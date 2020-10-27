We believe the dividend that currently yields 5.3% is well-supported, and the stock has value with significant upside as the operating environment improves.

Shares of HPE are down by more than 40% this year amid weaker growth pressured by disruptions from the pandemic .

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE) are down about 40% year to date due to disruptions from the ongoing pandemic. While the company has seen continued momentum in its cloud services and subscription business, weaker trends across legacy hardware products and impacts to its people-based consulting activities have weighed on results. That being said, we believe the fundamentals remain positive, and HPE is well-positioned to emerge stronger in recovery through next year. An ongoing shift towards an as-a-service "aaS" business model is set to drive margins higher improving the earnings outlook. Importantly, the stock yields 5.3%, which we believe is safe, supported by underlying cash flows as a bullish factor.

HPE Financials Recap

The company last reported its fiscal Q3 earnings in late August with non-GAAP EPS of $0.32, which beat expectations by $0.09. Revenue of $6.8 billion was also ahead of estimates but represented a decline of 5.5% year over year, or 4% lower in constant currency terms. Adjusted gross margin of 30.4% fell from 33.9% in Q3 2019 based on the product mix executed against a backlog from prior quarters. Cost savings and efforts to reduce expenses supported the adjusted earnings, although GAAP EPS was pressured from restructuring charges.

The key takeaway from the last quarter was stronger than expected results highlighting an improvement from its Q2 with sequential growth across most segments. While most business groups are still seeing flat or year-over-year declines in revenues, management highlighted momentum in its ongoing pivot towards an as-a-service transformation, which moves more revenue towards a recurring subscription-based relationship with customers.

The compute segment, which represents nearly 50% of revenues and includes multi-workload computing servers, was up 29% q/q and 1% year over year. On the other hand, the storage segment was weak with revenues down 9% year over year, indicative of broader industry trends.

A strong point in the quarter was a record number of service orders for its GreenLake IT infrastructure platform, up 82% year over year, within the core compute segment. Adding color to the dynamics in the earnings conference call, CFO Tarek Robbiati mentioned the company is seeing bigger deals from major corporations supporting the outlook.

We believe this is faster than the orders growth of public cloud vendors and it is a validation of our hybrid strategy and competitive differentiation... We feel very good about this order growth, because we're seeing bigger deals with larger companies and the companies that Antonio quoted are not small companies that typically start with a little spend that is variable on their IT infrastructure. These are bigger companies that are considering as-a-service consumption as a new way to handle their IT expenditures.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company last reported total liquidity of $9.4 billion, including $4.6 billion in cash and reserves. Excluding the obligations for the financial services group, the operating company debt of $4.4 billion is well managed.

Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

At a recent analyst meeting, HPE management updated guidance for the year ahead and fiscal 2021. The company expects operating profit growth to climb next year between 15% and 20%, while non-GAAP diluted net EPS is targeted in a range between $1.56 and $1.76. Keep in mind there is a large spread between the non-GAAP EPS estimate and the GAAP guidance. The former excludes non-recurring items like and also executive compensation. The GAAP EPS guidance between $0.34 and $0.54 for fiscal 2021 would reverse an expected loss of $0.35 to $0.31 for the fiscal year that ends on October 31st.

Longer term, HPE expects several strategic focus areas to drive growth. A key metric to watch is the Annualized Recurring Revenue run rate "ARR" which reached $528 million in Q3, up 11% year over year. The guidance is for AAR to grow at a CAGR between 30% and 40% over the next 3 years, which will contribute to higher margins and free cash flow growth. The company continues to focus on its growth areas in allocating resources.

According to consensus expectations, HPE is on track to post a decline to current year revenues of 8.5%, while the EPS estimate at $1.35 would be 24% lower compared to fiscal 2019. Favorably, the outlook for 2021 and 2022 forecasts EPS growth averaging 14% per year.

The Dividend is Safe

Before the emergence of the pandemic going back to 2019, HPE was on a high streak of positive dividend growth with the quarterly rate increasing every year since the initiation in 2015. While the company suspended its stock buyback program this year, the dividend was maintained, and we believe the current rate remains well supported by underlying cash flows and balance sheet liquidity. The yield currently at 5.3% is a reflection that the stock price has declined by more than 40% year to date.

Favorably, management is guiding for free cash flow to grow at a composite annual growth rate of 50% through fiscal 2023. The outlook for the business to pivot towards higher-margin and higher-growth cloud services segments is set to drive an expansion in free cash flow going forward. For context, the current quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share represents an annualized payout of approximately $615 million. Considering management guidance for ~$600 million in free cash flow this year, the dividend is fully covered. Separately, based on the guidance for 2021 non-GAAP EPS at a midpoint of $1.66, the payout ratio of 28% is a relatively conservative level.

While there is likely room for the dividend rate to be increased this year, we believe management may hold off on any increases until there is a clearer indication of accelerating growth trends. Looking ahead, if annual free cash can climb towards the management guidance of +$2.0 billion in 2022, the dividend likely has room for growth.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

It's important to remember that HPE remains a global leader in several core segments that continue to present underlying growth dynamics. Data from the industry analytics group "IDC" shows that HPE, including its partnership in China's "New H3C Group" (where it holds a 49% stake), maintains the largest market share for servers by a single group worldwide as of Q2 2020 at 14.3% by unit volumes.

Note that, in the table above, "ODM Direct" refers to the collection of several original design manufacturers selling directly to customers without the branding of larger companies. The server group often represents a gateway for the companies where it can build on customer relationships to add services as ongoing growth opportunities. In this regard, it's possible that end-users purchasing servers directly from ODM could still utilize HPE's services to manage the hardware.

At the same time, one of the reasons the stock has been under pressure is that the same table above also shows the company lost market share compared to the period in 2019 against stronger growth from smaller competitors. In our view, there is room in the market for everyone, while the strength in HPE comes down to its integrated solutions across all segments, including networking and connectivity.

The challenge for HPE comes down to the execution and delivery of its strategic goals and long-term guidance. Targets for firm-wide revenue growth in the low single digits through fiscal 2023, while earnings accelerate based on firming margins, leaves little room for error. The point here is that the company and business environment remain robust and far from any notion of a deteriorating outlook. With a consensus that the pandemic will eventually be controlled and the global growth environment will normalize, HPE has a positive long-term outlook.

HPE's current valuation trading at just 5.9x consensus EPS for the next fiscal year while yielding 5.1% is the quintessential "value" stock. By this measure, the current discount on the shares trading at a cheap valuation is understandable. There is a certain degree of skepticism and aversion by the market compared to other tech companies with already strong growth momentum. Nevertheless, we believe the value here is attractive and offers investors the opportunity to buy-in at a compelling reward to risk setup. Buy now for the yield and stay with the stock for the significant upside potential.

The risk beyond a complete deterioration of the global macro outlook is that company growth underperforms expectations. If HPE is unable to drive the higher firm-wide margins it expects or losses momentum in its high growth intelligent edge business, the earnings outlook would likely need to be reset lower. Monitoring points for the upcoming Q4 earnings which are expected to be released in mid-November include the progress in stabilizing revenues along with free cash flow levels which are important to the financial outlook and dividend sustainability.

