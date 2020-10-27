Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tom Banner as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

The coronavirus pandemic has greatly accelerated the digital transformation of global trade and commerce. Digital payment technology has been a critical component of this transformation and is experiencing multiple tailwinds that are accelerating its adoption. There are several companies that are central to this transformation. These companies are disrupting the global banking and payments industry and are poised for more growth: Square (NYSE:SQ), MercadoLibre (MELI), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD), Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), Alibaba (and Ant Group) (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Investors can get actively managed equity exposure to all these companies and ride the growth of digital payments, with the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

The Virus Is Accelerating Cashless Payment Adoption

An ING study found that 79% of Europeans feel that coronavirus has made them more hesitant to use cash. In a study conducted by Link, the UK's largest cash machine network, 72% of respondents said they expect to use less cash in the future. A new study suggests coronavirus may remain infectious on banknotes for weeks.

In February, 5.4% of Square's sellers in the US had a cashless business model, by April during the peak of lockdowns, this number had increased to 23.2%. By August, as the world began to reopen, this figure showed signs of stabilising at 13.4% - a major increase on pre-pandemic levels. Based on Square data, ARK estimates that "the COVID-19 crisis accelerated the rate of cashless payment adoption by 4x, pulling forward adoption curve by 1.5 years".

Mobile point-of-sale terminals, sold by companies in ARKF's portfolio such as Square, MercadoLibre, and Adyen, are enabling a growing number of SMEs to accept cashless payments. The global mobile POS terminals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2030. Worldpay's 2020 Global Payments Report claims that, by 2023, less than 1 in 5 point-of-sale transactions will involve cash.

Increasing Rate of Technological Adoption

The rate at which consumer technology is adopted in the US is increasing. It took 26 years for 25% adoption of the television, 16 for the PC, 13 for the mobile, and 7 for the internet. Mobile wallets took only 3 years from invention to 25% adoption. Adoption by following 25% has historically taken significantly less time than the first 25%.

Empirical evidence shows that the successful spread of an innovation follows an S-shaped curve. After adoption by innovators and early adopters, absolute growth speeds up, and adoption by the majority of the remaining members of the system occurs rapidly. Therefore, we may well see much greater adoption of mobile wallets and mobile payment technology in the US in the very near future.

The Network Effect and Metcalfe's Law

Mobile payment technology exhibits positive network externalities: the more people that adopt it, the more useful it becomes. Metcalfe's Law states that the value of a network is proportional to the square of the number of connected users of the system. Each person that joins adds more value than the last. The value of the network effectively increases exponentially as more people join. The increase in value attracts more users to the network who add more value, and so on. At a certain number of users, a network reaches a critical mass, where the network effect really takes hold.

Metcalfe's Law and critical mass crossover explain why mobile payments have increased exponentially in the Asia Pacific region and why I believe there is more exponential growth to come globally. ARKF's portfolio companies such as Square, PayPal and MercadoLibre, are well positioned to capitalise on this exponential growth as their networks approach critical mass.

Tencent's Tenpay became the second largest player in the world's largest mobile payments market by adding a payments functions to its WeChat platform and effectively leveraging its user network. The network effect and Metcalfe's Law explains why WhatsApp Pay could make Facebook (FB) a powerful contender in the global digital payment landscape. With 2 billion users and 2 quintillion (2 x 1018) potential connections, WhatsApp's network is already well established.

Apple's active install base of 900 million iPhones is another example of an established user network within ARKF's portfolio which could translate to significant further growth in revenue generated by mobile payments. Apple Pay currently accounts for about 5% of global card transactions and is on pace to double its market share of global card transactions by 2025, according to research by Bernstein.

Mobile Payments in China

China has the world's highest mobile payment adoption rate with 81.4% of smartphone users using mobile payment technology. ARKF is well positioned to leverage this adoption rate, and the scale of China's mobile payments market, with positions in Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, and JD.

According to The People's Bank of China, more than half of all non-cash retail payments in China are mobile. Alipay and Tenpay are somewhat of a duopoly in the Chinese mobile payment market, with a 55% and 39% market share by value, respectively. This combined dominance earns Alibaba and Tencent their positions in ARKF's top 10 holdings.

According to Statista, in 2019, there were over 100 billion mobile payments transactions in China, and the total annual transaction value was 347 trillion yuan ($52 trillion), a 25% increase on the previous year.

ARK actually has a more conservative figure at $34 trillion, which, because of the velocity of money, is 2.4x China's GDP of that year. ARK's view (that I share) is that "global mobile payments will be a multiple of today's $87 trillion in global GDP".

The Unbanked

I believe that one of the long-term drivers of the adoption of mobile payment technology will be the mobile-phone-owning unbanked population. There are approximately 1.7 billion unbanked adults globally, most of them living in developing economies, although even in New York City, the financial capital of the world, 11.2% percent of households are unbanked.

According to a survey on financial inclusion in World Bank's Global Findex Database, of those that didn't have a bank account, only 3% said that lack of need was the only reason for not having an account, demonstrating a clear unmet demand for financial services among the unbanked.

Two-thirds of the world's unbanked adult population owns a mobile phone that could help them access financial services; this represents a potential market for mobile payments of 1.1 billion people.

India and South America, both with high levels of unbanked population and rising smartphone penetration, are ripe for significant growth in mobile payment adoption, which ARKF is well positioned to capitalise on.

Much of the world's mobile-phone-owning unbanked population lives in Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa has 350 million unbanked adults), which is likely why Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square, announced at the end of last year that he was planning to temporarily move to the continent. 6/10 of the world's top 10 fastest growing economies are in Africa. The 54 countries in Africa have a combined population of 1.3 billion people with an average age of 19. A UN report claims that half of global population growth in the next 30 years will be in Africa, while the rest of the world experiences flat or declining population curves. This phenomenon, a young and rapidly growing population with low levels of financial inclusion, presents a significant opportunity for mobile payments growth and an expanding total addressable market, which is likely part of Dorsey's long-term vision for Square.

E-Commerce Tailwinds

E-commerce is a key part of ARK's fintech thesis, and its adoption has accelerated significantly this year. In a single 3-month period to the end of May, e-commerce penetration in the US grew by the same amount as it had in the previous 10 years. ARKF holds the companies at the forefront of both the e-commerce and digital payments revolutions: Alibaba, JD, Meituan, Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

The rise of e-commerce is a driving factor in the growth of digital payments. In many ways, e-commerce and digital payments are joined at the hip. Fintech enables two parties to transact online safely with trust. Most e-commerce purchases are paid for with digital payments, and many of the leading e-commerce players have developed their own fintech arms, which, in many cases, are growing faster than their e-commerce divisions.

Alibaba's fintech affiliate Ant Group, the most valuable fintech company in the world, recently filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ant is set to raise $34.5 billion, with a valuation of $313 billion, in the world's largest ever IPO. With over 1 billion active users, Alipay is a mobile payments behemoth. It processed 110 trillion yuan ($16 trillion) in payments last year in mainland China alone. Given its 32% stake in Ant, the IPO is likely to provide a strong tailwind for Alibaba. (I also suspect that Ant Group will find its way into ARKF's portfolio post-IPO).

Alibaba's main e-commerce rival, JD, has its own fintech arm, JD Digits, which is preparing for an upcoming IPO in Shanghai's Star Market. Meituan has Meituan Pay. Amazon has Amazon Pay.

Leading South American e-commerce player MercadoLibre has Mercado Pago which offers both on-platform and off-platform payments solutions. Each year, Mercado Pago generates an increasing proportion of MercadoLibre's revenue. As of Q2 2020, Mercado Pago generates 65% of MercadoLibre's total revenue.

Sea Limited, the rapidly growing South East Asian internet platform, generates revenue from gaming, e-commerce and digital payments. While its digital payments division currently accounts for only a small percentage of revenue, it is growing significantly faster than both its gaming and e-commerce divisions.

Digital payment, like e-commerce, is sticky and is an accelerated trend that will remain with us after the pandemic. An investment in ARKF offers exposure to both the growth in e-commerce and the growth in digital payments.

Disrupting the Banking Industry

Finance's digital revolution poses a significant threat to commercial banks as we know them. Millennials are increasingly turning to disruptive innovators such as Square's Cash App or PayPal's Venmo, to handle their money. The Millennial Disruption Index reported that 71% of millennials would prefer to visit their dentists than engage with their banks and identified banking as the industry at the highest risk of disruption.

Ten years ago, conventional banks accounted for 96% of the total market value of the global banking and payments industry; at the start of this year, it was down to 81%. Today, conventional banks account for just 72% of the global banking and payments industry. The trend is very clear.

ARK's latest newsletter revealed that Venmo and Cash App have accumulated around 60 million users organically in the past 10 and 7 years, respectively, a number that took JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) more than 30 years and five acquisitions to reach. A critical reason why digital wallets are amassing users at astronomical rates relative to conventional financial institutions is their lower customer acquisition cost. Digital wallets can acquire customers for around $20 (compared to around $1,000 on average for traditional financial institutions) thanks to innovative marketing strategies and lower cost structures.

The 2020 World Payments Report claims that the number of digital wallet users globally will increase from 2.3 billion in 2019 to 4 billion in 2024. Based on ARK's research, digital wallets in the US could be worth $800 billion by 2024, 27x their $29.5 billion value today.

Disrupting the B2B & B2C Lending Market

Digital payment technology is disrupting both the B2C and B2B loan industry. Square's Square Capital is disrupting the B2B loan industry by providing businesses with customised loans based on their card sales through Square. Square can offer credit much more efficiently than conventional banks because it has more data about the borrower's cash flow and can therefore make faster and more informed lending decisions. Square's Cash App is trialing a function that could give payday loans at 60% APR: a fraction of the 391% that conventional payday loan providers charge on average.

Ant Group and Alipay present a great example of a fintech company very successfully entering (and disrupting) the consumer lending space via a mobile payments ecosystem. Since 2014, Ant has been offering loans to customers in China based on the cash flow data generated through Alipay. Armed with this cash flow data, Ant can offer loans to users that don't have large amounts of collateral or high credit scores. Ant now accounts for around 15% of China's consumer lending market and 5% of the micro-enterprise loan market. Credit has now become Ant's largest business segment, accounting for 38% of revenue. Entering the consumer lending space with Cash App could be a major growth catalyst for Square, as it has been for Ant Group.

Advantages of Digital Payments for Consumers and Businesses

There are several advantages of digital payments for consumers and businesses, which will drive greater adoption and further growth for many of ARKF's portfolio companies:

Digital payments provide greater insights to the consumer which enable them to track spending habits and budget more effectively.

Cashless transactions offer more security to consumers than carrying bank notes around. It's generally easier to steal cash from someone than to steal money from their card or their phone.

Cash is inconvenient. On average, Americans spend twenty-eight minutes a month travelling to get cash.

Handling cash is expensive for businesses. Cash must be stored, guarded and accounted for. Business lose out on the cost of protecting their cash and the cost of it being stolen.

Digital payments reduce the cost of accounting. Accounting is much simpler, cheaper and more efficient when transactions are made digitally. Smart accounting automation software solutions integrate with payment providers like PayPal and Square to automate the accounting process.

Cash transactions at point-of-sale take longer to process. Cash needs to be counted, accepted, and correct change given. These slower transactions translate to longer queues at checkouts. According to a study, 81% of customers actively avoid stores where they perceive the lines to be too long, and 74% reported that they would prefer to shop at a competitor instead; that competitor (with its quicker transactions and shorter queues) may well be one of the growing number of retailers with cashless business models employing technology from ARKF's portfolio companies such as Square, MercadoLibre, Lightspeed POS and Adyen.

Government Support

Multiple governments, such as South Korea and Japan, have launched incentives and partnerships to encourage their populations to adopt digital payments. There are several reasons why governments are so enthusiastic about cashless payments and why I expect further government incentives to follow, further driving global digital payment adoption.

Cashless payments reduce tax evasion, money laundering and corruption levels. Cash is also associated with higher levels of violent crime. BCG estimates that a move to a cashless society would add around 1% to the annual GDPs of mature economies and over 3% to those of emerging economies.

Erosion of Restraints to Widespread Digital Payment Adoption

At the beginning of 2019, BCG analysts identified five restraints on electronic payments:

Many of these obstacles to wider uptake of digital payments are dissipating.

High costs were largely driven by low levels of competition, but the competitive landscape is changing with disruptive innovators emerging and putting pressure on the pricing power of incumbent oligopolies in the sector.

Developments in UX design have improved usability of digital payment technology, and product developments in the space are increasingly customer-centric.

Governments are beginning to embrace digital payment technology, and some countries have begun to successfully drive uptake with incentive programmes and partnerships.

Consumer trust is improving thanks to more widespread use, advances in cybersecurity technology, and improved anti-fraud protocols.

National payment system infrastructure is improving in many countries, and there is growing support for real-time interbank transfers. The Federal Reserve recently revealed details about FedNow Service, a real-time payments platform that would enable financial institutions in the U.S. to clear and settle transactions almost instantly.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Erosion of the aforementioned restraints in the form of lower costs, customer centric solutions, improving trust, government support and better infrastructure, is likely to lead to further growth in global adoption of digital payments. Digital payments offer multiple advantages to consumers, businesses and government, and are benefiting from seismic forces which are providing multiple tailwinds. I believe that further exponential growth lies ahead.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is an excellent way for thematic equity investors to get exposure to this growth. More than half of ARKF's top 20 holdings are among the companies I have listed in this article; these companies are at the centre of, and best positioned to capitalise from, the global shift towards digital payments.

ARK's ETFs are actively managed under the superb guidance of CEO/CIO Cathie Wood, with an excellent team of analysts and a full-time trader actively rebalancing the portfolios. ARK is completely transparent and publishes all their trades on a regular basis. ARKF's expense ratio of 0.75% is a small price to pay for extensive world-class research and active portfolio management with a demonstrable ability to deliver alpha.

ARKF doesn't pay a dividend; this is because ARK purposely chooses companies that are spending money aggressively now to capitalise on the massive opportunities in the future. This strategy also explains some of the high PE multiples that can be found in the ARKF portfolio; these companies are sacrificing short-term earnings for exponential growth in the future.

ARKF's portfolio is well diversified across 44 stocks. Square is by far the largest position with 11.23% weight. One of the analysts on ARK's fintech team worked at Square for 5 years prior to joining ARK and is therefore well positioned to deeply understand the company and its potential. Cathie Wood has proven to be extremely adept at understanding the potential of disruptive innovators, and at valuing companies that Wall Street has written off as over-valued. She is not averse to reducing the weight of any company in her portfolios if she feels it has reached fair value.

Data by YCharts

ARK ETFs have a track record of outperformance. Half of the best ETFs of 2020 are ARK ETFs. The S&P 500 has returned 5.75% YTD, while ARKF has returned 76.82%. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, so don't invest in ARKF because of its historical outperformance. Invest because you believe in the case for digital payments and you believe in ARK's ability to leverage its vision and research to invest in the best companies at the forefront of transaction innovations.

I recommend following the research/content that they regularly release on their website such as white papers, podcasts, and webinars. As ARK says, the first step to investing in innovation is understanding it.

There are multiple systematic risks to the overall market at the moment that investors should factor into any investment decision, including the US election, Brexit, global trade tensions, the virus and its impact on the economy. However, if you want to be long equities and you agree with the overwhelming case for digital payments, then you should consider being long ARKF. I am confident that ARKF will outperform over the next full market cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKF, MELI, PYPL, BABA, FB, AMZN, SQ, JD, AAPL, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.