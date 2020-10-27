However, even though we think that demand for the US dollar could remain high in the coming weeks, GLD has also upside potential due to rising uncertainty.

Introduction

After reaching a record high of 194.50 in the beginning of August, gold (GLD) has retraced lower in recent months despite the rise in both fundamental and price volatility . It seems that investors have been recently taking profits on their gold and silver longs after the fantastic run on precious metals since the low reached in mid-March; figure 1 shows that after rising by nearly 43% between March 16th and August 6th, GLD has gradually consolidated lower and is currently trading below its 180.50 resistance, which represents its 50D SMA and the 23.3% Fibo retracement of the range. Hence, investors have been questioning: is it a good time to buy the dip in GLD?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

GLD drivers

First, we saw that US real yields, which is one of the most important drivers of gold in the long run, have paused after falling dramatically in the past 18 months. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the 5Y real interest rate in the US fell from 1.15% in November 2018 to a low of -1.4% in the end of August 2020, which levitated GLD from 112 to over 190; the co-movement between the two times series is striking. If we regress the change in GLD prices on the weekly change in the 5Y real interest rate in the past 15 years (since the GLD inception), we find that a 1-percent increase in real yields is associated with a 3% fall in GLD prices, and the coefficient gets stronger if we look back at a shorter time horizon. As we think that real yields in the US will pause at the current levels in the coming weeks, momentum on the GLD will ease in the short run.

The second important driver is the US dollar (UUP). As most of the commodities are priced in dollars, big trends in the US dollar will dramatically impact the price of most commodities over time. There are periods when gold (relative to a basket of currencies) and USD could both increase at the same time, but a sharp appreciation of the US dollar is usually associated with a fall in GLD (and vice versa). Figure 2 shows that the strong depreciation in the US dollar since March has also contributed to the rise in GLD, but the trend could start to reverse as uncertainty over a range of macro events (US elections, Brexit, new rounds of lockdowns) starts to increase, which could weigh on GLD in the short run.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

The third important driver in recent years has been the rise in negative-yielding debt around the world. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the amount of debt yielding less than zero and GLD have both co-moved strongly since 2015; after plunging by nearly USD 10 trillion between August 2019 (when the US 2Y10Y yield curve inverted) to USD 7.7tr in early March 2020, the amount of negative-yielding debt has been constantly soaring in the past 6 months and should support GLD prices to the upside.

The last major driver of GLD is the trending volatility. Historically, we know that gold has been a good hedge against rising uncertainty and price volatility. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that in the past 30 years, gold has been one of the strongest performers in months when VIX was averaging above 20; while equities fall by 25bps on average when VIX rises above 20, gold has averaged 80bps in monthly returns. Hence, the rise in volatility associated to the uncertainty over US elections could support GLD in the coming weeks.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

Switch some of your bond allocation for GLD

With long-term interest rates trading close to or below zero percent in most of the developed economies, investors have been questioning the reliability of bonds as a hedge against a sudden equity drawdown. Historically, we saw that the 60/40 equity bond allocation offered an interesting diversification for investors; in figure 4, we compare the average returns and annualized volatility of three different portfolios since January 1973:

an equity-only portfolio, a 60/40 equity bond portfolio and a 60/35/5 equity/bond/gold portfolio.

We can notice that in the past 50 years, the 60/35/5 portfolio has generated similar returns to the 60/40 portfolio; annual returns of 7.6% for an annual volatility of 8.25, implying a Sharpe ratio of 0.92. We know that inertia - how well an asset has performed in the past - is an important characteristic when defining a safe asset; hence, investors should slowly decrease their bond holdings and replace them with a little share of gold in the long run.

Figure 4. Portfolio returns and Sharpe ratio since January 1973

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

As data for the GLD ETF only starts in November 2004, we repeat the exercise looking at the past 16 years including two more portfolios (one with only 2.5% of GLD allocation instead of bonds and another with 10 percent of GLD allocation).

Results are shown in figure 5. As expected, switching some of the bond allocation for GLD offers similar (slightly better) returns and Sharpe ratios than the 60/40 traditional equity/bond allocation. For instance, the 60/35/5 equity bond gold portfolio has generated 7.8% in annual return for 8.9% annual volatility, resulting in a Sharpe ratio of 0.88, with a max drawdown of approximately 25%.

Figure 4. Portfolio returns and Sharpe ratio since November 2004 (GLD inception)

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Closing thoughts

The popular drivers of GLD are currently sending mixed signals; on one hand, the USD and real yields could both recover from current levels and therefore threaten of more bearish consolidation on the GLD, but, on the other hand, the rise in negative-yielding debt in addition to the high-volatility regime both price in an increase in GLD prices.

We think it could be good to start buying GLD at current ahead of US elections as the lack of stimulus may limit the upside gains on risky assets and therefore push demand for classic safes such as gold.

