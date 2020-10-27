The company can also rely on the unflinching support of the French government and has recently been upgraded by analysts.

Revenues are down by double digits, but cash position is strong, helped by debt.

Unlike its U.S. competitor, the European company seems better positioned on the road to recovery due to its smaller planes with no adverse track record.

It's a gloomy picture in the airlines industry with aircraft manufacturers like Airbus being impacted.

I am not here to paint a gloomy picture of one of the aviation industry's most prominent players, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), as investors are already aware of the pains.

In this case, Airbus' share price, just like for Boeing, is down.

Figure 1: Share price performance

Instead, my objective is to use existing data to assess whether the measures put in place have the capability to bring the company back to profitability in the medium term.

Also, faced with the collapse in air traffic, airline companies which are Airbus' commercial customers have been impacted by countries closing borders and travelers' avoidance to board planes. This has resulted in deferring or cancelling plane manufacturing orders.

The bad news

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on results was clearly visible in the second quarter, with only half the number of commercial aircraft deliveries compared to the same period last year. This translated into half-year turnover amounting to 18.95 billion euros, a 39% decrease over one year.

Over the same period, Airbus recorded a consolidated net loss of 1.9 billion euros, against a profit of 1.2 billion euros a year earlier.

The aviation giant has also cancelled a planned dividend payment of 1.5 billion euros in the face of the global economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Free cash flow (before mergers and acquisitions and customer financing) was -12.4 billion euros in the first half, against -4 billion euros a year earlier. In this case, cash outflow for the first quarter was exacerbated by payment of fines of 3.6 billion euros that Airbus agreed to settle to close corruption cases in France, the U.S., and the U.K.

Cash position was $11.1 billion in June 2020, up from $7 billion in March as a result of increase in debt.

Figure 2: Balance sheet with all figures in millions of USD

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, debt is not a permanent solution, and given the significant rise in inventory to $42.2 billion from $35.4 billion, cost cutting measures are needed at production level.

Cost cutting

Airbus is cutting down production rates by one-third in its civil aeronautics division. Hence, it is currently completing assembly of the last A380. In this context, several major airliners have already announced reduction in the number of the jumbo jets in their operational fleets for fuel efficiency reasons.

The company has announced cuts for its other models too.

Hence, it had further reduced the production rate of the A350 slightly from six to five aircraft per month following recent cancellation of orders by Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Figure 3: Planes in production after announcement of cuts

Source: Table built from data in air-cosmos and chart is from Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, there has been only a slight cut in the number of A320 being produced at 40, and this is equivalent to 80% of deliveries.

Looking deeper into plane models, single-aisle (single corridor) in a narrow-body jet segment accounts for over 75% of the global commercial aviation market share. Now, the Airbus A320 forms part of this segment and has met with significant success.

The reason for this success is mostly because of the ills suffered by its main competitor Boeing, after the two crashes of the 737 MAX passenger airliners.

Now, with the 737 grounded and a preference for the A320neo for short-haul domestic routes prevalent in the COVID-19 age within Europe and other continents, airline companies are less likely to cancel orders.

For passengers, it means longer flights on smaller planes instead of the four-engine behemoth like the A380, a trend that the crisis is expected to strengthen and where Airbus is ahead of Boeing.

Smaller planes mean carrying less weight per flight.

Travelling light

Another positive for Airbus is the inclusion in its portfolio of the A220, formerly the Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) C-Series.

Figure 4: The Airbus A220.

Source: tourism-review.com

The plane benefits from its small size and low operating costs compared to larger rivals, a useful asset for airlines looking to slash expenses while maintaining a minimal flight schedule throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

With an average of 120 to 150 seats, the economics of the aircraft are so good that airlines now see these models as the best solution to calm passengers who, out of fear of coronavirus spread, are not particularly excited about flying in large planes next to 300 to 500 other people.

The A220-300 can carry passengers over 6,200 kilometres with fewer empty seats along the way compared to a bigger plane which also means lighter and, therefore, reduced fuel costs.

Producing more of the A220-300 compared to the massive A380 means that less people have to be employed.

As a result, Airbus announced a restructuring exercise implying 15,000 job cuts by summer 2021. This includes 5,000 jobs in France and Germany, with the remaining 5,000 in Spain and the UK. The cuts will be completed throughout the summer of 2021 and imply severance costs varying from 1.2 to 1.6 billion euros.

However, these job cuts are not sufficient to bring back the company to pre-COVID-19 level employee productivity. For this purpose, the company needs to drastically cut down its workforce to 70,000, assuming quarterly revenue figures remain the same in future quarters.

Figure 5: Revenue per employee

Source: Initial data obtained from Seeking Alpha

Now, carrying out such a massive job cut is impractical due to current production commitments.

Also, going into the crisis, Airbus already had better revenue per employee than Boeing by about 23%.

In addition, the French government has announced a series of measures to support the aviation sector with about 8 billion euros specifically for Airbus as part of a rescue deal. The money includes direct government investment, subsidies, loan guarantees and an investment fund for small businesses which depend on Airbus.

The word "subsidies" may cause some readers to raise their eyebrows in view of past accusations by the U.S. authorities, but I remind them that we are facing an existential threat requiring exceptional measures.

With such measures, the European manufacturer should be able to emerge from the crisis faster than its main competitor.

Valuations and key takeaways

Airbus is on the path to recovery, and unlike its US counterpart, it has the right aircraft model for COVID-19 requirements.

However, in view of second and third wave concerns especially in Europe, there are further risks of lockdown, which would restrict the movement of people.

Also, airline companies have posted record losses as from the second quarter of 2020 which were expected and travel restrictions continue to weigh on consumers' confidence.

Furthermore, in view of passenger aircraft stuck on the tarmac, airline companies are seeking to defer or even cancel orders.

However, many have maintained plane orders from Airbus.

Therefore, in addition to the A320, Airbus is maintaining production of the long-range single-aisle, A321XLR launched last year, of which Airbus has already sold more than 450 units.

For airlines, "thinner" routes made possible by the A320 and forthcoming A321 flights favor the point-to-point operating model whereby airplanes stick to one route between an origin and a destination, in contrast to the hub-and-spoke model which encourages concentration of passenger traffic at major hubs like Dubai.

Also, looking at existential tendencies, we are less likely to go back to the world of 2019 as COVID-19 did more than just bring some temporary change in our everyday routines. In fact, the change is more profound, and we have been marked by deep experiences for the rest of our lives, and this determines what we now really perceive as value.

Thinking aloud, as passengers, we now value a quick and safe arrival to our destination, even a holiday resort instead of enjoying a stop-over at a hub for a few days to do shopping or sight-seeing. In this case, Airbus has both an immediate solution through its A320 and A220 aircraft and longer-term one through the XLR to fully support airline companies in their transformative journey.

Now, looking forward to the recovery, in terms of year-on-year seat capacity cuts, Europe and the U.S. hover around -55%, while, for the Asia-Pacific region, it is less at -42.3%.

The capacity cut in the Asia-Pacific region being less than 50% is an important point when talking trend reversal.

Also, demand for freighters (air cargo) is up after the COVID-19 slump, and Airbus, in partnership with Singapore's ST Engineering, is planning to set new sites to convert A321 passenger planes to freighters.

Moreover, according to some sources, Airbus has requested its suppliers (from which it sources components) to be ready for an increase in the production rate for the A320 from 40 to 47 as early as July 2021. Interestingly, at least three of Airbus' top ten customers come from this region.

Therefore, there are some reasons to be cautiously optimistic.

The plane manufacturer should also reach break-even faster, given that it has suffered 8 times less plane order cancellations than its main competitor.

Moreover, to kick-start their dying tourism sector, some countries have set up COVID-19 travel bubbles or bridges encapsulating two destinations for a select group of travelers from certain countries where the coronavirus has been contained.

In this context, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has emphasized on the low incidence of in-flight COVID-19 transmission since the start of 2020. Research into in-flight transmission has shown that there has been one case for every 27 million travelers from January to September, which is a very low number taking into consideration that security measures, including face masks, were only implemented from March of this year.

This said, at a Price to Sales of 0.90 compared to the sector's median of 1.14, the European company is currently undervalued.

Finally, analysts at Berenberg have upgraded Airbus to buy from hold with a price target of 76, up from 65 euros.

Therefore, the aviation company is a buy as in terms of percentage, the analysts' upgrade implies a 15% upside from the current share price of $19.30 for the U.S.-based ADR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EADSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.