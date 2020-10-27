I’ve written about Logitech (LOGI) in the past where I described it in a prime position to take advantage of the short-term tailwinds due to the coronavirus crisis. The short-term thesis was pretty straight forward, Logitech could be a prime beneficiary of people buying computer-related peripherals as they are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. These peripherals include both gaming and home-office peripherals. The stock has risen 91.9% since my recommendation as this thesis played out. The next step we need to determine now is “where do we go from here?”

Logitech had a blockbuster fiscal Q2 2021 (ended September 2020). The company’s revenue for Q2 2020 was $1.26 billion up 75% year over year. This was a milestone for the company as it was the first time its quarterly sales hit more than a billion. These results were so good that the company increased its annual outlook from 10-13% sales growth to 35-40% sales growth for this fiscal 2021.

"Our growth and profitability accelerated again this quarter, and we are raising our annual outlook,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president, and chief executive officer. “The growth trends that drive our business have accelerated as society adjusts to its new reality. The organization leaders I speak to envision people increasingly working from multiple locations, a hybrid work culture that is emerging as the norm. And at home, the rise of gaming as a spectator and participant sport continues with no end in sight. Our products are essential to helping customers work, play, and create wherever they are. Logitech is well-positioned for long-term growth.”

The company’s operating income grew a whopping 372% to $322 million year over year. Earnings per share grew 263 percent to $1.56 compared to $0.43 the same quarter last year. As you may know because of scale economics, a 1% growth in revenue results in a larger impact on EBIT. In the case of Logitech, a 1% growth in revenue translates to a 4.96% growth in EBIT at least based on the data we have for this quarter. The question then remains was this a short-term one-time bump due to people buying equipment as they transition to a work from home environment or the start of a new trend that will continue to benefit the company in the years to come.

I believe it is the latter and I agree with management in their assessment of the trends that will propel the company forward. These two trends are the continued presence of remote work (whether permanent work from home or some sort of hybrid solution) and online gaming.

As mentioned due to the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic millions have been forced to work from home. Some large corporations have seen the benefits of having a remote workforce and have signaled the intention of shifting to a permanent work from home model even post coronavirus. People working from home need to maintain a home office which would include computer accessories such as computer screens, keyboards, mouse and webcams. In particular PC webcams and video collaboration devices have seen massive sales growth of 86% and 125% YTD respectively.

Gross margins could also improve as Logitech would be selling directly to consumers as opposed to selling in bulk to corporations. We can see this a bit in the gross margins in Q2 2021 fiscal which is 45.7% much higher than the 38.4% gross margins from the same time last year. Management attributed this increase to “higher sales volume, reduced promotions, and better product mix”.

Even in a scenario where everyone goes back to the office, remote work isn’t going away. That genie is out of the bottle so to speak. What most likely will happen is a form of “hybrid” scenario where workers will work some days in the office and some days at home. I can see this especially benefiting workers with very young children. In this scenario, workers would still need to maintain a home office which would benefit Logitech even more due to the redundancies i.e. having two sets of peripherals, one at home and one in the office.

The other trend that would benefit Logitech is the increase in sales due to the continued popularity of online gaming. Revenue from gaming grew from $295.5 million to $479.6 million YTD. The gaming industry has also been a beneficiary of the coronavirus crisis. According to a study by Deloitte, a third of consumers have, for the first time, subscribed to a video gaming service, used a cloud gaming service, or watched eSports or a virtual sporting event. This isn’t surprising as with the continued lockdowns, prohibitions on mass gatherings, and movies and restaurants shuttered there aren’t many options for entertainment. For the long-term growth of the industry a key metric to watch is how many now casual players end up sticking around. I believe this is just the beginning of a long-term trend one that was already present before but has accelerated thanks to the pandemic. This will only benefit Logitech’s gaming peripherals particularly if consumers move from “casual gamers” to more “hardcore gamers” who are willing to spend on the extras.

I am particularly excited about Logitech’s push into the racing wheel and pedal peripherals. I believe that racing games have the potential to be the next great e-sports especially in the advent of augmented reality technology.

Conclusion

In terms of valuations, the company is trading at a trailing 12-month P/E of 22.1x earnings. Analysts have an EPS range of $3.82 to $4.50 for fiscal 2021. Management has revised guidance higher this quarter and if trends continue there is a high chance of the company hitting the upper end of these earnings estimates. At these levels, the company is trading at a reasonable valuation considering the company has no long-term debt and thus little financial risk. I continue to like the company and believe it is a beneficiary of long-term trends. The current valuation is not unreasonable either considering where interest rate levels are.

