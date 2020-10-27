Despite the stiff competition within the electric vehicle industry, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is well placed to position itself in a niche area, ie: specializing in extended range electric vehicles (EREV), which can be powered by either electricity or gasoline. There exists an attractive growth proposition which suggests Li Auto is still currently undervalued.

Li Auto ((理想汽车)), translated from Mandarin means “Ideal Car”. It is indeed ideal due to its status as an EREV, enabling it to capture the best of both worlds between gaining the benefits attributable to favourable New Energy Vehicle (NEV) policies, longer drive range and lower battery prices which unlocks more competitive pricing.

Favourable NEV Policies

Below are several policies which Li Auto’s flagship model Li ONE qualifies for, by virtue of being an EREV, which is a subset of NEVs.

Sales tax exemption of 10% on NEVs has been extended through to 2022. This is currently levied on traditional gasoline cars to incentivize consumers to purchase NEVs.

NEV license plate policy encourages the shift towards EV. Many big cities in China cap the number of new vehicle license plates issued each year, however, a significant proportion of these license plates annually are reserved for NEVs.

NEV’s benefit from traffic restrictions exemptions which are commonly implemented to control urban congestion.

Best of Both Worlds

Charging infrastructure is currently a limitation of China's NEV market. EVs running solely on battery cause inconvenience and the lengthy charge time creates range anxiety which hamstrings the wider acceptance of pure battery EVs. In this case, the Li ONE serves as a gentler transition for weaning consumers off gas-powered cars due to its longer drive range. To illustrate the difference, Li ONE has a 500 miles range, while in comparison, the Tesla model X only has a 350 miles range, which is 30% lower.

As it is an EREV, the Li ONE removes the need for costly large capacity batteries and the extensive use of lightweight materials typically required in pure battery EVs. This translates into higher gross profit margin compared to rivals.

This is evidentin the latest quarter (June 30 2020) where Li Auto posted a gross profit margin of 13.3%. In contrast, pure battery EV rivals in China such as NIO Limited and XPeng Inc are recording negative gross profit margins. Furthermore, Li ONE has only started production in November 2019 and hence will likely to benefit from economies of scale as production ramps up, leading to higher profit margins.

Leadership

Li Auto’s founder Xiang Li also founded the NYSE listed Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM), an interactive media service platform for automobile consumers. This would have likely given the founder a solid industry know-how, coupled with strong networks within the industry. Furthermore, this could lead to potential synergies between the two companies through leveraging Autohome’s existing users and its advertising strength.

Future Launch

Li Auto plans to build its roster by launching a full-size premium electric SUV in 2022. They have procured the NVIDIA Orin system-on-a-chip (“SoC”) in the SUV scheduled be launched in 2022. The NVIDIA chip will expand the vehicle’s overall computing power and enable Level 4 autonomous driving in which the car can handle most driving situations independently.

If it succeeds in implementing Level 4 autonomous driving and maintain a similar price to its current model, it will definitely be an attractive proposition for consumers. This will reduce its reliance on its current sole model, the Li ONE.

Growth

Global market research indicates the market for EVs is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2020 to 2030. This is a phenomenal growth rate that Li Auto is aiming to capture by scaling its productions quickly, through its current model and its planned launch in 2022.

The current production capacity in its Changzhou factory is 100,000 units per annum and is poised to be expanded to 200,000 units per annum. Li Auto has sold 8660 units in Q3 2020, which is commendable, given it has only begun production in November 2019 and the economic disruptions due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As Li Auto is a young company, the standard techniques to value it using estimated cash flows, growth and discount rates are likely to be difficult to predict. As such, I will be applying a high-level price to sales ratio ((P/S)) based on its predicted sales.

The Li ONE is priced at CNY328,000 (c. $50k). Assuming a 75% production capacity utilisation at 150,000 units per annum, times by its sales price, implies sales per annum of $7.5bn. Applying a P/S ratio of 2.5 to 3 will prescribe a total market value of $18.75bn to $22.5bn. The lower end of the valuation is still greater than its current market cap of $15bn, indicating there is a potential 25% upside. I acknowledge that the P/S is not a very precise valuation, however, given the qualitative factors ticks all the boxes and the conservative P/S ratio (competitors currently valued between P/S of 12 to 20), I opine that there is sufficient headroom for Li Auto to appreciate in value.

Risks

As discussed above, Li Auto had only begun its production in November 2019. In light of its limited operating history, it might be susceptible to any quality and defects issue. Due to its short brand history, any negative event will be detrimental to customer confidence and adversely affect future sales.

Besides, there is a current dependence on a single model of vehicle, albeit there is the planned launched in 2022. 90% of the recent IPO proceeds of c.$1bn is earmarked for capital expenditures and R&D, hence there is confidence that the launch is in the pipeline.

Conclusion

Li Auto is often overlooked within the EV industry due to its relatively late appearance. However, it has a niche position as an EREV within the market and has the capabilities to exploit the staggering growth in demand.

Why did the EV finish the race early? Because it had a short circuit.

It is a long race ahead and Li Auto might just surprise everyone by coming up top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.