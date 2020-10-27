Our analysis shows that SLV could easily reach $25 per share in the next trading weeks, provided that ETF investors continue to add silver to their holdings.

Given the positive macro backdrop for safe-haven assets, we think that the monetary demand for silver will continue to increase in the months ahead.

SLV has rebounded well since late September, although it remains far below its YTD high of $27/share established in August.

Investment thesis

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the positive macro backdrop toward safe-haven assets, especially considering the heightened macro and political uncertainty, we think that demand for silver will continue to increase in the months ahead.

By analyzing the sensitivity of silver prices to positioning, we find that ETF investors may need to increase by 201 tonnes their silver holdings to push the silver price by $1/oz. In the chart below, we show the significant reciprocal betas (p-values<5%) from the 2-year rolling regression of weekly changes in the CME silver spot price against weekly changes in spec positioning, commercial positioning, swap dealer positioning, other reportable positioning, and ETF positions, expressed in tonnes. The rolling regression is run from 2006 to today.

The R-squared of this rolling regression is high, as can be seen below.

Source: Orchid Research

This suggests that our model explains fairly well the changes in silver spot prices.

Based on our results, silver ETF investors may need to increase by around 1,130 tonnes their silver holdings to push the silver spot price to roughly $30/oz and SLV to roughly $25/share.

This should not be very complicated for ETF investors to boost their holdings by such a magnitude since they have done it oftentimes in the past, as the chart below shows.

Source: Orchid Research

We think that the job could be done in less than 13 weeks. From 2006 to today, we find that the fastest period for which ETF investors boosted their silver holdings by 1,132 tonnes was just one week; it occurred 6 times. As a result, we think that SLV may easily reach $25 per share in the coming weeks.

The iShares Silver Trust ETF

SLV seeks to track the performance of silver spot prices by physically holding silver bars in England or New York.

The physically-backed methodology used by SLV prevents investors from getting hurt by the current contango structure of the COMEX silver forward curve (forward>spot) contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

Its expense ratio is 0.50% per year.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community increased its net long position in COMEX silver by the equivalent of 908 tonnes in the week to October 20, according to the CFTC. The CME silver spot price increased by 3.5% over the period.

Although silver's spec positioning is not stretched judging by historical standards, the CME silver price looks quite high based on the relationship between spec positioning and prices since 2015.

Because the relationship is not very tight (R-squared of 0.2), we do not think that the equilibrium silver price is necessarily at a lower level.

Implications for SLV: We expect specs to increase their net long exposure to CME silver in the near term due to the friendly macro backdrop for precious metals, which should be supportive of spot prices and thus SLV.

Other reportable positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Although the relationship between other reportable positioning and prices is relatively stronger than with money managers since 2015, it is confusing since there seems to be a negative co-movement between net positioning from small traders and prices.

Other reportable traders reduced their net long exposure to CME silver by 296 tonnes in the week to October 20, which coincided with an increase in spot prices.

Implications for SLV: Based on this relationship, the silver spot price should trade at a lower level. This is negative for SLV.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed their silver holdings by 32 tonnes in the week to October 23, according to our estimates. The CME silver spot price increased by about 1% over the same period.

Silver ETF holdings are at a record high, suggesting a very bullish sentiment. But the CME silver spot price looks fairly valued based on the relationship between ETF positioning and silver prices. This is important because this relationship looks very tight, with an R-squared of 0.6.

Implications for SLV: Given the positive macro backdrop for safe-haven assets, we expect ETF investors to continue to add silver to their holdings in the months ahead. This should naturally push the CME silver spot price and thus SLV higher.

Our closing thoughts

We are constructive on our outlook for SLV over the next few months, expecting investors to continue to build silver owing to the heightened macro and political uncertainty in the final quarter of the year.

Our analysis shows that SLV could easily reach $25/share in the coming weeks, provided that ETF investors continue to pile into silver to protect their equity portfolios against a possible risk sell-off by year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.