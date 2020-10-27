DSVMF has significant 'long-term' upside potential but considering the roadmap to production, it'd be best to allocate a small proportion of your portfolio to this silver explorer.

The fact that Mr. Eric Sprott owns ~30% of the company is welcome news for the investors, and one that brightens an investment case in DSVMF.

Thesis

Discovery Metals (OTCQX:DSVMF) is a primarily silver E&D (read: Exploration & Development) company having a Mexico-based assets portfolio. Considering the company's status of an explorer (rather than that of a 'producer'), I believe an investment thesis in the company could only be a 'long' one. In my view, an analysis on an exploration company should at least discuss the following key parameters (though not necessarily in the following sequence):

Exploration/Mining potential of flagship projects,

Exploration/Mining potential of other projects,

Near-term project milestones,

Liquidity position and availability of funds for exploration,

Location of the project itself (to consider any country-specific risks), and

The metal price environment.

In this article, we will take a look at DSVMF's fundamental charm including its valuation, and discuss if the company is a potential acquisition target. Finally, we will also consider an appropriate investment strategy for this company, given the fact that the company will need sufficient time to build and begin commercial production from its flagship mining asset. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Private Placements)

Discovery's Fundamental Attraction

[Author's Note: The Cordero project is DSVMF's flagship property and hence, much of our discussion will revolve around this project.]

1. Potential for exploration and mining: DSVMF's 100%-owned Cordero project is expected to contain one of the world's largest silver deposits, and is certainly one of Mexico's premier 'porphyry' silver-gold-zinc-lead deposits. DSVMF's FY 2018 PEA (read: Preliminary Economic Assessment) on Cordero's mining potential highlights different levels of ore tonnage at varying levels of 'Cut-off' grades. However, the company expects an average cut-off grade of 15 g/t of AgEq (read: Silver Equivalent).

Simply put, the AgEq grade of a polymetallic deposit (like the one expected for the Cordero project) helps simplify the assessment of an ore-evaluation block model in terms of the equivalent grade of a single metal (silver in this case), and depends on the (1) prices of underlying metals, as well as (2) the expected process recovery rates. Generally, a higher Cut-off grade would result in lower expected mineral resource in both 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' categories, and this trend is also confirmed by the chart in Figure-2.

Figure-2 (Source: Discovery Metals-Cordero project details)

The 2018 PEA results are based on >133,000 meters of drilling. The expected underlying resource as per the 2018 PEA amounts to:

~407.8 Moz (read: a million ounces) and ~187.5 Moz of silver, in 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' resources respectively;

~1.27 Moz and ~363 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) of gold, in 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' resources respectively;

~8.03 Blb (read: a billion pounds) and ~4.66 Blb of zinc, in 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' resources respectively; and

~3.77 Blb and ~1.86 Blb of lead, in 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' resources respectively.

These resource estimates are based on the 2018 PEA that encompassed the results of ~133,000 meters of drilling. Since its acquisition of Cordero, DSVMF has focused on exploring tentative high-grade mineralized targets within the property (with the objective to gain better understanding of the area's geology and geometry) to figure out higher-grade zones for more extensive drilling in future. At present, a Phase-I drilling program is in progress in which DSVMF has already completed an initial 30,000-35,000 meters of drilling, and now targets expanded drilling between ~50,000-55,000 meters (expected H2 2021). DSVMF mentions in its 'October 2020 Presentation' that the current drilling program would help upgrade the existing majority of 'Indicated' resource to the more certain 'Measured & Indicated' category (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: October Presentation, pg. 8)

In my view, this should enable the company to incorporate a more refined resource estimate of the Cordero project in its revamped PEA (expected H2 2021) based on the results of the ~180,000 meters of drilling program (~130,000 meters historical drilling + ~50,000 meters additional drilling under Phase-I). Essentially, the company has completed 84 holes out of a total of 350 holes to be drilled under Phase-I drilling program. Cut short, there's significant exploration potential in this property, which implies that the exploration activities are scalable in relation to a favorable silver price environment.

2. Near-term milestones: Much of the company's near-term operational activities are centered around the completion of the revamped PEA that's expected to be completed somewhere in H2 2021. However, the PEA is just the initial phase of the scoping studies. It's worth noting that the reason why DSVMF embarked on the journey to conduct a revamped PEA on Cordero is that it wanted to retain focus on high-grade zones, and thereby improve the average grade of the initial exploration/drilling targets (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: October Presentation, pg. 7)

Nonetheless, DSVMF has a long way to go before it could actually begin mining from Cordero. Once finished with the revamped PEA, DSVMF will go for a PFS (read: Pre-Feasibility Study), or a FS (read: Feasibility Study) directly which usually results in a higher level of detail on a project, and adds more precision to the project's estimates related to underlying resource, grade, costs etc.

3. Liquidity position: At the end of Q2 2020, DSVMF's ~CA$ 70.4 MM worth of balance sheet had ~CA$ 27 MM in cash and cash equivalents. The cash position is strong (~38%) in relation to the overall balance sheet. DSVMF further strengthened its liquidity profile with the recent CA$ 35 MM private placement (including a $15 MM investment from Mr. Eric Sprott) thereby stretching the total liquidity position to approximately CA$ 80 MM. It's worth noting that Eric Sprott is a billionaire well-known for his investing in promising gold and silver mines. This is Mr. Sprott's second investment in DSVMF (the first such investment amounted to CA$ 10 MM out of a total private placement of CA$ 25 million closed in June 2020), and I think that the fact that Mr. Sprott has invested in the company is itself an assurance of the company's promising prospects. Moreover, the balance sheet is debt free and the current outstanding share count (basic=~300 MM shares, fully diluted=~370 MM shares) is still below the ~500 MM share count typically observed for exploration companies.

Considering the low-share count, an unlimited number of authorized common shares, and a strong balance sheet (in terms of liquidity), I believe the company can easily continue to fund its exploration activities till the completion of the revised PEA (at a minimum). Nevertheless, even if it would need additional funds subsequently (initial development CAPEX estimate is ~$570 MM), the above-mentioned factors would act as enablers to help DSVMF conveniently raise sufficient funds for advancing the project.

[Author's Note: Although the financial and operating results for Q3 2020 are not yet released at the time of writing, I believe the importation information to look out for in those statements would be the status of exploration conducted during Q3, exploration expenses incurred during the quarter, as well as the company's liquidity position at the end of the quarter.]

4. Metal price environment and attractive valuation: The 2018 PEA on the Cordero project used long-term metal price assumptions for estimating the underlying mineral resource (note that Cordero is expected to be mined for ~30 years). Moreover, the project's expected after-tax NPV is calculated to be ~$438 MM (using a discount rate of 7.5%) with an IRR of 16.5%. The metal prices assumed for these estimates are $17.14/oz silver, $1.11/lb zinc, $0.96/lb lead, and $1,262/oz gold.

In my view, even if we take the management's expected base-case NPV of $438 MM, DSVMF's shares should technically be valued at $1.46 ($438 MM after-tax NPV ÷ 300 MM outstanding shares) based on the NPV of the partially-explored Cordero project alone, and therefore, the current price of $1.27 (at the time of writing) highlights that the stock may be overvalued. In my view, the aspect of undervaluation could even be greater due of the following reasons:

After-tax NPV based on the 2018 PEA (on Cordero) only incorporates the results of the initial ~133,000 meters drilling program. We have noted that DSVMF is currently pursuing an additional 50,000 meters drilling program, which largely targets the Western side of the property as against the Eastern side that's been subject to mine workings in the past (Figure-5). In my view, this approach will also help improve the attraction of DSVMF's valuation once the company presents the upgraded resource estimate in the revised PEA next year.

Figure-5 (Source: Company Website-Appendix)

The current metal prices (especially silver and gold prices) are way beyond the base-case prices used in NPV calculation. For reference, silver currently trades at ~$25/oz, while gold currently trades at ~$1,900/oz. If we are to consider a slightly optimistic long-term view on these metal prices, it merits stating that the Bank of America expects silver and gold prices to climb as high as $35/oz and $3,000/oz gold in the long-term, and we can see that these prices are significantly higher than the prices of silver and gold used in the base-case NPV estimates. Considering the second wave of COVID-19 across various countries and the ensuing panic, I believe silver and gold might gradually build an upward trajectory from here.

The valuation only incorporates results from part of the drilling program for the Cordero project (not even full drilling results are incorporated, as mentioned earlier). In essence, DSVMF owns a bunch of other significant mining properties in Mexico apart from Cordero (including the assets in the Coahuila Region such as the Puerto Rico property, the Minerva property, and the Monclova property, discussed in detail in the next section) which are not incorporated in these NPV estimates.

5. Future projects: As noted above, DSVMF's has a couple of future projects in its portfolio apart from Cordero (I'd collectively call them the 'non-Cordero' projects). Among these, the Puerto Rico, Minerva, and Monclova properties are the advanced-stage projects whereas the La Kika, Jemi/Rare Earth, and Santa Rosa properties are the early-stage projects. All these non-Cordero properties are situated in the Coahuila state of Mexico (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: Company Website, Coahuila region)

DSVMF has mining claims over a ~1,500 square kilometer land package that comprises multiple deposits in the Coahuila region. DSVMF is engaged in initial stage exploration activities in some of these deposits which include conducting property-level mapping, and sampling of rocks/soil (and the area's geophysics) to enable generation of new prospects/targets. Simply put, there's much room for future exploration in this region as well. However, what particularly interests me is that these projects are located near the La Encantada mine; a producing mine being run by First Majestic Silver (AG). In my view, being in the neighborhood of an existing running mine generally has some impact on a future project's underlying resource potential, in terms of similar geology and resource-grading.

Is Discovery Metals a potential acquisition target?

Yes, it's quite likely to be acquired by a silver major but I don't think the acquisition offer would come anytime soon, considering the long-road to the final construction of a mine (assuming the project moves smoothly as per plan). In terms of a timeline, I don't think an offer would come at least until the PFS (or better, a final FS) is issued on Cordero, and the management has taken a positive construction decision to construct a mine (we are safely talking at least 3 years before an offer could come).

However, some might argue that the location of the non-Cordero projects (especially the Minerva deposits, refer to Figure-6 above) makes them an attractive acquisition target for AG, since Minerva deposits are close to AG's La Encantada mine, and would bring geographical synergies for AG if it goes for their acquisition. However, I feel there's a 50:50 chance of this happening. AG already has a large portfolio of exploration and development projects, and the company's already in a tax dispute with the Mexican authorities, therefore AG would think twice before increasing its Mexican assets portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have taken a detailed look at the exploration potential of DSVMF's flagship asset (Cordero). Given the fact that DSVMF is in the early stages of exploring its flagship mining asset, I believe an investment case in the company could only be a 'long' one. Meanwhile, the stock appears to be trading at an attractive valuation considering the exploration (and future mining) potential of the Cordero project, as well as the non-Cordero projects (perhaps the market is discounting the pricing based on DSVMF's sole geographical presence in a Tier-2 jurisdiction; Mexico).

Nevertheless, DSVMF is not a suitable near-term acquisition candidate and in my view, investing in the company with the hope of seeing an acquisition offer from any silver major may not prove to be a fruitful decision. There are other promising opportunities for investing in the silver miners' space for the near-to-medium term horizon (for instance, MAG, SILV, and AXU etc.).

Although it's good to see Eric Sprott owning ~30% of DSVMF's shares but it does not mean your portfolio should also comprise of 30% DSVMF. Sprott's wealth is way above $1 BB, and for him buying 30% stake in a microcap like DSVMF, is no difficult task. Considering the long roadmap to production, I believe that investing ~3-5% of your portfolio in this silver explorer (for long-term price appreciation) might be a sensible move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.