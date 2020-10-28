MLPs are very out of favor. The question is if PAA’s distressed levels are justified or a great opportunity.

In order to understand Plains All American, we must analyze the broader commodity market and near- and long-term challenges.

We’ve maintained coverage of all the top MLPs but exposure to a limited number.

Warning, guys and gals: We’re going to get a little political here. This isn’t to annoy anyone, but master limited partnership (MLP) owners need to be aware of Joe Biden’s stance on a fracking ban.

Because that will most definitely effect the oil and gas industry in America.

During last week’s presidential debates, President Trump pointed out that Biden only changed his rhetoric on the subject when he went to Pennsylvania, a battleground state that relies on fracking and natural gas.

True to form, Biden denied it, with the conversation going something like this:

Biden: “I never said I oppose fracking."

Trump: “You said it on tape!”

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, similarly denied the stance during the vice presidential debates. I believe her exact words were: “Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact.”

As Michael Boyd previously pointed out:

"A future president could not outright ban fracking across the United States on the first day. Most fracking takes place on private lands where any attempts to limit it would face legal challenges, particularly from the states themselves, which have begun to count on it as a source of revenue and as a job provider."

Even so, we suspect a Biden win would likely mean a continuation of Obama policies. (Technically, shale did thrive under Obama, though that wasn’t because of his support on the subject.)

A Trump win, meanwhile, would likely mean:

Continued focus on energy independence. Less restrictive environmental regulations for the industry, specifically utilities.

And the Affordable Clean Energy rule – which Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency put into place in 2019 – would no doubt stay in place. This allows states to develop their own plans for limiting regulation.

It's Plain and Simple

In terms of coverage, iREIT on Alpha has written about:

Plains All American (PAA)

(PAA) Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)

(EPD) Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

(PSXP) Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP).

In terms of ownership, WER’s portfolio contains two MLPs for a total allocation of 5.25% – modest exposure that’s not by chance. Going into 2020, it owned and recommended EPD, MMP, and PSXP.

But the coronavirus crisis required a decisive elimination of PSXP.

As for iREIT on Alpha, we recommended subscribers seriously consider EPD starting in late February. And we remained committed throughout the crisis.

Sure enough, over the past 12 months, it and MMP have outperformed PSXP and PAA.

Since mid-March especially, EPD is the clear winner. So we’re grateful that's the largest such weighting in our model portfolios.

MMP, meanwhile, modestly outperformed the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) – the benchmark for this sector – since the bottom of the Q1 correction. And it has significantly outperformed in the past year at around 7%.

With that said, MLP price action hasn't been favorable as oil and gas continues to struggle.

Between Now and Nov. 2

With all that understood, let’s get down to Plains All American specifically.

PAA posts Q3 earnings next week. It generated $861 million in free cash flow before dividends in 2019. Compare that to $122 million in the first half of 2020.

After dividends, the midstream member had a $341 million deficit and $370 million deficit, respectively.

A major reason we prefer MMP and EPD over PAA is free cash flow. Another is true distribution coverage – WER’s internal and independent calculations as opposed to what management believes.

Now, one of the three most important aspects to successful MLP investing is accurately calculating cash flow measures. To ascertain that, investors must thoroughly understand:

Revenue

Operating capital expenditures

Maintenance capital expenditures

Growth capital expenditures

Distribution liabilities

If any one of these elements is wrong, the investor could be riding an unsustainable distribution. The rug tends to be pulled out when commodity prices suffer, but they aren’t the systemic reason.

As we go through Plains All American's numbers, remember that the goal is to make an informed decision going into Q3 earnings.

Macro-Environmental Factors

Certain asset classes are perceived as closely tied to the broader economic environment. Commodities, luxury goods, travel, and automobiles are common examples.

Every company is subject to headwinds and tailwinds outside their control, but the durability of their business models mitigates risk. Investors tend to overstate the influence of these variables on the energy complex, for instance. And they underestimate them for industries thought to be less sensitive to sector/economy-wide variables, such as consumer staples.

That said, the macro situation and commodity prices definitively do impact PAA. It’s merely a challenge of appropriately weighting their magnitude and timeline of effect.

(Source: PAA Q2 Earnings Release. Click the image for an easier to read version.)

Already on the decline, crude oil's fall in late Q1 accelerated investors’ fears. A moderate recovery then started in late May, with oil remaining around $40 per barrel (BBL) of West Texas Intermediate since July.

At last check, WTI was trading at $38.69/bbl for the front month and $40.14/bbl for May 2021 contracts.

Per Baker Hughes’ latest data, the U.S. active rig count has recovered from 251 at the end of July to 282 as of Oct. 16. Even so, that compares to 796 rigs in early January, making for a 65% decline.

(Source: EIA)

Per the U.S. Energy Information Agency, domestic crude oil production peaked at 13 million barrels per day during the week of March 13. It was at just 9.9 barrels last week, which puts it at approximately Q1-18 levels.

Meanwhile, the incremental production from hydraulic fracturing operations around North America are still alive and well – as the above chart demonstrates.

Source: EIA

Natural gas production, you see, follows a similar (though more resilient) pattern.

MLPs are networks of infrastructure to deliver, store, and process hydrocarbons. So crude oil and natural gas production are critical to their short- and long-term success.

The balance between the supply and demand for these pipelines and facilities directly correlates with the profitability of MLPs' asset bases. It also impacts their growth capital expenditures and geographic exposures.

The Consumption Side of the Equation

Now that we have a good grasp on production, let's talk consumption.

(Source: EIA)

The chart above is of natural gas consumption in the U.S. And it’s always a fun one for those who haven't seen it before. The sine wave-like showing is because natural gas is in high demand during colder weather. That demand is inelastic, meaning people turn their heaters on regardless of what utilities charge.

Based on our research, most major cities in the U.S. also subsidize electricity and natural gas consumption for lower-income people. This further reinforces high consumption in the Midwest and Northeast during cold periods.

Consumers are actually completely unaware of the cost of the gas or electricity they’re using, until well after the fact. This means unusually cold weather, coupled with unusually low reserves, has caused natural gas prices to rise rapidly in the past.

(Source: EIA)

Consider the 100%-plus increases over a couple months in 2005 and 2008. Look back at the previous chart, and you'll notice no change in consumption despite the price volatility shown above.

Oil, however, is more complicated. Raw crude oil varies tremendously in quality from high-quality Texas Light Sweet Crude to low-quality Canadian and Venezuelan heavy crude.

In addition, while the U.S. natural gas market is effectively landlocked, crude oil is traded worldwide. To add to the complexity, refineries are engineered to process certain types of crude oil.

So it's simply more efficient to find a new source of heavy crude oil than adapt the facility to accept a different grade. This has the effect of normalizing utilization even as different types of oil fluctuate in relative pricing.

In 2019, net oil imports were at their lowest since 1954, with domestic production responsible for 94% of consumption. This is particularly incredible given domestic consumption increased from 7.76 million barrels in 1954 to 20.64 million barrels in 2019.

These statistics have been very bullish for oil and gas infrastructure in the U.S. Prices are not the key determinant – it’s demand for infrastructure.

Annual exports were steady at 500,000 to 1.25 million barrels of petroleum products in the past 20 years before exponentially rising to 8.57 million last year. Again, this is very bullish for U.S. petroleum product and refining infrastructure going forward.

(Source: PAA and OPEC)

Current expectations are for moderate to strong demand for liquids and dry gas over the next 20-30 years. But that could change significantly – to the downside – if key aspects of the proposed Green New Deal came to fruition under a Biden presidency.

Plains All American Volumes and Portfolio

When analyzing any MLP, there’s a basic framework to follow: Production volumes, capex, margins, balance sheet, and the distribution to investors – in that order.

(Source: PAA Q2 Earnings Release)

Starting with the critical Permian Basin of West Texas, PAA’s volumes were on a steady, multi-year, double-digit-percentage incline through Q1-20. And while Q2 saw a 20% drop in volume, that was still well above 2018 levels.

We expect Q3 to show either a modest decline or stabilization in transportation volumes. Another 20% fall would obviously be a bearish sign, while a significant improvement would be bullish relative to the market's expectations.

(Source: SEC.gov)

Management is guiding for 6,350 mbbls (one thousand barrels)/day this year. That would be vs. 6,893 mbbls/day for 2019 and 5,889 mbbls/day for 2018.

PAA expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) per barrel to fall in line with 2018 and 2019 for its transportation and facilities categories. Though, in Q2-20 specifically, the supply and logistics division saw a 99% decline in segment-adjusted EBITDA.

That's the most glaring negative impact to its business and financials we can see. And management is reducing capex to compensate for weakness in Q2, which admittedly isn’t a long-term solution unless efficiencies improve or a structural change occurs.

In terms of who buys PAA's volumes, 85% of customers are investment-grade or secured by lines of credit or other collateral. However, while the company doesn’t say so explicitly, we do calculate that up to a third of its investment-grade clients are BBB rated.

Fortunately, their liability to pay PAA ranks near the top of the liability hierarchy, making payment issues uncommon.

(Source: PAA Q2 Earnings Release)

Digging Deeper

What’s good to see is how PAA significantly reduced growth capex this year. Including the reduction in joint venture spending, this calculation will be half that of 2019.

About half of the remaining spending is targeted at the Permian Basin – the lowest-cost and most prolific major liquids play in North America. In fact, this basin is one of the largest in the globe, with more than 45 billion barrels of liquids and 280 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Now that we know how volumes have fared, let's see how that's flowed through the income statement.

(Source: PAA Q2 Earnings Release)

As we'd expect, EBITDA was stronger in Q1-20 than Q2 or the prior period in 2019. Yet Q2-20 was far from a disaster, generating similar firm-wide EBITDA as the same period the previous year.

That was even with supply and logistics’ 99% year-over-year decline.

(Source: PAA Q2 Earnings Release)

Free cash flow after distributions was:

A massive -$2.171 billion in 2016

A positive $763 million in 2018

-$341 million in 2019.

And year to date, 2020 seems to be generating the same result as its predecessor.

This next graphic is a powerful chart, as the total distributions” row is adjacent to free cash flow.

(Source: SEC.gov)

Excluding capex, PAA's distribution coverage is favorable at 2.27x. That demonstrates its ability to cover its distribution liability in the short term.

The 50% decline in the cash distribution also is clearly a factor. But, over the long term, we must include growth capex.

(Source: PAA Q2 Earnings Release)

This is where the picture deteriorates. Growth capex has completely overwhelmed free cash flow to the point it has caused an overall cash deficit, albeit one that's less obvious.

Toward the end of 2021, fortunately, the firm looks positioned to both pay its current distribution rate and fully cover its growth spending.

And, prior to that, it will attempt to minimize the deficit. This is evident from the 50% reduction in growth capex and 50% reduction in distribution that occurred in May's Q2 distribution.

We estimate that at least a third of that was to bolster the balance sheet rather than maintain existing debt ratios.

Plains All American Balance Sheet

Long-term debt-to-total book capitalization has increased from 41% at the end of 2019 compared to 49% as of June 30, 2020. Moving to total debt ratios, that rose from 42% to 51%.

On the plus side, these ratios are manageable if management is prudent and nearly all PAA's debt is long rather than short term. On the other hand, these ratios are not as strong as top peers and the increase in the last six months is substantial. The write-down in asset values was the primary driver of higher leverage rather than a spike in borrowing.

(Source: PAA Q2 Earnings Release)

In June, PAA completed a $750 million, 10-year, 3.80% senior notes offering. This is a good sign of confidence from the markets.

It also repaid $600 million of a February 2021 maturity, with no debt maturities prior to that. Though it's resting at the very bottom of investment-grade at BBB- (with a stable outlook).

Honestly, neither the distribution cut nor growth capex cut surprised us. In large part, that’s because of the near junk credit rating.

Even factoring that in though and the tough operating environment, we still see a path to a better standing over time. In fact, the actions needed to achieve that mirror management's current movements.

PAA has reduced its share count from 800 million units at the end of Q2 to 728 million as of its last 10-Q.

In Conclusion…

No MLP article is complete without a few structural oddities. In this case, Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) is a C-corp version with a 73% economic interest in the MLP – a suitable option for anyone interested who doesn’t want to deal with MLP-mandated K-1 forms.

As for PAA itself, it’s difficult to utilize a single metric to value it. Its current EBITDA multiple of 6x-7x is well below the pipeline’s historical average and doesn't seem sustainable.

Given the distribution cut, higher leverage, and overall negativity in the space, it makes sense the market is skeptical.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

The 10.6% distribution yield (post-cut) is attractive, but within basis points of EPD's and a full 100 bps lower than MMP’s. EPD and MMP are among the few MLPs (or energy companies for that matter) standing that have not reduced their distribution.

Valuing PAA’s three main business lines independent of one another, we obtained a total firm value of $6 billion to $9.5 billion, or 21%-92% higher than today's close.

As a couple reference points, Buckeye Partners was purchased at 10.75x EBITDA in late 2019. And industry heavyweight Energy Transfer (ET) bought SemGroup at just under 10x EBITDA last September.

As it stands now, PAA’s wide valuation range is due to great uncertainty around the value of the transportation, and supply and logistics divisions. But if we’re bullish about its Permian and underweight exposure to the Bakken and Mid-Continent, and assume a rapid recovery in the supply and logistics division…

The valuation moves toward $9.5 billion.

In short, we think PAA is attractively valued today and consider it a Strong Buy. We just need to caution again that it's risk-adjusted return profile is questionable compared to EPD or MMP.

Both firms have stronger balance sheets, better credit ratings, far superior dividend track records, and greater scale – all while offering similar upside potentials.

Author’s note: Although this article isn’t about Energy Transfer Partners (ET), that MLP is down 9% intraday after cutting its distribution by 50%, ending a 14-year streak in incrwases. Relative to its asset base and cash flow, ET’s $50+ billion debt load required action to maintain the investment grade credit rating, not unlike PAA. We also prefer EPD and MMP’s corporate structure over ET’s, though we think the worst is behind it.

