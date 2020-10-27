Introduction

In September, Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) CEO Neal Froneman said that the company is considering diversifying into battery metals as they offered the best opportunities.

Then, in October, Froneman revealed in an interview that Sibanye had been looking at acquisitions in the battery metals space and that the company would make moves in the next six to nine months. He added that a transaction in this sector would be more strategic than the company's platinum group metals (PGM) acquisition spree, and that it was going to require partnerships.

Given Sibanye's impressive acquisition-related business performance, it's worth examining what kind of assets the company would be interested in buying. I think the best candidate for a partnership could be Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SYAAF).

Sibanye's acquisition history

Commodities nave notoriously volatile prices, but this also provides great investment opportunities as long as you can get the timing right and invest in a counter-cyclical way. The best example I've seen is Sibanye, who started their buying spree in the PGM sector in 2016 with Aquarius Platinum and continued with Stillwater and Lonmin. Within a little over three years, Sibanye spent $3.1 billion on acquisitions just in time to reap the benefits from rising palladium and rhodium prices.

(Source: Sibanye)

Sibanye recently admitted it began looking seriously into buying gold assets in North America two years ago but that it was challenging to find value in the sector due to the re-rating of equities.

Regarding battery metals, Froneman thinks that they are complementary to PGMs. Looking at the past, Sibanye likes investing in already built mines where something has gone wrong or the owner has run out of funds.

Likely commodities and possible targets

According to the consultancy group Wood Mackenzie, over $1 trillion of investments will need to be made over the next 15 years into key energy transition metals such as aluminum, cobalt, copper, nickel, and lithium in order to satisfy soaring decarbonization demands. This provides compelling growth opportunities in the battery metals sector.

Back in January, Froneman said that Sibanye was planning to potentially buy assets producing copper, lithium, graphite, cobalt and nickel. This October, he mentioned again lithium, nickel, and copper and also added a transaction would expose Sibanye to the downstream market for supply chain reasons.

I think the downstream comment is very interesting as there are several such operations in the lithium, cobalt, and graphite sectors. Also, these three are among the worst performing commodities over the past few years.

I doubt Sibanye is looking at cobalt as major electric vehicle makers plan to remove the metal from batteries due to its high price.

Regarding lithium, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence expects prices to bounce back after 2022 due to increasing demand, which means that this is certainly a commodity which fits Sibanye's criteria. However, the valuations of many companies in the sector still look very high at the moment, and I think Sibanye will find it hard to get a bargain. Things look quite different in the graphite sector, and I think this is where Sibanye could strike gold.

Graphite is used in the anodes of electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries and is designated as a strategic critical mineral in the USA, the European Union, and Japan as the supply chain is currently 100% reliant on China. This means that processing facilities are starting to be built in North America, where Sibanye wants to expand geographically.

Syrah Resources owns the Balama mine in Mozambique, which hosts the largest known flake graphite deposit in the world. It also wants to become the first vertically integrated producer of natural graphite active anode material outside China through a production plant in the USA.

(Source: Syrah)

With an initial capex of just $92 million, Balama was expected to produce over 200 ktpa of graphite at $198/tonne, thus generating around $260 million in operational cash flows at $1,500/tonne of graphite.

However, Syrah is in deep trouble as it was too early for this mine when it was built in 2018, and there wasn't enough demand for its product. At the moment, Balama is shut down, and the company managed to sell just 3kt of finished product inventory in Q3 2020. The average selling price was $470/t (CIF).

Syrah has a market capitalization of $145 million as of time of writing, and its cash reserves stood at $44 million in September. With an enterprise value of around $100 million, this would be a small acquisition for Sibanye which can yield very good returns once graphite prices recover. Alternatively, Sibanye could choose to partner with Syrah solely for the expansion of its anode facility in the USA, thus getting that downstream exposure Froneman mentioned. Balama is currently preparing a feasibility study for the mentioned expansion.

Sibanye's valuation

At the moment, Sibanye looks undervalued compared to its competitors on several key financial metrics.

(Source: Sibanye)

However, there's a good reason for that - it owns some of the worst assets in the PGM industry in terms of costs.

(Source: Sylvania Platinum)

The reasons for this are simple - conventional mines like Sibanye's require much more employees per ounce produced compared to open-pit mines and mechanized operations. There's little room to cut costs.

(Source: Platinum Group Metals)

This means that Sibanye will become the most affected PGM company in terms of operating profits when palladium and rhodium prices fall to their usual levels. Of course, this could take years, and as I mentioned in my article on Sylvania Platinum (OTCPK:SAPLF), rhodium could be the metal of the decade.

I still think Sylvania is the most undervalued PGM company in the market if you believe in a bright future for rhodium.

However, Sibanye has something that's very hard to measure, and that's its ability to make the right acquisitions at the right time. It's a strategy that has worked very well for its investors over the past few years.

Conclusion

Sibanye likes to acquire troubled mines just before commodity prices recover, and this strategy has proven very successful in the PGM space.

The company has talked about wanting exposure to North America, battery metals as well as downstream, and I think the asset that ticks all these boxes is Syrah's battery anode material plant in Vidalia, Louisiana.

Syrah is trying to conserve cash, but it also wants to scale up the plant, which is exactly the type of distressed asset Sibanye is looking for. It's very hard to estimate the financial impact of an acquisition of Syrah or a partnership for its anode plant, but keep in mind that Balama alone was projected to generate $260 million in annual operational cash flows with a mine life of half a century.

Overall, I think Sibanye looks undervalued based on its current operations alone, although you have to keep in mind it has some of the most labor-intensive operations in the sector.