Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) is the market leader in Turkey's telecommunications sector. The company is primarily operating in Ukraine, Belarus, Cyprus, Germany in the international field. Formerly, Turkcell was a GSM company, but in the past couple of years, it started to operate in streaming, cloud storage, and fintech. Turkcell is transitioning into a successful communications technology company looking for a brighter future with its simplified ownership structure and strong financials.

New Ownership Structure Approved

Long planned ownership change finally concluded this week after the board meeting. In the past, complex structure caused delays in decision making and anarchy in the management. Investors are looking forward to a more stable dividend policy as it has been a problem in the past under the chaotic management. Though the Fund only has 26% of the shares, the new ownership grants control to the Turkey Wealth Fund with five of the nine seats.

Transforming into a Tech Company

Turkcell is taking firm steps, increasing growth, and diversifying its portfolio. It is expanding its investments into IoT, cloud storage, payment services, and streaming services. Turkcell even got into the autonomous cars business with the new TOGG electric car consortium supported by the Turkish Government. The broad scope of new investments into growing sectors are promising for the future. Some of these investments are already showing results. We have seen a 60% YoY growth in Paycell, the smart payment system, and 23% in digital services. Additionally, Paycell is planning to grow exponentially in the upcoming years; with Paypal banned in Turkey, the market lacks strong competition, so it offers a unique opportunity to Turkcell.

Turkey Is Struggling

Despite the positive outlook and promising news, Turkey's cracking economy is haunting Turkcell. USD is up 33% against the lira from the beginning of the year. It is negatively affecting the company's revenues since 90% of the revenue stream is in Turkish lira's. As the economy worsens, buying power decreases, and it negatively affects the price elasticity. Another problem for Turkcell is the high borrowing costs resulting from Turkey's high country risk and the skyrocketed swap rates. Turkey's CDS has jumped to 500bps, increasing the borrowing costs for the company in FX.

Negative Real Interest Rate

Turkey's policy rate stands at 10.25%, while the expected inflation rate is 11.9%, leaving the lira investors with a negative real interest rate. The current situation is putting a lot of pressure on the lira. Central Bank announced that it is keeping the interest rates at 10.25%. The market was expecting an increase, with the consensus around 200bp. Insisting on negative real interest rates put even more pressure on lira and disrupted the stock market.

Solid Financials

Turkcell's most of the liabilities are in foreign currency while earning Turkish lira's. It forces the company to actively hedge its debt and cash, so it does not get negatively affected. Despite the depreciation of the lira Turkcell, it showed great success with its hedge positions, minimizing currency fluctuations' adverse effects.

In the last couple of years, Turkcell's balance sheet was negatively affected by the gigantic 4.5G infrastructure costs. Yet, the situation is improving with increasing FCF and decreasing liabilities.

Second-quarter took the worst blow of the COVID-19 effects, yet we saw surprisingly good results. It is incredibly promising to see that net debt sharply decreased despite all the unfavorable circumstances. Considering the overall economic outlook has improved, we can expect a way better Q3.

Valuation

It is hard to value Turkcell based on peer comparison as the only other company that we can compare in Turkey is TurkTelekom, but TurkTelekom has a huge debt burden and negative net income.

However, we can take a look at its's valuation compared with other similar companies in the world. Average P/E ratios differ from country to country, and it is way lower in countries with high CDS than the developed markets. Still looking at the figures below we can get an idea about how undervalued Turkcell is to its global peers. Every single figure shows us how unbelievably cheap the company is, yet it is not very different for most of the Turkish companies.

Therefore, we can argue valuation analysis is not as important for Turkcell but the overall stock market's performance is. Looking at the graph below, we can see that Turkcell has not performed very differently from the biggest corporation in Turkey, which is Koc Holding that accounts for 20% of the private sector employment and nearly perfectly correlated with the overall stock market.

Risks

Turkcell is well-positioned in the market, and Turkish Wealth Fund being the biggest shareholder of the company, it is not likely that the company will face fierce competition in its' new ventures like Paycell (Paypal Banned). Unlike most other companies, the biggest threat to Turkcell is not competition. Turkcell has too much exposure to lira despite all the hedging activities; the company can't generate returns to its' investors while the whole Turkish Stock Market is going down. Most of the analysts expect Turkish Economy to perform badly in the short-medium term, so investors should carefully monitor Turkish Markets as well.

Takeaway

The new ownership structure can benefit the stock in the long run with better company performance. On the other hand, it is likely, that the market already priced positive news looking at last month's rally. All in all, The company has solid financials, good positioning in the market, and a diversified portfolio of investments. Yet, it is evident that the Turkish economy's negative impact on the company is inevitable. The foreseeable future is not glistening for the company, though the company's fundamentals are positive. I am neutral on the TKC as it would be a risky play in this environment. On the other hand, Turkcell offers a unique chance to investors who want exposure to Turkey or people who want to speculate over Turkish Markets as it is the only company listed on the NYSE.

