Making Gains In The Fitness Industry

Throughout all industries, supply chain disruptions have led to a resurgence in calling for more products that are 'Made in America,' and the fitness industry is no exception.

With 65% of fitness equipment in the United States sourced from foundries in China, it wasn't a surprise that bottlenecks emerged when these foundries shut due to pandemic closures.

Year to date, Planet Fitness has seen its shares fall nearly 12%, while at the same time, the broader market rose over 10%.

If there's one industry that's been impacted by COVID as much, or more, than restaurants, it's probably the fitness industry. However, COVID did not affect all businesses in the industry equally. While economic shutdowns have decimated some companies in the sector, notably fitness clubs, others have benefited from a surge in demand for at-home equipment.

Unfortunately, you can't easily access exposure to many big players in the fitness industry. Many of these businesses are privately owned. However, a few notable names span different segments that can provide insight into what's occurred year-to-date.

From the Fitness Club to the Garage Gym

When gyms began closing earlier this year, I don't think many people expected we'd still see them shut many months later. With protracted closures, members were making tough decisions about whether to cancel memberships or not, and fitness clubs were trying to decide how best to deal with a service they were unable to provide. Even when some gyms began reopening, many former members were reluctant to visit the locations given ongoing concerns about the virus. Gyms that could get people through the door were limited in their capacity and drowned with additional safety protocols. It was a disastrous situation for fitness clubs.

Who's Making Gains?

Looking at one large publicly-traded name, we can see 2020 has not been kind. Year to date, Planet Fitness (PLNT) has seen its shares fall nearly 12%, while at the same time, the broader market rose over 10%.

Contrast Planet Fitness with Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) or Nautilus Inc (NLS). Both companies have benefited from the immense demand for home gym equipment, attaining almost comical returns year to date.

Just take a look at used fitness equipment on Kijiji. You might be shocked by some of the prices people are charging. You'll also likely find a slew of DIY implements being sold, right down to homemade, concrete weight plates to supplant cast iron that is absent from the market.

Supply chain disruptions from China earlier this year reverberated loudly in the fitness manufacturing industry. With 65% of fitness equipment in the United States sourced from foundries in China, it wasn't a surprise that bottlenecks emerged when these foundries shut due to pandemic closures. Supply chain issues, coupled with a simultaneous surge in demand for at-home equipment due to lockdowns, led to an inevitable run on 20 lbs dumbbells and smart bikes.

Long-term Effects

Throughout all industries, supply chain disruptions have led to a resurgence in calling for more products that are 'Made in America,' and the fitness industry is no exception. Agile entrepreneurs are busy setting up terms with domestic foundries to manufacture items, like Olympic weight plates, domestically. This resurgence would have been far less likely a year ago. The cost to manufacture equipment in the United States is considerably higher than, say, China. However, with massive delays, and little choice, consumers have been shelling out money for any product they can get their hands on.

It's too early to tell how this will all play out. The rapid appreciation of Peloton and Nautilus seems almost too good to be true. Yet, every day, we see more signs that a new world brought on by COVID may be with us much longer than expected. And even when we do have the opportunity to go back to normal, will we? Will gyms see an overnight resurgence if a vaccine is released? Perhaps.

Who knows, maybe in the next few years, we'll see more names added to the list of publicly-traded fitness companies, birthed during the Great Barbell Supply Chain Disruption of 2020.

