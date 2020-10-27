If 2021-2022 sees a reversal of today's trends, Meritage may find itself in the difficult position of having too much inventory with too little demand.

Meritage's strong position in the entry-level market has caused its earnings to skyrocket this year, however, it is doubling-down and investing heavily into 2021-2022 communities.

The spike in demand has come with a dearth of existing and new home inventory, leading to higher sales prices and stronger margins for developers.

(Pexels)

One surprising economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been skyrocketing home sales. Around the country, many people have moved from renting urban areas to buying homes in the suburbs. Even more, dovish Fed policy caused interest rates to decline which has pushed mortgage costs to extreme lows. The result has been a significant increase in home sales and new home permits. This has caused home building stocks (ITB) to skyrocket and become one of the top-performing sectors this year.

As you can see below, there is an extremely strong correlation between home sales and ITB's value:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, investors, generally, view existing home sales as a strong gauge of the future performance of homebuilders. This is logical since existing home sales rise at the fastest pace when there is a lack of inventory of new homes, meaning demand for new homes should remain high for years. However, the situation today is far from typical so that may not be the case.

Regardless, certain companies like Meritage Homes (MTH) have benefited tremendously. MTH was up about 80% this year until recently. The company has outperformed most other home builders due to its strong positioning in the entry-level market. Over the past decade, this has been a very poor segment due to the demographic's (i.e. millennial) generally lower income level and general disinterest in the suburban lifestyle. However, COVID has changed that, benefiting Meritage with solid three-quarters of its California inventory to entry-level buyers.

Indeed, 2020 has been a blessing for Meritage. Orders in Q3 were up 71% YoY, a 56% increase in earnings, 21% revenue growth at a very strong 21.5% gross margin. As you can see below, the company has steadily outperformed its peer group:

Data by YCharts

With performance like this, many investors are likely looking to buy the recent dip in Meritage stock. That said, we must remember that homebuilding is a highly cyclical industry. A wave in buying is often followed by a wave in selling. Meritage still has a low "P/E" ratio of 9X, however, events could unfold that cause this level to fall significantly.

Will The Housing Boom Last?

As one example, the U.S. home-ownership rate is now back up toward 2006 property bubble peak levels. At that time, many people were buying homes that they could not afford. Considering how rapid the spike has been today, it is certainly possible people are overpaying again. Indeed, the Case-Shiller Home Price index has boomed and is now materially above the property-bubble peak. See below:

Data by YCharts

Of course, mortgage rates are much lower today than they were in 2006-2008, so the cost of paying a mortgage is lower. Still, Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) may run into issues as I suspect they may due to a lack of equity and significant numbers of mortgages not being paid. If so, it follows that mortgage rates would spike by 100-200 bps (at least) which would no doubt stop the boom in home sales as it would make the monthly cost of buying a home far higher.

Even without a repeat of such financial issues, the economy is not in a wonderful place today for many. Permanent job losses are skyrocketing and are already significantly above the 2002 recession peak levels. Bankruptcies are skyrocketing and have caused many unsecured creditors to see 90%+ losses. For now, demand for homes may be strong, but 2021 may see a spike in existing home inventory due to foreclosures. Foreclosures are low due to temporary legal constraints which will end soon, creating an artificial lack of existing home inventory. Of course, record-high home prices alone will likely cause many to cash-out and move to cheaper areas as has been seen in California.

Overall, it seems unlikely that demand for new homes will remain at today's levels for long. There has been an extreme spike due to temporary factors that will likely reverse next year. Additionally, due to the poor economy, 2021 is likely to see a spike in existing home inventory which could cause new home demand to decline below pre-COVID levels.

How Will A Demand Reversal Impact Meritage?

Meritage has seen a significant increase in demand this year which has caused its stock price to rally tremendously. That said, it is betting that 2021 will see a lasting increase in demand. As mentioned in their Q3 slides, over 150 communities will be opened in 2021 and the company has purchased over 9,000 new lots in Q3. As you can see below, this will move its inventory far above normal levels:

(Meritage Q3 Presentation)

The core issue appears to be that Meritage is assuming that today's situation with low inventory and high demand will last until next year. However, like Meritage, most builders are working hard to create a significant inventory for 2021-2022 which I believe will see a decline in demand and an increase in existing home inventory. As we know from history, an abundance of vacant new homes that lack buyers can be deadly for a company like Meritage.

Fortunately, Meritage does have a strong financial position today. Its cash level has skyrocketed over the past three years which gives the company strong liquidity to weather a storm. Its EBITDA spike has also resulted in a significant decline in its financial-debt-to-EBTIDA level which opens the possibility of a credit-rating upgrade. See below:

Data by YCharts

Meritage's financial health is strong and it would take a significant crisis for it to run into money-troubles. Additionally, its TTM "P/E" valuation is in-line with historical norms so it is not "overvalued" unless it sees a significant decline in earnings next year. Still, the company may be a bit too aggressive and overconfident about the future today so such a decline is not off the table.

The Bottom Line: Take Profits

Overall, it seems that investors would be wise to take profits on Meritage. The company has delivered stellar returns this year, but this appears to be largely due to a shocking one-off event and not a lasting trend. To make matters worse, the company is betting big that it will be a lasting trend that may jeopardize its balance sheet and income next year. Still, the company does have significant cash levels and is not overleveraged so a full-blown 2008-repeat is unlikely.

I would not bet against Meritage as there are many companies with worse prospects today. It is also possible that my "bearish reversal" housing outlook for 2021 and 2022 could be wrong as housing demand is historically strong today. Still, I have a negative outlook on the stock and believe its price, earnings, and revenue will most likely return to pre-COVID levels.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.