44%-47% as the Earnings Per Share (EPS) will further increase from $6.36 in 2020 to about $7 per share in 2023. Nasdaq, on the other hand, showed a more optimistic estimation as the EPS may rise to $7.2 to $8 per share.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Target Corporation: Dividend and Stock Split History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

To further confirm the consistency between the company's viability and its long-term growth and sustainability, referring to Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a good idea. For the last 10 years, its trend was less stable than net income but it remained high and did not fall below $1 billion. With the increasing trend of net income and cash inflows from the net changes in operating assets and liabilities, the value of FCF has increased continuously even if Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) has grown substantially. Given this, one can further prove the sustainability of the company's operations and its high capacity to pay dividends. In 2019, it amounted to $4.09 billion while the dividends increased to $1.31 billion. The difference of $2.7 billion was used to sustain or further enhance the operations, meet other current obligations, and be saved for other transactions. Furthermore, the company remained adequate despite the impact of the pandemic as FCF amounted to $533 million during the first quarter and bounced back to $3.2 billion at the end of the second quarter. Given this, it is estimated to increase from $4.36 billion in 2020 to $4.96 billion in 2023.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Target Corporation: Dividend and Stock Split History

Stock Price

The stock price of the company remains at its bullish trend and does not indicate a potential decrease for the next few days. Since it hit the bottom last March 25, the price continuously went up with occasional decreases before surpassing $100 last April. Since then, it never went below $100 and accelerated. Currently, the price is set at $160.23 with a P/E Ratio of 23.16. With this, the price seems undervalued, but its current performance says otherwise. To further confirm this, one may check it using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $160.23

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1508925659

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $2.68

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1676185223

Derived Value: $184.4075158 or $184.41

With this, the model shows that the current price is undervalued. It agrees with the bullish trend of the price and may continue to increase for the next few weeks. But one must remember that both the P/E Ratio and Dividend Growth Model show limited information as other factors may cause price changes. One must update himself on the current news that may affect the industry, as well as the company's press releases.

Growth Catalysts

Target Corporation in the Time of Pandemic

Target Corporation remains unfazed amidst the challenges brought upon by the pandemic. As many companies struggled with their operations, some shut down, a few remained strong and fruitful like Target Corporation. Its sales and earnings remained higher and substantial which spoke of its efficiency, viability, and sustainability. As everything goes back to normal, the holidays are fast approaching, which may increase the demand for different products. Food and clothing may see rapid growth in its sales. With the expansion of its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to 500 outlet stores (Try *This* On For Size: Target and Levi Strauss & Co.'s Partnership Expands to 500 Stores, its target market may expand as well. The popularity of Levi's is undeniable which could see further growth in its operations. This is a good time for the company to further enhance itself. It was able to adapt to the challenging and uncertain situations and remained fruitful. As everyone copes with the current situation as the special occasions are coming, growth and profitability will increase at the end of the fiscal year. The enhanced capacity of the company will help it sustain for the following years.

Key Takeaways

As we summarize and conclude the analysis of the company's performance, one may still wonder if investing here is worth the risks despite its fruitfulness. Being in the S&P 500 companies, surely the company has proven its worth. Despite its impressive performance over the years, the uncertainties this pandemic brought upon may turn the tables on the company's operations.

Short-term Investors: Despite the possible overvaluation as conveyed by the P/E Ratio, the price remains bullish and does not show a potential decrease for the next few weeks. Moreover, the Dividend Growth Model shows that the price is undervalued and must go up some more. The impressive performance of the company agrees with the estimation. Given this, it's a good time to invest, but one must update himself on the current events that may affect the company. The press releases that may have an impact on its operations should be checked as well to ensure continuous growth.

Long-term Investors: Being a Dividend Champion means a lot. Target Corporation has proven its commitment to help the investors obtain continuous growth and stability. Also, the impressive value of sales and earnings over the years showed that the company maintained its adequacy to raise dividend payments and further enhance its operations for its further increase. Despite the potential problems that may hit its performance, the company remained solid, firm, and unaffected which showed that despite the uncertainties, it could handle itself well. Hence, growth and stability are ensured for the company and its investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.