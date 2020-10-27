Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (DVDCF) CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (OTCPK:DVDCF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you. Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to all to our Q3 call. As you can see our overall performance in Q3 improved remarkably, boosted by the impact both of staycation as well as the continued goods trading in the off-premise.

Moving on to Page Number 4, I'll cover the highlights. Overall, I would like to underline the fact that our underlying brand health is confirmed in all of our core markets, and we've had a temporary on-premise recovery in a continued challenging environment.

Net sales on a 9-month basis showed a marked improvement, down only 2.8% driven by a very positive Q3, up by 12.9%. And whilst the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is still active and challenging, many markets have restrictive measures, we've continued to benefit from a recovery in Q3 driven by the increased consumption in consumers' home countries, where they spent their holidays rather than traveling abroad. So the -- so to say staycation effect, which affected in particular, our abilities in important leader peak summer season.

The on-premise skewed Italian market was up a very strong 45.4%, boosted also by the favorable weather conditions. There was continued sustained consumption in off-premise skewed Northern European markets, Australia and Canada and flat performance in the U.S was achieved after a quite positive Q3, up 8.9% driven by Espolòn and the Jamaican rums. Thanks to strong category momentum whilst destocking is continuing at the wholesaler level.

Looking at it by geography, we’ve an overall decline on 9 months in SEMEA, despite the very positive Q3 results, clearly driven by the temporary on-premise recovery in Italy. Alongside positive shipment phasing in France after the new route to market set up. And obviously what impacted negatively the area was mostly weakness in Spain, Africa and global travel retail.

We have continued positive trends in core off-premise markets, particularly our third largest market Germany, the U.K., Russia, Canada, and Australia. The U.S was flat overall as destocking continues, while shipments in Espolòn and the Jamaican rums grew. The on-premise skewed and tourism reliant markets within Latin America, as well as the Caribbean declined.

Looking at it by brand, in the 9 months, global priorities declined by 2.6%, despite both Aperol as well as the Jamaican rums registering growth. Our regional priorities were down 1.3%, although Espolòn registered very, very strong growth and our local priorities were down or basically flattish down 0.9%.

In Q3, growth was mainly driven by recovery across the high margin and on-premise skewed aperitifs. So Campari, Aperol, Crodino and Campari Soda let the advance and as well as the acceleration Espolòn in the U.S market. On a reported basis, net sales were down 1.6%, reflecting the positive perimeter effect of plus 2.7%, which has been compensated by a negative foreign FX effect of minus 1.5%.

EBIT adjusted on an organic basis declined by 15.1% on 9 months, which represents a 280 basis points margin dilution. And this due to the negative sales mix, as well as the lower absorption of fixed costs in connection to COVID-19, which was also partly mitigated by an improved performance in Q3, up third quarter by 11.2% with a 30 basis points dilution driven by the A&P step up.

On a reported basis, adjusted EBITDA was down 13.7% with a positive foreign FX of €9.3 million, or in other words, 3.2% and a negative perimeter effect of €5.4 million minus 1.9%. Pre-tax profit on an adjusted basis reached €220 million, down 15.1%. Group pre-tax profit on a report basis is up, reached €198.2 million, down 22.4%.

Net financial debt stood at the end of the period at €1,068.2 million, which is up €290.8 million versus December, 2019. And it's mainly due to acquisitions such as that of [indiscernible] Champagne Lallier, the investment in Tannico, the tax payment related to the disposal of Villa Les Cèdres, as well as the dividend payment and the share buyback. All of those put together amounted to €461.6 million, or up by only €6.7 million versus the 30th of June, 2020, which means that the positive free cash flow generator was quite good in the quarter. Net debt to EBITDA on an adjusted ratio basis reached 2.4x at the end of the period.

Moving on to chart number 7, because we will be discussing what's on number 6 in the following charts and more detail in number 7. What we'd like to underline is the very strong brand momentum in the U.S across our portfolio, as well as across our aperitifs portfolio in Europe. On the top left, you see how from the beginning of the lockdown till the end of the period, how we've outperformed the U.S market on an ESM basis.

On the left hand axis, you have the volume changes. Actually on a value basis we've done even better than that. And on the right-hand side, you see outperformance versus the market. To the right, you see the outperformance by our key brands in the U.S market. On the bottom half, you see the outperformance of both Aperol and Compari across key European markets versus the category. But given actually the two brands make up quite a bit of the category in terms of share, clearly the outperformance versus the benchmark overall market is much stronger.

Moving on to Slide number 10 and kicking off with the Americas. The Americas overall down only 3.6% over 9 months, with the U.S flattish. The overall flattish performance in the U.S was affected clearly by the ongoing destocking at the wholesaler level. Lesions [ph] on a cumulative basis are up by 11.3%. That's quite a contrast.

The positive shipment performance in Q3, which was up by 8.9% was largely driven by the strong performance of Espolòn and the Jamaican rums as we mentioned earlier, coupled also with a favorable comp base last year the U.S was down 2.8% in Q3. The very strong performances of Espolòn particularly as well as the Jamaican rums helped offset the shipment declines in SKYY and Wild Turkey, which continued to be affected by the destocking as well as Grand Marnier and Aperol, which suffered from the strong exposure to the on-premise channel.

Depletions continued to grow above shipments -- up double -- strong double-digit 13.4% in Q3 and the brand momentum across the portfolio in the off-premise continues to be quite strong, with sell-out on average at plus 30.8% overall, and a strong double-digit growth in our core brands since lockdown. So we're consistently outperforming the local market by 10.4 percentage points as shown by the earlier chart.

Jamaica was down by 7.6%. This overall decline is due to on-premise restriction, as well as the highly reduced touristic flow amplified also by quite the tough comparison base. Last year, Jamaica was up 17.3% over the 9 months period. The good news is that Wray & Nephew Overproof, which is quite a high marginality brand is continuing to register robust growth.

Canada continuing to grow double-digit, up 11.1%, very resilient growth continued in the largely off-premise market. Key drivers are Forty Creek, Grand Marnier and the Jamaican rum portfolio, whilst we have also nice growth in Campari, SKYY and Aperol in Q3.

Brazil is down by 11.4%. This is an on-premise skewed market, which remains challenged with a negative performance across the portfolio, particularly in Campari, Aperol and SKYY, while the local Brazilian brands registered some weakness in Q3. The rest of the region, South America, including Mexico as well, was down 23.5%. Mexico declined by 34.3%. Q3 was better. We were only down 6.8%. Thanks to the positive momentum in SKYY RTD, as well as Aperol. Argentina grew by 4.6%. This is quite positive given that we're tracking the volumes here as we do hyper inflation accounting.

Moving on to our second largest region, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Overall, down by 14.2% on an organic basis, almost compensated by the perimeter, which was up by 10.3%. Italy is down 11.6%. So clearly the strong declines on the first half of the year was mitigated by the very positive Q3 where we were up by 35.4%. It's an on-premise focus market. As you know, 70% of the markets net sales are in the on-premise and the on-premise progressively reopen during the key summer season, we clearly benefited from it.

The entire portfolio registered growth in the third quarter. Most importantly, our high margin aperitif, both the big bottles Aperol and Campari, as well as the single-serve aperitifs Campari Soda and Crodino and the latter will also help a seasonal rebound. This outperformance was driven by the short-term reaction to the lifting of restrictive measures, as well as the so-called staycation effect, which really drove domestic consumption. And this helps offset the lack of international tourism.

The evolution, unfortunately towards the end of Q3 in the on-premise is characterized by renewed signs of uncertainty due to the resurgence of the pandemic. And as you know, the government also introduced new measures last Sunday which will negatively impact the on-premise.

The rest of the region was down 21.6%. France grew double-digit as we benefited from the positive shipment phasing after having destocked in the beginning of the year ahead of the route-to-market set up. The key driver there is Aperol followed by Riccadonna and Campari and our sellout data is very positive in that market.

Unfortunately, Spain declined by 45.4%. It's a heavily on-premise skewed market, and it is severely impacted both by the pandemic, subsequent restrictions, as well as the significant reduction in tourism, which will occur over the quarter. Within Africa, Nigeria grew by low single-digit while South Africa's decline was amplified by the route-to-market change. And last but not least, and this is not unexpected, Global Travel Retail was down almost 65% and it remains clearly a very highly challenged channel.

Moving on to quite a star, North, Central and Eastern Europe, up 11.3% organic growth. Germany, our third largest market up 11.6%, very solid growth overall. And this is a predominantly off-premise market with quite an acceleration in Q3, where we grew by 25.5%. We were expecting the staycation, so we tailored our brands accordingly and we reap the rewards.

Staycation boosted our core aperitif, up 36.8%, Campari 28.4%. And although it's coming from a low basis, Crodino is also growing very nicely up 40.8%, and we expect good things on that front in the future years. We've had a positive overall growth from Bulldog, The GlenGrant as well as Ouzo12, which -- whose sales are highly concentrated in that market.

The U.K continues to grow double-digit, up 22.8%, a very resilient market, which grew mid single digits in Q3. Bear in mind, that the comp base was very, very tough. We grew by almost 53% in 2019, and it's clearly the growth is being led by Aperol, Wray & Nephew White Overproof, Magnum Tonic and Campari.

Russia also strong double-digit growth, almost 20%, 19.8%. Continued very positive performance with a nice acceleration in Q3. Again, we maximize the season growing by 20.6%. This is a predominantly off-premise market and Aperol, Cinzano Vermouth, Mondoro and Campari led the way.

The rest of the region grew mid single-digit, up 4.5% with the exception of Switzerland, up double-digit 12.8%. Closing our regions on Page number 13, Asia PAC 5.5% organic growth with Australia growing by 21%. So quite strong compensating for the decline in the rest of the regions.

In Australia, very positive growth in a government off-premise market. Again, a very nice acceleration in Q3, but here as opposed to the aperitif was mostly the bourbon portfolio and the ready-to-drink leading the way. We've also seen some nice growth behind GlenGrant Campari, Cinzano vermouth, and [indiscernible] Espolòn.

With regard to the rest of the area, China declined after negative shipment phasing in Q3, but we have very nice growth in X-Rated Fusion Liqueur and also very positive results so far on the micro bottles on Aperol. New Zealand also declined, although trends improved there, and Japan in line with expectation declined double-digit in connection with the route-to-market change. Importantly there we are starting to turn the corner in Japan as good sellout data is starting to come through.

Moving onto Page number 15 and the analysis by brands, starting with the Global Priority brands of our largest brand Aperol, on a 9-months basis, growing by 2.6%, very strong plus 26.2% in Q3. Nice acceleration in the peak Q3 period. Clearly Italy contributed quite a bit since it represents 45% of the brand sales.

And as I mentioned earlier, we benefited strongly from the staycation effect, not only in that market, but also in the core German market. Elsewhere, the brand registered quite a resilient performance with strong off-premise and online sales in other core markets, particularly France, Switzerland, as well as high potential in existing markets in particular, the Russia, Canada, and the U.K.

We've had a temporary shipment decline in the U.S due to destocking, even the on-premisity of the brand. Probably both depletions, which were up by 7.5% and sellout trends, which were up by 40% remains very positive in the off-premise. Campari flattish on 9 months, up by 19% in Q3. Again, a very positive Q3 in Italy, up double-digit, benefiting from the same factor is Aperol. Resilient growth in other key markets such as Germany, Nigeria, the U.S and France, which then was offset by decline in important markets such as Jamaica, Brazil, and global travel retail.

On a shipment basis, Grand Marnier was down by 10.4% on 9 months, 11.9% and free. Very positive performance in Canada, but this was more than offset by the destocking, which is continuing in the U.S as well as the poor performance in the global travel retail environment.

Importantly, though, if we look at its core market in the U.S., both sellout and depletions are quite positive. Sellout in Nielsen and the off-premise is growing double-digit, down 30% week-after-week and depletions are up mid single digits on a year-to-date basis.

SKYY also on a shipment basis, down 15.3% on 9 months, 12.9% on the quarter. Continued overall decline in the core U.S market, were down 6.9%. This is clearly being driven by the destocking, which we expect to continue into Q4 on some selected SKUs. But if we look at the sellout the brand is doing much better. Both depletions as well as our sellout trends on the mid single digits, and particularly the core is doing well. Internationally, we were impacted by the shipments phasing in China, but by real in market performance in Canada and Italy.

Moving on to the bourbons. Overall down 4.3%, up 2.5% on a quarter. Positive growth overall for the Wild Turkey bourbon in Q3, clearly driven by the core markets the U.S and Australia. The brand is continuing to catch up to a more positive depletion and sellout trends, which are actually double-digit in the core U.S market. This growth was partly mitigated by the double-digit in core Japan, and this again is due to destocking. But in this case, in connection with the route-to-market change.

Positively though the high-end of our bourbon portfolio is doing very nicely and accelerating. Q3, we've seen Russell’s Reserve and Wild Turkey Longbranch growing by 9.4% with a nice acceleration in that quarter. American Honey declined overall, but registered growth in the Q3 period, up 17%. We actually had some out of stock issues, which impacted Australia in Q2. So we are cycling these and returning to a healthier pattern.

Moving onto the rums, to close our Global Priority brands, up 6.2% on 9 months and 8.5% on Q3. This growth is mostly driven by Wray & Nephew White Overproof, which grew almost by 25%. Continued positive trends in Jamaica, as it is consumed mostly by locals and very nice pickup in international markets in U.S and the U.K., which are large markets, as well as in Canada which is starting off with small base.

Appleton Estate registered an overall negative performance, or let's say basically flattish despite the acceleration in Q3. And this was largely driven by Canada, the U.S. and New Zealand, which are helping compensate South American markets as the relaunched new packaging and a new brand visual identity is proving to be quite successful in the Northern markets.

Moving on to our Regional Priorities. Espolòn growing from strength-to-strength, up almost 30% on 9 months more than doubling plus 107% in Q3. Clearly an outperformance driven by the core U.S market. While on a shipment basis, we were up 34.3%, on a 9 months basis almost 132% in Q3. We have very strong category momentum, but within the category the brand is also outperforming very, very strongly as highlighted by very solid depletion and sellout trends.

Importantly, the brand is also becoming meaningful in markets, such as Canada and Australia, which are growing healthily. Unfortunately, Bulldog is down double-digit, 20.2%. It's continuing to be impacted by global travel retail in core Spain, which are really impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If we move on to the whiskey, the GlenGrant also impacted by global travel retail, down double digits, 27%. Here it's not only global travel retail, but also the route-to-change in South Africa, which is impacting it. Forty Creek on the other hand is in positive territory, up 7.5% on a 9 months basis, slightly down on a Q3 basis. Nice double-digit performance in Canada, but the U.S remains weak.

Moving on to the Italian bitters and liqueurs, down double-digit, although improving in Q3. Just overall negative performance is clearly impacted by the on-premise skew of the bitters and liqueurs, largely due to declines in the core Italy and the U.S over the 9 months period. Q3 improved particularly for Averna, which responded very positively to the new packaging, as well as the new campaign. So we expect to improve these trends in the quarters to come.

Sparkling Wine & vermouth, such as Cinzano brand, down 8.1% year-to-date, but a nice catch up in Q3, up 10.5%. And this is mostly due to the Vermouth, which had a very solid double-digit growth in Q3, up 18.6%. Thanks to the recovery in its two core markets, Russia and Argentina. Sparkling Wines were down 10.5%, again, improving trend in Q3, up 4.8% and this [indiscernible] to Eastern European markets, as well as the recovery in Germany.

Last one, but not least, our Local Priorities, you see there was a very strong recovery in core Italy for Campari Soda and Crodino in Q3. Soda was up 46.3%, Crodino 24.2%, so significantly reducing the declines we saw in the first 6 months of the year. Moving on, the Wild Turkey RTDs in Australia growing very strongly and also accelerating in Q3. Again, this is led by our overall performance in the Australian market.

The Brazilian local brands are up on a 9 month basis, but down almost 10% in Q3 as that market continues to be impacted both by the pandemic, as well as the very, let's say, weak economic environment. Ouzo12 growing double-digit, mostly sales concentrated in Germany. Again, brand reacting very well. Last one, but not least, Cabo Wabo benefiting from category momentum growing double-digit as well in the sales concentrate in the U.S.

So this was it from a sales perspective. And now Paolo will take you through the finances.

Paolo Marchesini

Thank you, Bob. If you follow me to page 20, 22, you can see that gross profit on a reported basis was down in 9 months by 5.2% in value to 59.4% on sales, showing 260 basis points dilution. Looking at the existing business, the gross profit organically was down by 7.1% in value leading to 270 basis points margin dilution in the first 9 months of this year.

The dilution was driven by two factors, unfavorable sales mix and lower absorption of fixed production costs. Looking at the unfavorable sales mix, we have three factors there. First and foremost, the outperformance of the lower margin-Espolòn, due to the high agave price. Secondly, shipment declines in higher-margin Grand Marnier, Campari and Aperol brands in the U.S. This is all due to destocking effect, and thirdly, weak results in the aperitif portfolio in Italy, which was strongly received by the on-premise closure in the second quarter of this year.

If you look at the third quarter in isolation, on the contract, we have quite solid results and improving trends. Gross profit organically was up 10% in value showing a more contained dilution at 160 basis points versus 260 basis points and 270 basis points on a year-to-date basis.

The reduction of the margin dilution was driven by positive sales mix. But on the other end, the margins were continuing to be affected by negative sales mix, mainly driven by combined set of strong growth in the lower-margin Espolòn shipment declines in higher-margin Grand Marnier, Campari business in the U.S., while on the contrary in Italy, we had quite encouraging results in the third quarter in isolation.

A&P on a reported basis was down 7.3% in value to 16.8% on sales, showing 100 basis points margin accretion. In existing business, A&P was down in value by 6.9%, driving 80 basis points margin accretion. Thanks to cost-containment measures. The postponement of certain initiatives in the on-premise channel, particularly in the second quarter of this year.

On the contrary in the third quarter of this year, A&P increased in value by 17.9% organically, leading to 80 basis points margin dilution, driven by accelerated investments behind the high margin aperitifs business, which hit its peak season together with continuous investments into both digital brand building and online brand activation, as well as the new cost initiatives.

SG&A on a reported basis were up 3.2% in value, 23.2% on net sales showing 110 basis points dilution. In existing business, we had a quite contained increase of SG&A with a value increase of 0.7% driving just 80 basis points margin dilution, mainly due to the lower absorption of fixed costs and SG&A account for about 80 -- 85% of the total deal with cost containing measure mainly related to variable and discretionary costs.

Again, during the third quarter, if we look at the third quarter in isolation, SG&A grew at a very contained pace with an increase in value of 1.8% significantly behind the top line growth of 12.9% in the third quarter, leading to 200 basis point organic accretion of margin.

If you follow me to Page 23, EBITDA adjusted on a reported basis was down at 13.7% in value, at 19.4% on sales, down from 22.1% from 2019. In existing business, EBITDA adjusted organically declined by 15.1% in value leading to 280 basis point margin dilution in the first 9 months of this year. And that was largely due to a negative sales mix, lower absorption of fixed structure costs given the top line decline, coupled with somehow a tough comp base as the first 9 months of last year grew by -- EBIT grew by 9.9% in value.

In the third quarter, on a standalone basis, EBITDA adjusted performance was quite robust in value, up 11.2% or €12.1 million with a very contained EBITDA dilution in terms of margins by just 30 basis point. And that was due to a positive top line result, while margin continued to be affected by negative sales mix acceleration of A&P investment, which grew by 80 basis point in the third quarter. And that effect -- that effects were partly mitigated by SG&A efficiencies, as we saw before.

EBITDA adjusted on a reported basis was down by 9.7% in value to 23.9% on net sales. And in existing business EBITDA adjusted declined by 11.7% in value, generated 240 basis points of margin dilution.

Moving on to Page 24, group recorded operated adjustments for an amount of €48.3 million, of which €27.3 million have been registered in the first half of this year, primarily due to the recognition of impairment loss of €16.3 million on the Bulldog trademark. That is -- as you can see below totally offset by the write-off of the Bulldog earn out for a corresponding amount. And on top of data, we -- as you know, group made some donations to support the sanitary emergency and then following the completion of three deals, we registered some M&A transaction fees.

In the third quarter, we’ve recorded for the operating adjustment for an amount of €20.9 million due to the restructuring programming in Jamaica, where we're exiting the agri business. And that is a one-off cost of €11.2 million, topped up by some costs relating to re-domiciliation and some other initiatives, again M&A transaction fees primarily.

Net financial charges came in at €27.4 million, €2 million higher versus the first 9 months of last year. We incurred an €2.3 million of negative variances due to exchange rate differences. And although the average indebtedness in the first 9 months is higher versus last year, €948 million versus €888 million of last year, such effect has been compensated by lower average cost of net debt, 3.8% this year versus 4.9 -- 4.1% in the first 9 months of last year, with both periods highly impacted by negative carry effect due to the large amount of cash sitting on our current accounts. The decreased cost of net debt is largely attributable to the reduced average gross debt coupon.

On the put option and earn out, we have a positive impact of €15.4 million, the bulk of it sits with the write-down of -- write-off of the earn out in the -- on the Bulldog acquisition. Group pre-tax profit came in at €190.2 million, down 32.2 -- 32.4%. Group pre-tax profit adjusted came in at €220 million, down 15.1%.

If you move on to Page 25, we have the net financial position. The net financial position came in at €1,068 million, up €290.8 million from €777 million, primarily driven by the acquisitions whose costs totaled €126.6 million. The tax payment related to the disposal of Villa Les Cèdres for €60.1 million. The dividend payment for €62.9 million and the share buyback which at -- in the first 9 months totaled €112 million for an overall amount of €161 million.

Overall, the net financial debt was up by €6.7 million versus the back end of June with a very solid recurring free cash flow, which has been generated in the third quarter which was totally -- broadly offsetting the accelerated buyback program, which accounted for €160 million in the third quarter of this year. With regards to the buyback program, worthwhile noting that the total program accounts for €250 million. As said, we bought shares for €112 million.

We are expecting to buy further €82 million in the fourth quarter of this year. So that we will be in a position of having bought back €300 million by December end 2020. And then we will complete the buyback program in the first quarter of 2021with €250 million share buyback.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio adjusted came in at 2.4x as of -- at the end of September, broadly unchanged versus the backend of June. After the 9 month period closing 6 October, the group completed the issuing of a new 7-year Euro bond for a consideration of €550 million a very interesting coupon of 1.25%, which will enable us to extend the overall debt maturity profile as well as to improve the average nominal coupon for bonds and term loan, which will decline from 2.15% to 1.42%.

I think this is it on numbers. I would hand back to Bob for a an update on the marketing initiatives and corporate development, as well as conclusion and outlook.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you, Paolo. Just a quick recap on the very intense marketing initiatives before moving on to the outlook. On the Campari brand, we've been able to benefit from the temporary opening. So we are proud of sponsors of both the Venice as well as the New York film festival and received very, very strong and positive coverage for that. At the same time in September, we kicked off a slightly different Negroni week where we asked consumers to actually donate money to their favorite bars. And that was also very, very well received by the on-premise.

And lastly, at the end of the quarter, we launched the new fully digital Campari campaign on a global basis. After all is -- has also moved basically all digital with edutainment and digital competitions and digital animations. And that seems to be working quite well as we saw very strong results over the quarter. Again, a very strong digital push on the Wild Turkey Longbranch, as well as on Espolòn and these are again very strongly growing brands. So we feel good about that.

In terms of initiatives, we've managed finally to roll out the new pack size and much more premium brand visual identity on Crodino in international markets. And that has been quite nicely received by the on-premise, and we're starting to see nice numbers behind the brand. Last one, but not least, we've also had a very positive reaction to the relaunch of the Averna brand behind the probably Sicilian new platform.

So moving in conclusion. Looking forward, I think it's fair to say that we see persistent uncertainty in the short-term, but good confidence for the long-term business momentum. Now with the progressive uplift of the restrictive measures towards the end of the second quarter, our performance in the third quarter, largely benefited from the staycation effect. This temporary effect impacted, in particular, our aperitif business in their peak summer season and core on-premise markets, notably Italy. And we're also boosted by favorable weather conditions. And that’s also we said that we really from a marketing and sales execution standpoint have done a very, very good job in that period.

We've had also strong brand momentum across the portfolio in the off-premise across all of our markets. However, unfortunately towards the end of the quarter, the evolution of the on-premise has been characterized by some renewed signs of uncertainty due to the inevitable resurgence of the pandemic in many areas of the world. And that has led to a series of different forms of measures across different markets, which clearly will impact the on-premise in the months to come.

Now looking at the remainder of 2020, we believe that it will marked by uncertainty due to the evolution of the pandemic, the restrictive measures which are being reintroduced by the government of many affected markets are expected to potentially generate an adverse effect on consumption in the on-premise channel. The trend of which remains obviously highly unpredictable, particularly during the key holiday season at year-end.

For all you know, we might have a staycation effect there too, but impossible to predict at this stage. Moreover, shipments in the U.S continued to be affected by the ongoing destocking activities, particularly the SKYY brand and only some SKUs of that brand. So we'll have -- we'll see a progressive catching up with the positive sellout trends across the rest of the portfolio.

Long-term, there's no question that we will continue to undertake all of the necessary nonstructural actions to contain the effects of the pandemic on the business in the short-term. But we will remain highly focused on pursuing our long-term strategy, because we know that this really pays out. We remain highly confident about our long-term consumption trends and growth opportunities. We will continue to leverage strength and resilience of our brands, our business model, as well as strategy, ensuring that it is strongly positioned and ready to accelerate the growth as soon as consumers can resume their habits in the on-premise.

As a very committed and long-term brand builder, we will remain focused and highly engaged in the off-premise opportunity with our distinctive brand portfolio. We're firmly convinced that the out-of-home social experience as well as the conviviality will remain absolutely essential to consumer's lifestyles as demonstrated clearly -- very clearly by consumers consumption behaviors in the third quarter.

So this is it on our end and happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Simon Hales of Citi. Please go ahead, sir.

Simon Hales

Thank you and good afternoon, Bob. Hi, Paolo. Just a couple of questions, please. Firstly, Bob, obviously you are talking at -- rightly more cautiously about the outlook as we head into Q4. Could you maybe sort of talk a little bit about maybe the exit rate that you saw across some of your businesses from a sales point of view, through the end of Q3, that's particularly perhaps what you've seen in September, maybe in some of your European markets. And if there's anything you can say as to how that trend ahs perhaps evolved through the early part of October, given those on-premise restrictions that we're seeing increasingly come through?

And then secondly, I was sort to ask you around stock levels in a couple of your markets. From a French standpoint, maybe you called out the benefit of shipment phasing in Q3. Was that all completed in the third quarter, or should we expect shipments to run ahead of depletions in Q4, in France as well? And then on the U.S business, you referenced some ongoing destocking, particularly around some of the SKYY SKUs into the fourth quarter. When should we expect the shipments this really start matching depletions in totality, in the U.S market? How much more destocking or any more months worth of destocking you think we've got to go?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. Thank you, Simon. Now with regards to the Q3, I mean, the end of September, we say was more a question of feeling, and we started seeing a slowdown in the on-premise particularly in Italy, in October and most towards the end of the month. I mean, last week we started seeing the signs where from being double-digit ahead versus same period year ago. We're mid single digits on a day-by-day basis. So, who knows where it's going to go. But it's important to say that whilst the measures taken the government will undoubtedly have an adverse effect on the on-premise in Italy in Q4. It's worth mentioning that Q4 is very different from Q2. It's very different from a brand focus standpoint. Clearly it's not high seasonality for our aperitif business.

Also if we look at the measures taken currently they're not as totalitarian as in Q2. The parts of the day where the on-premise remains open, there are certain areas of the country where it remains open and last one but not least though, we've also learned quite a bit in Q2, in Italy on how to do our brand building in the off-premise. And so we were prepared for things to happen and we'll do our best possible. So net in net, yes, it will affect us, but most probably not as badly as in Q2.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. With regards, Simon, to the destocking effect, based on our current visibility and analysis that we have estimated that the 9 months impact of destocking around €35 million to €40 million. So it's a big number. And we believe in the third quarter in isolation, destocking accounted for about €5 million. So we're looking at the fourth quarter of the year, worthwhile calling out a potential further destocking effect, which will be south of the €5 million. We don't know exactly. It could be €3 million or within the €5 million. So that's how we see it. Clearly the destocking has impacted the import brands, primarily, the heavy cases where distributors have implemented a more effective way of managing inventory levels. And they see as you know, clearly driving the most of the margin dilution that we've seen in the 9 months of the year, topped up by what we said on Espolòn, as well as lower absorption of fixed costs. But then you know with regards to the fourth quarter, the last point that I wanted to call out is the effects that these moving opposite direction with regards to the dollar. And so we will recognize that EBIT level a further €5 million negative EBIT impact on the FX. So destocking and FX are the two major movers in the Q4 of this year.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes, it is also worth underlining that we thought the destocking in the U.S., our net sales on a 9 months basis would have been actually flat versus a year ago, which is quite a good performance within this environment.

Simon Hales

That's great. Can I just clarify your comments and your numbers you gave on the destocking impact. Now is that the impact on the U.S business, destocking alone, or was that the total across group destocking?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes, it's total, but it's primarily coming from the U.S.

Simon Hales

Got it. And then just in terms of my question on France for the fourth quarter, is there any further lingering benefits on shipment phasing, or is that done in Q3?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

It's -- mostly is done, we believe, we don't see major impacts in Q4. We're pretty much operating on a full model across all of our markets. Clearly the one exception this here is the U.S., because of the destocking happening at the wholesale level.

Simon Hales

Got it. And just one final point of clarification. So Bob, in terms of Italy and seasonality of your business to the on-premise, how do you think about the 70% exposure to the on-premise that you typically see through the year? What is that in Q4? It's still around 70% or is that a lot lower?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

It should be lower. I don't have the exact figure in mind, but clearly Q4 starts moving more into the brown spritz and sparkling wines.

Simon Hales

Got it. Very clear. Thank you so much.

The next question is from Olivier Nicolai of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Olivier Nicolai

Hi. Good morning, Bob, Paolo. Just a couple of question. Just to follow-up on the shipment depletion question. If you wouldn't mind to give us some comments on U.S and France, which is useful. But just, you’ve very strong growth obviously in Italy and Germany. The strong double-digit growth you've seen in the quarter, is that completely matching the underlying demand, or is there still a bit of a mismatch elsewhere between shipments and underlying depletion?

And then just on the Aperol, you've done -- in previous years you've done a lot of work to try to deseasonalize the brand which obviously was heavily stood towards the summer, but you've been pushing it in SKU resorts and so on. Now how big is Q4 for the brand? And could you comment perhaps on the initiatives you're taking to stay relevant in the off-trade for the winter month? Thank you.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes, I mean, with regards to the U.S. and France, I mean, we're very robust both depletions as well as sellout data or double digits across both in the U.S. and in France we're outperforming the market. So we feel very strongly and very positively about the business in both markets. In Italy and Germany as well over the quarter, frankly the -- our shipments mirrored the sellout and our -- we were planning on a strong quarter because we thought there would be a staycation effect. So we really did plan that. Having said that though, our supply chain had really to react to a very, very strong demand coming from consumers.

Now on Aperol, yes, we have deseasonalized. But bear in mind that a lot of, let's say, the activations would habitually happened in Q1 and skiing resorts and stuff like that, which obviously will not happen. But with regards to the brand and its opportunities in the off-premise, we're really focusing on visibility in store, in store theaters and activating it very strongly via digital.

Olivier Nicolai

Thank you very much.

The next question is some Lawrence Whyatt of Barclays.

Laurence Whyatt

Thanks very much for the question. Could I just have a follow-up on the U.S. business? And just if you could give us an idea of your normal level of stock in terms of number of data stock in the channel and what it currently is? Secondly, your advertising went up in Q3. And now it seems you've got advertise in both the on-trade and the off-trade and slightly different quantities than normal. As we’ve a continued sort of work-from-home and reduction of use in the on-trade, do you think the current level of advertising that we saw in Q3 will be more normal as we go into sort of 2021 and perhaps beyond?

And then finally, just on M&A. We’ve seen a lot of activity in the Spritz world, especially in premium gins. Do you -- how do you see your current gin offering? And do you think there's any opportunity for premium gins in that space? Thanks very much.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Laurence, I'll take -- thanks, Laurence, I'll take the last two questions, starting with the last one. Premium gin we think that category has almost turned into wine. I mean the shelves are so full of so many different labels that we really don't see the benefit of making any acquisition in that area. So we are happy with the three gins we have, and we will nurture them and grow them. There's no point spending money adding franchises in that category from our point of view.

With regards to A&P, I mean, we expect that on a full year basis this year as well as next year to be announced, like-by-like level to be in line as a percentage of sales on an organic basis versus last year. So not much of a big change on A&P. It's much more a question of the mix, which is changing. We have moved significantly from offline to online.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes, with regards to the normal level of stocks in the U.S. business, as Bob had just mentioned, we've strongly moved towards a pull model, whereby consumption drive depletion, which drive shipments. So you cannot give a number for the whole portfolio because it very much depends on whether brands are imports or are locally produced brands, typically all locally produced brands you have lower inventory days on imports. You have higher inventory days given the fact that the lag time to supply the market is longer. So basically the wholesalers are reviewing their numbers to make sure that they are as effective as possible in managing their inventory levels. On average, we can say that 60 days, a couple of months is sensible number, which can vary with lower inventory days on locally produced brands and higher inventory days on imports.

Laurence Whyatt

Understood. Thank you. And just on the 60 days is normal, where would you say you currently are? Are we at half that level or …

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

[Indiscernible] about that.

Laurence Whyatt

Thank you very much.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

You’re welcome.

The next -- excuse me sir, the next question is from Trevor Stirling of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Trevor Stirling

Good morning, Bob and Paolo. Just one question, to be able to answered. With the phenomenal growth of Espolòn, is there any risk of supply problems?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. Thank you. I mean, our supply chain has really been dancing on nights this year, trying to ensure we supply the market. No, we don't think we have any supply issues, but clearly the strong demand across the category is not helping reduce the price of agave which remains flat.

Trevor Stirling

Superb. That's it. Bob, thank you very much.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you.

The next question is from Edward Mundy of Jefferies. Please go ahead sir.

Edward Mundy

Good afternoon, Bob. Good afternoon, Paolo. The past has been very successful at capturing the shift to the off-trade during the pandemic. Are you able to share with us what’s your on versus off-shore split was pre-pandemic and where you think it might be today? Second question is, again, similar questions related to [indiscernible] around the off trading. Restrictions are lifted in the third quarter, is there any evidence that the consumptions in the off-trade state fund and then we've got the added benefit of the on-trade coming back, i.e. people still [indiscernible]. And then we're getting a bit of an uplift as people go out. And then the final one is around deserialization of actual. I think some celebrities are out there potentially mixing after all with things like [indiscernible] Aperol Spritz. I mean, [indiscernible] as an opportunity medium term doing more without the [indiscernible] similar to what you've done [indiscernible], where you’re going to keep it to sort of call [indiscernible].

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Hi. Thanks. Thanks for your questions. Starting with the last one, I think in most markets, we're serious -- we're really feeling that in the building phase of the brand. So we'd like to stick on just one brand call and one signature drink, which is the Aperol Spritz. Consumers and celebrities feel free to [indiscernible] their Aperol Spritz adding different things, good for them. But we're highly, highly focused also in our edutainment initiatives on the perfect serve of the Aperol Spritz. Now with what happens to the off-trade and the on-trade when markets reopen, I think clearly the habits which are being instilled now with consumers in Western countries getting into the habit of making themselves and offerings their guests as well as cocktails. I think that is here to stay I think for the years to come. That's a real positive of the pandemic and we're even starting to see some of that in Italy. So -- but as the on reopens, as seen by Q3, we see a very big growth in that channel. So overall we see -- we expect that once the pandemic over that the new normal will be overall quite positive with a strong on-premise returning as well as the at-home spritz and spritz cocktails taking market share from other alcohol categories.

With regard to the split on the on-off per market and how it's varied, we haven't really calculated it. But I would expect that, in all of our markets the off-premise will have increased by probably 10% its share of the total or even more in markets like Italy where the on-premise was shut in Q2. But these are just guesstimates from my side and we'd need to calculate them and come back to you with our precise numbers.

Edward Mundy

Great. Thank you.

The next question is from Andrea Pistacchi of Bank of America Bank. Please go ahead.

Andrea Pistacchi

Hi. Hi, Bob. Hi, Paolo. Three from me, please. The first one on Aperol in the U.S. Are you doing anything maybe a bit different in the U.S. compared to other markets to maintain the brand momentum, given the very significant on-trade exposure it has in the U.S. and the slightly earlier maturity in the U.S. compared to other markets. Then a slightly broader question on the competitive environments across your markets, if you've seen any change, maybe with some of the smaller players, the craft players being weakened in the current environment, or is it too early to tell. And then just an update, if you can please on Jamaica. Do you have an update on the potential cost savings for the business there?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Hi, Andrea. Let me take the first two questions. Now on Aperol in the U.S., clearly in those markets where the on-premise is open, we're trying as much as possible to continue with our normal activation method. Whereas in all the rest and in general, where we've strengthened our visibility in the off-premise, and as well as all of our digital activation initiatives. So if you look at the Nielsen's, we're growing very nicely around 50% which in this environment, I think it's quite good for the brand and we'll continue to do so. We don't see the need to do anything really different than the U.S what's working in the rest of the world is working the U.S. It's just that we need to dose our activations by channel, depending on the situation of the individual state.

With regards to the competitive environment, I mean, during the full lockdown, obviously discounting came down significantly across markets. Now it's picking up a little bit, but nothing really major. Clearly in the U.S there's weakness on the part of craft brands.

In Jamaica, the bleeding that we tend to stop on our sugar and agricultural business, its currently €12 million per year -- per annum. So the restructuring which would be finalized by the end of this year will put us in a position of achieving efficiencies for about €8 million year one, 2021 and thereafter we'll capture the remainder. The cost reorganization for this year as of highlight that is €11 million.

Andrea Pistacchi

Great. Thank you.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

You’re welcome.

The next question is from Ryan Fintan of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, Bob. Good afternoon, Paolo. [Indiscernible] here from JP Morgan. Just two questions from me, please. Firstly, just in terms of the margin drivers as we look through into Q4 and into 2021. Firstly, just on SG&A [technical difficulty] talked about A&P earlier, but SG&A was around 200 basis points year-on-year in Q3, given the strong momentum sales methods coming during Q3, I guess the outlook for Q4, would you be expecting a number of like employee bonuses or any sort of overhead or other allocation costs to come through in Q4 or into '21 that we should be thinking about?

And then secondly, just a more broad question. Like your RTD portfolio in Q3 did quite well, including Campari Soda, Crodino and Wild Turkey RTD. What are you thinking about the RTD space more broadly and in particular, did you consider other going launching any type of range of -- into the high [indiscernible] category or even bringing the Aperol brand into a more widely available RTD? Thank you.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. With regards to the margin trends in Q4 and in coming year, in starting from the [indiscernible] of gross margin, it very much depends on the sales mix. And how you know the high margin brands will be affected given the current restrictions. With regards to, to the SG&A trend, we expect SG&A to grow very little in the fourth quarter as they did in third and second quarter of this year. With regards to the A&P, we intend to step up at A&P in the first quarter. Clearly, we'll be sensible and we will manage the A&P spend also, given that the business conditions and given our ability to activate the brands. So it will very much depends on the market conditions in Q4.

Going forward, we believe trends in -- trends in gross margin will highly depend on our ability to execute the strategy. Fundamentally, it has been proven by the strong performance in the third quarter of this year. If -- in normal conditions where you know the on-trade is open and missing the stocking, the ability of the group to deliver gross margin expansion is in our view unchanged. And SG&A and A&P as said, we don't see SG&A and A&P as a -- significant levers to achieve EBIT margin expansion. There could be opportunities, of course, but the EBIT margin expansion going forward in any normal condition will be primarily driven by gross margin expansion.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Now with regards to your question on RTD, I mean, practically being long-term brand builders, we're not great fans of line extensions. We haven't been that in the past. We're not going to be it in the future. Clearly, we try to maximize and do high quality brand building work on our existing portfolio of RTDs, which is mostly concentrated in Australia and Mexico, which are two big RTD markets. We're looking at the opportunity in China, but we'll see how that goes. With regard to Aperol, we've only extended the Aperol ready to enjoy to very few markets. Most of the business is in Italy, which is the most mature market for the brand. And by the way, our Aperol numbers do not include the Aperol ready to enjoy numbers, which are significant on their own. But -- so given the overall situation, we'll consider to potentially test and extend in those markets where Aperol is the most mature, but it's not going to be anything massive. We'd rather build things the right way for the long-term.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. But just back to the first question in terms of the -- some of the SG&A and overhead costs into next year, is there anything that we should be thinking about now in terms of, say, employee bonuses coming back, rehiring costs and fees? Or should -- as you said, should we just expect SG&A to sort of broadly increase in line with sales?

Paolo Marchesini

Right. I expect that for this year, bonuses will not be paid in their totality. So that's a fair assumption. So there would be some further savings so that we can achieve in Q4. And then in 2021, it would very much depends on the [indiscernible] of the group to deliver on target. So, yes, that's a variable part. As said, our SG&A line contains 85% of costs that are fixed, that are uncompressible and 15% of the costs are variable, including commissions, bonds and so forth. So this is the part of the SG&A that is destined to flow the part into the top line and on the overall results of the group.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from Nico von Stackelberg, Private Investor. Please go ahead, sir.

Nico von Stackelberg

Hi, gentlemen. Thank you so much for the call. I just want to ask you a quick one on e-commerce initiative and your thoughts around the buyability of direct-to-consumer. So for example, I'd be happy to buy your new 24-pack of 17.5% [indiscernible], Aperol, maybe even orange [indiscernible]. Have you considered doing that as a sort of package for a consumer? Why can't I buy directly from your site?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. Thanks. Thanks for the question. Now, clearly we see e-commerce as a great opportunity going forward. We've been working on this for the past year or so. I mean, markets like the U.K are the most advanced, it's about 5% of sales. The rest, the U.S., Germany are more on 2%. But importantly, they're all growing in triple digits, and we're managing that via third-party providers who are specialized in that likes of Amazon, Drizly, Mini Bar and so on. The direct-to-consumer model is something which we're trying to evaluate. And clearly the Tannico acquisition is more for us to learn and then decide what we want to do in that area. It's not our core competence and before making a big impact there, we would like to learn about it. Having said that though, I think there's ample opportunity for you to go shopping on any of those providers and find range -- our total portfolio.

Nico von Stackelberg

Absolutely. Thank you. And two quick questions. Do you have a number for recurring free cash flow for the 9 months? And also can you tell me the -- more about your appetite for M&A in this environment? Thank you.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. The recurring free cash flow in the first 9 months accounted for €190 million, which €65 million have been generated in the first half and €125 million in the third quarter on a standalone basis. So very robust free cash flow is in the [indiscernible].

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

No, the appetite for M&A remains. Our wallet is a little bit thicker as you know. Now we've got to find the [indiscernible].

Nico von Stackelberg

Perfect. Thank you guys.

The next question is from Robert Rampton of UBS. Please go ahead.

Robert Rampton

All right. Thank you very much for taking my question. You commented earlier on October trends for Italy. Any broader comments about how other markets are doing over the last month? My second question is, any chance you can quantify the impact of the Espolòn growth on margin, or alternatively can you help us understand the regional gross margin movements this quarter? And then finally leading on from one of your earlier questions, can you tell us how the Aperol pipeline is kind of going or evolving? For example, do you think you can continue the momentum in places like Germany, Russia, and the U.K next year when obviously the bar context will be very different? Thank you very much.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes, let me take the last two questions. I mean, we feel very good about the prospects of the Aperol brand. I mean, it's performing very well also in off-premise markets. And bear in mind that the penetration or the consumption per capita outside of Italy is very, very low. And even in Italy where we're at 30 centimeters per person, it's only 1% of total beer. So the opportunity is there for us to see then the brand health is very good. The model is working. So we'll continue doing that.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes, with regards to the Espolòn margin, of course we cannot -- we don't disclose profitability by brand. So I cannot be too specific on this one. Clearly the -- currently given the significant increase in the aggregate price and the gross margin as a percentage of sales on the Espolòn brand is well below the group average -- well below group average. And we've pointed to a potential opportunity based on the current brand size of about €30 million of EBITDA uplift if the agave price moved from the current level of roughly 29 to 30 pesos per kilos to the original price of 6 pesos per kilos. Now if you ask me, do you believe that the agave price will go back to 6 pesos per kilo? Probably not and probably not in the short run. But that said, there is a big opportunity there to recover the brand profitability and have another cylinder that is [technical difficulty] EBIT margin expansion on top of the aperitif portfolio. So, Espolòn brand has achieved a size that now is quite meaningful in the overall context of the overall gross margin [technical difficulty] declining, the better it is and for with regards to our ability to deliver across margin expansion.

Operator

Paola Carboni

Yes. Hi. Good afternoon, everybody. I had a question, a similar question on the impact of Espolòn, let's say, looking at least to the indication you gave at the beginning of the year in terms of potential impact from rising agave prices, so you said about € 8 million on a full-year basis. I just wanted you to comment on this now. So is this indication still valid, or are we going to see a larger impact on a full-year basis? And maybe if you can quantify the impact from agave price in Q3 on gross margin?

Second point is about your comment that clearly the seasonality of operative is very different in Q4 from Q3 overall, but you were commenting in particular in Italy. And so I was wondering how we should think about your digital brand building when this has to be addressed more to brown spritz for example, instead of operative do you think it is going to be as effective as with the operatives? Do you see anything different probably in the approach we are going to apply. So I was curious on that.

And third point, sorry, when you commented about September, October, you said we went from being double-digit ARPU to down mid single digit, just to be sure are you intended for Italy of roll or just for the on-premise?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Hi, Paola. On that point I was just commenting on the on-premise in Italy on a daily sales basis.

Paola Carboni

Okay.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

To clarify. Now with regards to our brand building, we've really come a long way [technical difficulty] but also especially in Italy, how to do marketing and sales in this new environment. So we've been expecting the pandemic to have negative impact on the on-premise, so we’re prepared for the Q4. And clearly, whatever tools we're using are working. So we'll try to make the [technical difficulty]. Having said that, although it's not a high seasonality [technical difficulty] take off our feet from the gas pedal from continuing to build the brand such as Aperol, Campari -- Campari Soda.

With regards to the impact of the agave inflation, guidance was a negative €8 million for the full-year. It could be marginally higher, but nothing meaningful and the impact is almost evenly split among the different quarters. The -- clearly, we are implementing a number of actions to mitigate the pressure, given the surge of the tequila consumption in the U.S and worldwide like you know entering into long-term agreements with agaves as well as co-sourcing agreements, which puts us in a more comfortable position when looking at the coming years still the unanswered question is when the price of agave will start falling. We can't buy -- we wait and see. We do not have an answer at this stage. It's probably beginning of next year, we'll have a better visibility on this point.

Paola Carboni

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Isacco Brambilla of Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Isacco Brambilla

Hi. Good afternoon, everybody. Just a very brief follow-up on [indiscernible]. You recorded a very strong growth, more than 100% year-over-year in the first quarter. Can you help us understand how much of these outstanding performance maybe seen as sustainable also in the coming quarter?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

I will give you an idea on what our uptake is. I mean, Aperol is growing double digits, Campari and GlenGrant are somewhere on mid single digits in the market. The rest is just shipment phasing.

Isacco Brambilla

Okay. Thanks.

