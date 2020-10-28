The new payout still results in a high dividend yield for those that buy here, and the new dividend is well-covered.

Article Thesis

The dividend cut that was just announced by Energy Transfer (ET) was not really a large surprise. Even at half the previous payout level, shares still offer a very nice yield at current prices. Combined with very strong dividend coverage on a go-forward basis, and a lot of debt reduction capacity, Energy Transfer offers compelling long-term return potential -- even following the halving of its dividend.

Quick Facts First

On October 26, Energy Transfer announced that its new quarterly dividend would be $0.1525 per share, which is exactly half of the previous payment level of $0.305 per share per quarter. Based on a share price of $5.70 at the time of writing, this equates to a dividend yield of 10.7%, which is still a very high level, both in absolute terms, and relative to other income alternatives. With a share count of 2.70 billion, Energy Transfer's new dividend policy will equate to a quarterly payout of $412 million, or $1.65 billion annually.

It came as somewhat of a surprise to see Energy Transfer announce this dividend cut before the earnings release for the third quarter, which will occur on November 4. One could have assumed that the two announcements will happen at the same time, so investors can gauge whether the dividend cut was based on any operational or financial problems. Without the Q3 earnings filing being available, investors have to gauge payouts versus previously announced guidance numbers and analyst estimates for Q3 and Q4.

Dividend Cut Was Not An Extremely Large Surprise

Some dividend cuts come as a surprise to investors, but when it comes to Energy Transfer, this was not an absolute surprise. The dividend was covered by distributable cash flows even before the dividend cut, thus there was no immediate need for a dividend cut from a financial perspective. But then again, Energy Transfer's shares were trading at a dividend yield of 20% before the cut, thus the market was seemingly not convinced that the dividend would be maintained forever. At least some investors already suspected that the dividend would get cut eventually, otherwise shares would not have been trading at such a high yield before the announcement.

The timing of this dividend cut was surprising, however, as there is no clear reason for management to cut the payout now. One could have assumed that they either would have cut during spring 2020, at the peak of the oil price turmoil, or that they would reset the dividend for fiscal 2021. The fact that Energy Transfer is cutting the dividend now, towards the end of 2020, while oil and natural gas prices are substantially higher than they were in spring, is somewhat of a surprise, even though an eventual dividend cut was already more or less priced in before the announcement.

We last covered Energy Transfer in September, in an article that posed the question how different dividend cut scenarios would look like, and what it would mean for the stock. With a 50% dividend cut, Energy Transfer did not cut the dividend by as much as our bearish scenario, but more than what our more bullish scenarios included. The dividend cut was thus more or less in line with what we deemed a possible scenario back then.

What The Dividend Cut Allows Energy Transfer To Do

Energy Transfer generates huge cash flows with its midstream assets, and that has not stopped during the pandemic -- oil, natural gas, etc. still need to be transported to the markets where they are used. On top of that, Energy Transfer has a range of take-or-pay contracts in place, which means that it receives reliable cash flows, no matter whether customers are shipping as much as they did in the past.

Energy Transfer is guiding for EBITDA of $10.4 billion for fiscal 2020, down 2% from the $10.6 billion in EBITDA that the company generated in 2019 (per YCharts). When we assume that operating cash flows take a similar $200 million hit, we can expect about $7.8 billion in operating cash flows for the current year.

Capital expenditures naturally take a bite out of that, as Energy Transfer needs to invest to keep existing assets working properly (maintenance capex), while the company is also pursuing some growth projects (growth capex). Since maintenance capital expenditures total just $600 million a year, however, distributable cash flows are still quite high, at ~$7.2 billion for 2020.

Based on new annual dividend payments of $1.65 billion, the new dividend is covered at a very high ratio of 4.2, which equates to a payout ratio of just 24%, using a distributable cash flow number of $7 billion (rounded down to be conservative). We can thus say that the new dividend does not look like a risky endeavor at all, instead, it is very well covered by the company's sizeable cash flows.

Looking at Energy Transfer's planned growth investments, we know that growth project spending will come in at ~$1.3 billion in 2021, while growth spending will slow down to just $600 million in 2022 and beyond. Assuming that $7 billion in distributable cash flows will be the base line for coming years, which is a conservative assumption as it assumes that there will not be any positive impact from growth projects coming online, free cash flow after dividends will look like this in coming years:

$7 billion in distributable cash flow

- $1.7 billion in dividend payments (rounded up)

- $1.3 billion/$600 million in growth spending for 2021/2022 and following

- $4 billion/$4.7 billion in after-dividend FCF in 2021/2022 and following

Since Energy Transfer's current debt load totals around $52 billion, the company could thus pay down about 8% of its debt next year, and close to 10% a year starting in 2022. When one includes the positive impact on cash flows from debt reduction (due to lower interest expenses), debt reduction could be even more drastic. The same holds true when we assume that EBITDA and cash flows will recover to pre-crisis levels next year, and that the ongoing growth investments will lead to higher cash flows in future years. In a more bullish scenario, free cash flow after dividends could easily cross the $5 billion a year line in 2022. This shows that Energy Transfer will have a lot of flexibility to reduce debt levels going forward, following this dividend cut.

It is, of course, not guaranteed that the company will focus on debt reduction, and other moves are possible as well. Management could decide to lower the share count via buybacks, or they may seek to do takeovers again. I personally would not mind buybacks at all, as those would be very accretive while shares are trading at just ~2.1 times distributable cash flows. It is, however, possible that the market as a whole would not like buybacks too much, as many investors want the company to focus on debt reduction for now. Takeovers would be the worst choice, I think, as those would most likely be less accretive compared to buybacks, while also doing nothing for debt levels. Energy Transfer's former CEO Kelcy Warren was rather aggressive when it comes to M&A in the past, which likely is part of the reason why shares have underperformed in recent years. But since Kelcy Warren has moved on to the chairman role, Energy Transfer's new leadership is hopefully less interested in empire-building, which makes more focused debt reduction a likely scenario.

Shares Are Priced For Disaster

As noted above, shares are incredibly inexpensive right now. With forecasted distributable cash flows of $7.2 billion for 2020, shares are trading at just 2.1 times this year's DCF, calculating with a market capitalization of $15.5 billion. This equates to a massive DCF yield of 47%, which is almost unheard of from a company the size of Energy Transfer.

Even when we look at free cash flows to account for growth spending, the valuation looks extremely low. 2021's FCF will likely come in around $4 billion, which means that shares are offering a FCF yield of more than 25% right now.

Energy Transfer's infrastructure will be needed for decades, as the country will not suddenly stop to use oil and natural gas, which means that the current valuation seems way too pessimistic.

Takeaway

It was not a big surprise that Energy Transfer would eventually lower its dividend payout, as the company was not rewarded for its dividend payments by Mr. Market. It was, however, a surprise to see the dividend cut now, before the earnings release, a cut during the spring sell-off or at the beginning of 2021 would have made more sense to most.

Even at the reduced level, Energy Transfer still offers a very sizeable dividend yield. On top of that, that payout is very well covered, and the company should have massive amounts of cash to reduce debt over the coming years. For long-term oriented investors, Energy Transfer looks like a buy right now, we believe, although shares will likely remain volatile for the foreseeable future, which may make them unattractive to some.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Follow" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing!

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.