My bullishness goes beyond the short-term tailwinds of cloud transition and increased demand for personal computing during a COVID-19 year.

PCs impressed as I had anticipated, while intelligent cloud beat consensus by the narrowest margin. Perhaps investors expected more of Azure.

Microsoft delivered what was perhaps its most impressive quarter of the past five years, judging by the gap between results and expectations.

If you think it could not get much better for Microsoft (MSFT), think again.

On October 27, after the closing bell, the Redmond-based company delivered what was perhaps its most impressive quarter of the past five years, at least. In fiscal first quarter, revenue growth of more than 12% topped consensus by around $1.4 billion, nearly tying with fiscal fourth quarter 2020 as the widest top-line beat of the past half-decade. EPS of $1.82 exceeded expectations by the widest margin since 2015, maybe longer.

At a high level, all the expectations listed in my earnings preview came to fruition. However, the extent of Microsoft's performance above consensus estimates caught me a bit by surprise, especially on the heels of such a strong second half of fiscal 2020.

Credit: microsoft.com

On the results of the quarter

Microsoft's outperformance was most pronounced in the low-growth PC segment - a solid half a billion dollars in revenues above the high end of the company's own guidance range. This was very much in line with my pre-earnings commentary that, "when it comes to the PC business, I [was] even more confident that Microsoft [would] deliver above-guidance results."

The outperformance was a direct result of worldwide PC shipments having increased in the calendar third quarter and demand for gaming hardware and software being on fire lately. Also aligned with my expectations, top-line strength came primarily from the consumer vertical, as Windows OEM Pro revenues fell by much more than I ever remember witnessing.

With the productivity and business process segment looking as strong as ever (e.g. Office 365, Dynamics and a recovering LinkedIn up by strong double-digits), the focus of attention turned to intelligent cloud. Here, the picture was a bit blurrier. See graph on Azure's sequential change in revenue growth rate, stated in percentage points.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

On the one hand, my expectations for Azure's revenue increase to return to a more normalized pace materialized. On the other hand, the normalization lagged expectations. Analysts projected Azure growth to hover around 50%, but it ended up landing at a FX-adjusted 47%.

To be fair, I don't find these results worrying at all, especially when cloud op margin expanded as much as it did this time - to a remarkable 41.7% vs. 35.9% this time last year. However, I understand that aggressive growth in cloud is often a key tenet in most investment theses. Lack of a more pronounced sales rebound could help to explain why the stock price barely moved, immediately after the print.

Lastly, the table below summarizes Microsoft's guidance for the upcoming quarter. Compared to last quarter's estimates, the management team seems slightly more optimistic about PC, and slightly less so about intelligent cloud - something that is usually perceived by the market as a net negative. This is probably the result of strong gaming revenues, driven by the new Xbox model, offset by softness in commercial orders.

I estimate that, should the numbers below be delivered, Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter EPS would land around $1.61. This is just about a penny above the current consensus estimate for the holiday quarter.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from earnings call

On the stock

Following fiscal first-quarter earnings, nothing has changed regarding my bullishness towards Microsoft and its stock. If anything, especially due to lack of substantial share price movement to the upside, I believe that owning this name has become even more appealing.

My optimism goes beyond the short-term tailwinds provided by the cloud transition and increased demand for personal computing during a COVID-19 year. Instead, I remain compelled by (1) Microsoft's outstanding execution in the Satya Nadella era, (2) long-term trends in cloud transition, ranging from platform to services and software, and (3) the slow but secular transition to a subscription-based business model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.