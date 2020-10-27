Airlines are infamous for their high cyclicality. This means that the best time to invest in this group of stocks is during a downturn, such as the ongoing one, which has been caused by the pandemic. However, Delta Air Lines (DAL) has essentially doubled off its lows. Therefore, the big question is whether the stock is still a bargain or investors should wait for a better entry point.

Business overview

The aviation industry is going through an unprecedented downturn due to the coronavirus crisis. Both commercial and leisure air traffic have collapsed this year due to the social distancing measures that have been taken against the pandemic and the fear of individuals. Leisure air traffic is approximately 50% lower than it was last year while business air traffic is 88% lower than it was last year. Consequently, all the domestic airlines are burning cash at a fast pace. Even worse, business travel is more important for airlines during the winter and hence this winter season will be especially rough for all the airlines.

On the bright side, U.S. airlines have received $25 billion in payroll grants from the government, with 30% of the financial aid in the form of long-term loans with exceptionally low interest rates. Delta received $5.4 billion of grants and loans. It also offered buyouts and early retirement packages, which were accepted by 20% of its employees. Thanks to these measures and the drastic cost-cutting measures in the operation of its fleet, Delta has reduced its daily cash burn rate from $27 million at the end of June to $18 million at the end of September.

However, most airlines have already consumed most of the financial aid of the government. Consequently, they have begun to exert great pressure to the U.S. government for another financial package in order to avoid massive pilot furloughs. Delta has warned of nearly 2,000 pilot furloughs in the absence of new financial aid from the government. The pressure for new financial aid after an immense first financial package merely confirms the desperation of airlines amid the fierce downturn of the industry.

In the third quarter, Delta reduced its capacity by 63% and posted a 79% plunge in its revenue over the prior year’s quarter. As a result, it posted an adjusted loss of -$2.1 billion. These figures become even worse if one realizes that the summer season is by far the strongest seasonal quarter for airlines. It is also worth noting that Delta has posted losses of -$11 billion in the last two quarters. This amount is more than half of the current market cap of the stock ($21.0 billion) and hence it is excessive.

Fortunately for Delta, the coronavirus crisis is unlikely to condemn the aviation industry to a permanent recession. People will want to resume traveling at some point in the future. In an effort to restore the normal human lifestyle, many pharmaceutical companies are currently performing more than 2,000 vaccine studies in total. Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) have exhibited the most promising results so far. These companies have identified vaccines that block the coronavirus but they still have to prove that their vaccines are adequately effective and safe on a large scale of volunteers (30,000-60,000). Pfizer and Moderna expect to apply for emergency use of their vaccines in late November and December, respectively. To cut a long story short, a vaccine is likely to come to the markets next year and hence the aviation industry is likely to begin to recover.

On the other hand, the recovery is not expected to be a swift return to last year’s profitability. The management of Delta expects a slow and choppy recovery, which will take place for about 2-3 years but will lead the company to a new level of normal, below the normal level that existed until last year. Management also stated that it expects the international flights to recover more slowly than the domestic flights. Overall, it is prudent to expect a slow recovery to a profit level below last year’s record profit over the next 2-3 years.

Valuation – Expected Return

Analysts seem to agree on the aforementioned limited recovery of Delta in the next few years. They expect the airline to post earnings per share of $5.39 in 2023. Such a performance will be much better than the expected loss of -$10.86 per share this year but it will still lag the record earnings per share of $7.31 posted last year.

Delta has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3 over the last decade. As the company is likely to partially recover in the upcoming years, the stock can be reasonably expected to revert towards its historical earnings multiple. If this occurs and the company meets the analysts’ consensus in 2023, the stock is likely to rise to $45 (=8.3 * 5.39) over the next three years. It will thus offer a 36% return off its current price over the next three years.

Debt

The aforementioned expected return of Delta is undeniably attractive, at least on the surface. However, investors should realize the high risk of the stock that results from its excessive debt load. In September, Delta completed the largest debt offering in aviation history, with $9.0 billion of notes issued at an average rate of 4.75%. This amount is nearly half of the current market cap of the stock and hence it is excessive.

Moreover, the interest expense of Delta has more than doubled this year, from $301 million in 2019 to $637 million in the last 12 months. Furthermore, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has greatly increased, from $36.2 billion in 2017 to $52.7 billion now. As a result, the current amount of net debt is approximately 2.5 times the market cap of the stock and thus it is extremely high.

As Delta is burning cash at a fast pace, its debt situation will only become worse in the next few months. The high debt load of Delta will render the company highly vulnerable to the ongoing downturn if the latter lasts longer than anticipated. As mentioned above, according to the most likely scenario, the pandemic will subside next year thanks to the expected distribution of a vaccine. Despite its high debt load, Delta is likely to endure the pandemic in this scenario and will probably begin to recover late next year. On the other hand, the airline will suffer in the event of a prolonged pandemic due to its debt pile.

Final thoughts

In the most likely scenario, in which an effective vaccine is distributed worldwide next year, Delta is likely to highly reward investors off its current price. However, its debt pile renders the stock highly vulnerable in the less likely scenario of a prolonged pandemic. Therefore, only those who have great confidence in a strong recovery from the pandemic should consider purchasing Delta right now. In any case, investors should avoid highly indebted stocks in principle, as their high debt load usually reflects a weak business model, which is vulnerable to recessions. These stocks tend to underperform the broad market in the long run. The daunting -33% return of Delta over the last five years (vs. +67% of the S&P 500) is a stern reminder of the poor long-term returns of airline stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.