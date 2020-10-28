I continue to like AAPL for a number of business fundamental reasons that will likely matter more to investors in the long term.

I see a mixed bag of positives and negatives. iPad, Mac and services should do well. iPhone will likely be the main drag to revenues.

It's just about time for Apple (AAPL) to report the results of its fiscal fourth quarter. The earnings release will drop on "Big Tech Super Thursday," Oct. 29, after the closing bell. Analysts expect to see revenues decline 1%, while EPS is projected to dip a more pronounced 7%.

In my view, the estimates above seem aligned with a quarter that will likely not be as strong as the previous three-month period. While Apple should continue to benefit from stay-at-home trends, I fear for the performance of two crucial segments: the iPhone and wearables.

The likely winners

First, I should reemphasize my belief that Apple's short-term performance is not as significant to the investment thesis as some tend to believe. I argued about a month ago that Apple is better suited for long-term buyers, since trading in and out of this stock can be a very frustrating strategy.

That said, I believe Apple's fiscal fourth quarter will be marked by a mixed bag of positive and negative developments. Starting with the former, I believe that the same mature product categories that outperformed in fiscal third quarter (see graph below), namely tablets and PCs, will impress this time once again.

Research firms IDC and Gartner already have provided a glimpse into personal computer sales in the third calendar quarter, and the numbers look promising. At a total market level, global shipments may have increased as much as 15% YOY. Within this growing pie, Apple is estimated to have captured a chunk of market share away from competitors - as much as 150 bps, according to IDC.

While I expect the Mac to be Apple's best-performing segment in fiscal fourth quarter, I also hold the bar high for the iPad. The same stay-at-home trends that benefit one product category should act as a tailwind to the other.

At the same time, I believe that the iPad could suffer from unfavorable timing. Apple launched the iPad Pro in March, too early to make a splash in summer sales, while the iPad 8th generation and the iPad Air were not available for order until the second half of September.

Lastly, the important services segment should perform well once again. Preliminary data from Sensor Tower (see chart below) suggests that global app revenue grew 32% in the third calendar quarter - I estimate that the App Store accounted for at least one third of Apple's service revenues in fiscal 2019. However, I will be even more interested in hearing about the recently-launched Apple One bundle, and whether the "lesser services" that include Apple Arcade and Apple News+ may have finally seen some meaningful revenue uplift.

The likely losers

On the other side of the fence, I believe that the hotly-debated smartphone segment will fail to impress this time. Segment revenues already had increased by only 2% last quarter, after dropping 7% in the previous period.

Ahead of the iPhone 12 launch, yet still too early for holiday activity upside and too late for the new iPhone SE to make a meaningful impact, I would not be surprised to see smartphone sales drop quite a bit YOY. This would be roughly aligned with IDC's expectations for a sharp decline in smartphone shipments in 2020, particularly outside the 5G category (see chart below).

Softness in iPhone, if confirmed, would be the most impactful item to revenue growth, since the segment still accounted for 55% of total sales last year. Worse yet, the product category could contribute to bearishness beyond the P&L numbers. I find it unlikely that Apple will release guidance for fiscal first quarter, considering how late the iPhone 12 was announced. Lack of visibility into holiday sales could cause investors to turn a bit sour on the stock.

Lastly, I keep my expectations low for the wearables division. Granted, Watch and AirPods will likely continue to see reasonable growth. However, a full quarter of at-home consumer activity will likely be a headwind for the use of products that are traditionally on-the-go, like smartwatch and wireless headphones. The trend could be particularly impactful to Apple, since the company did not have a fresh lineup of Watch and AirPods to offer in fiscal fourth quarter.

Still a bull

In the aggregate, I expect Apple's results to be just short of impressive. Whether the stock will react positively or negatively to the print, however, is a different story. At least, investors might feel comforted to know that, among its FAAMG peers, AAPL has corrected the most since reaching an all-time peak: -13% vs. better than -8% for Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Maybe expectations have already been trimmed enough ahead of earnings.

More importantly, I continue to like AAPL for a number of business fundamental reasons that will likely matter more to investors in the long term. Among these factors are the following:

The 5G upgrade cycle should breathe life into a mature smartphone market;

Apple's services segment continues to expand and morph, adding products and reinventing marketing practices (e.g. Apple One);

The Watch and AirPods mark only the beginning of what the wearables business could become, with more developments in AR and VR still ahead;

Large quantities of cash should enable investments in new technology or a bump in dividend payments.

