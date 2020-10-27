On the negative side, CE has a lackluster combination of the Quant Value and Growth Grades (both are D), so I prefer to remain neutral.

Celanese Corporation (CE) has just presented its Q3 results, which topped the expectations of the Wall Street analysts. CE is not the first chemical player that beat on EPS and revenue this earnings season. I have written a note on Dow Inc. (DOW) recently, which also fared far better than the Street forecasted. So, it seems the pundits were too bearish on the materials sector overall, expected persisting adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic-induced stasis in supply chains, while in reality, the swift recovery had already been in place. So, some other earnings surprises in the sector are perhaps due in the coming weeks of the season.

After reading the quarterly report and analyzing the financial tables the company provided, I can conclude that the dividend thesis I presented in February remains relevant, as the worst has already passed, and the company is steadily recovering being supported by improving demand in its end-markets.

The top line

It is quite an engrossing task to delve deeper into earnings reports looking for asymmetry in segmental results to unveil what actually triggered revenue contraction or hammered margins. As we have already seen this year, in many cases (take Carlisle Companies (CSL), for example), the outperformance of one business unit staves off the consolidated revenue contraction if topsy-turvy economic recovery leaves one industry in a quagmire, while others are recovering rapidly.

But Celanese does not fall into the category of players that reported mediocre results of one division and radical improvements in the cases of other units. All its segments fared poorly in the third quarter if compared to 3Q19.

Surely, some were deeply in the red, while others were somewhat better. For example, the net sales of Acetyl Chain, the dominant division, was 10.5% below the 3Q19 level, mostly as a consequence of weak prices for acetic acid (also known as ethanoic acid) and vinyl acetate monomer, while Acetate Tow (despite its exposure to the cigarette industry) bore the brunt of the crisis and dipped 18.4%. Engineered Materials dropped by 11%. In sum, the consolidated net sales contracted by over 11% and touched $1.41 billion.

But there was a silver lining: sequential improvement. 'Sequential' has been a buzzword this year, as companies and investors have been comparing results quarter-to-quarter, and month-to-month, trying to find some clues if the bottom had already been touched. So, while CE's revenues were down year-over-year, they rose materially from the June quarter levels, which means some effects of the economic slump had already been erased. For example, the total net sales surged by 18.3% vs. Q2. Acetyl Chain's net sales rose by 17.2%, while Acetate Tow was almost flat, up by only 1.6%. Engineered Materials delivered the most significant improvement, as its top line was over 25% above the 2Q20 level. In the press release (page 3), CE clarified that volumes of EM were propped up by the resilient recovery in demand for "durable goods across all regions." It also highlighted sequential volume growth in the automotive end-market, which touched 81%, which, in my view, is likely the consequence of higher production volumes (or scheduled increases in the near future) of companies in the supply chain, and, in turn, steady improvement in the demand for vehicles across the globe and higher confidence of OEMs. As a quick reminder, among the EM products are engineered thermoplastics like polyoxymethylene, for instance. They have a plethora of applications, e.g., they are used in lighting and engine compartment covers. Anyway, in the press release, Celanese did not share any details on what products of the EM division were especially strong and which were less successful.

It is also worth remarking that the coronavirus had an adverse effect on sales volumes to the medical end-market. For a broader context, we have already seen the same in the results of Koninklijke Philips (PHG) and Carlisle (CSL). But the principal difference is that for these players, the pandemic had an ambivalent effect, as demand for products used in the treatment of the COVID-19 patients rose, while the hospital capex recalibration/deferral trend led to the sales contraction/stasis in other product lines. The case of Celanese is less complex: the crisis had an overall adverse impact on sales of the EM segment precipitated by "sequential volume deterioration in medical resulting from the deferral of certain elective procedures and destocking along that value chain" (page 3).

Apart from sequential growth, another positive fact is that all three divisions turned an operating profit (both GAAP and adjusted), while in Q2, Engineered Materials failed to cover opex in full. In sum, while the company's operating EBITDA was ~17.5% below the 3Q19 level, its sequential improvement was substantial, almost 33%. The adjusted EPS also increased meaningfully to $1.95 from $1.3 delivered in 2Q20.

There was a remarkable improvement in cash flow

Now let's focus on cash flows, which are at the crux of shareholder rewards sustainability. In Q3, Celanese delivered $431 million in net operating cash flow; over 81% of this amount was converted into FCF, which reached $351 million (page 3).

The 9M net cash flow shrunk to $1.07 billion (which was shored up by the reduction in inventory and trade receivables) vs. $1.13 billion a year ago, but the company still generated a material cash surplus left after covering both capex and acquisitions. According to my calculations, its 9M organic FCF was $790 million, while inorganic was $682 million. This implies that the common stock dividends paid were covered by the organic FCF 3.6x. So, I can only conclude that the dividend thesis is safe and sound.

Also, CE resumed its buyback program which was previously halted as a preemptive step to protect liquidity amid the market turmoil. In the Q3, CE poured $111 million in share repurchases, while $400 million will be allocated in Q4 (page 3). One of the stimuli that supported the company's decision to re-start the program was the sale of a 45% equity investment in the Polyplastics joint venture valued at ~$1.6 billion to Daicel Corporation (OTCPK:DACHF).

The outlook

Though the visibility improved, Celanese did not share any expectations on the fourth-quarter and 2020 net sales, but it did forecast the full-year adjusted EPS. The company anticipates it to be between $7 and $7.1, which means in the bearish case, the result will decline by almost 27% compared to $9.53 reported in 4Q19 (page 1).

For a broader context, Wall Street is anticipating a ~14.2% revenue decline for 2020 followed by a ~9.8% rebound in 2021. In July, when I published the previous article, the Street was more bearish, as the consensus revenue forecast implied a ~18% decline. Overall, I do believe that steady recovery in the end-markets bodes well for the company, and a return to growth is doable next year.

Final thoughts

Despite revenue and profit contraction YoY, there were a few encouraging facts inside Celanese's 3Q20 results, like sequential improvements and substantial FCF.

As the gloomiest weeks of 2020 are behind, I reckon its ~2.15% yield is relatively safe. On the negative side, it has a lackluster combination of the Quant Value and Growth Grades (both are D), so I prefer to remain neutral.

