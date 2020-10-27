Former Third Point alumni owns 5.8% of the company, and they have taken an activist role.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is a highly leveraged coal stock that could deliver outsized returns if coal prices continue to rebound into 2021. CTRA has a $135M market cap and an enterprise value of $525M. Over the last month, shares of Contura Energy have been on fire. Since I own some shares, I decided to do a deep dive into the company.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Activist Shareholder

One of the reasons for the recent surge is that an activist investor is pushing for changes. On October 7, MG Capital Management disclosed a 5.8% stake in CTRA. The activist investor is looking to make big changes to the Board. In a public letter, MG Capital stated:

We are writing to you today because it has become abundantly clear to us in recent months that Contura cannot begin to fully reverse its years-long tailspin until it accelerates its intended exit from the thermal coal business and refreshes half of the Company's six-member Board of Directors (the "Board").

It should be noted that MG Capital is founded by Michael Gorzynski, an alumnus of famed hedge fund Third Point Capital.

The activist investor is looking to replace three Board members.

We contend that Contura's new management has inherited a Board that is ill-equipped and poorly-aligned. It looks as if none of the long-serving directors - other than Mr. Stetson - have the expertise needed to support management's growth, modernization and efficiency plans. It is also a red flag that the Board is not sufficiently aligned with stockholders. Excluding Mr. Stetson, Contura directors have average holdings of approximately 17,000 shares of common stock.

Rebound in the Price of Coal

The second reason for the recent surge in CTRA shares is the rebound in the price of coal. At the beginning of September, there was a short, sharp rebound in the price of coal. This led many investors to speculate that perhaps the vicious bear market is over.

Source: Trading Economics

Several investment banks have stated that the bottom is in for coal prices. Morgan Stanley and UBS have both upped their coal price forecasts in recent days.

"The main catalyst for the rally has been an increase in spot (short-term) buying from Chinese users who have some import quota left or have been awarded fresh clearance permission," Morgan Stanley said. Metallurgical coal is also on the rise with Australian hard-coking coal rising by 28% from $108/t in September to $139/t. "Both coals (thermal and metallurgical) are at the top of our commodity preference list in our recent price deck (forecasts), since demand recovery has not yet been priced in," Morgan Stanley said.

UBS was even more bullish than Morgan Stanley as they predicted a 12% rise in the next year.

"Thermal coal, according to UBS, will rise to $65/t next year, and then up to $68/t in 2022 and $70/t in 2023. Hard-coking coal will move up to $145/t next year and then up again to $150/t in 2023."

From a reserve standpoint, CTRA holds roughly half met coal and half thermal coal. However, the met coal price is more important for CTRA revenues as most revenues are derived from met coal.

As of September 30, the benchmark stood at $139/mt FOB Australia up from $116/mt on June 30. Met coal prices have rebounded as the demand outlook for global steelmakers has improved and production has been restored.

Source: Contura February 2020 Presentation

In the second quarter of 2020, the metallurgical coal prices realized by CTRA averaged only $81.61 per ton. Consequently, the company had adjusted EBITDA of only $17 million in the second quarter.

CTRA is highly leveraged to the price of coal. For example, the company realized an average CAPP price of $128 in the first quarter of 2018. The total adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $99.0 million. For a $135 million market cap company, this is enormous earnings power.

Balance Sheet Risk

There are two major risks with Contura. Firstly, there have been legitimate bankruptcy fears this year. The company had a net loss from continuing operations of $238 million in the second quarter of 2020. However, this included a non-cash asset impairment charge of $162 million. The company ended the last quarter with total liquidity of $240 million versus $628 million of long-term debt. Over the course of 2020, the company has idled mines and reduced inventory as they have focused on bolstering cash balances.

The company has drastically cut CapEx for the second half of the year. It is now expected to be around $45 million to $50 million compared to more than $90 million spent in the first half of the year. The full year CapEx is now projected to be in the range of $135 million to $140 million. This is nearly $50 million less than the original guidance for 2020.

Cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter 2020 was $79.0 million, and capital expenditures for the second quarter were $41.5 million.

Provided that coal prices remain at current levels, CTRA should be able to weather the storm.

Election Risk

Coal has been a hot button political issue ever since the Obama administration.

Job losses in the coal industry have been extensive, and it is estimated that the industry only employs 438,000 people. It should be noted that the coal industry is centered around battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia. All are swing states in the 2020 election.

Stef Feldman, policy director for the Biden campaign, has pledged that the fossil fuel industry will not receive any subsidies under a Biden administration. In August, Feldman said:

"Vice President Biden's commitment to ending fossil fuel subsidies remains as steadfast as it was when he outlined this position in the bold climate plan he laid out last year. He will demand a worldwide ban on fossil fuel subsidies and lead the world by example, eliminating fossil fuel subsidies in the United States during the first year of his presidency."

A "Blue Wave" at the November election would surely hammer the price of coal stocks such as Contura.

The Bottom Line

Contura is highly leveraged to the price of coal. If coal prices continue their recent rebound, Contura could be a multi-bagger.

The arrival of an activist investor should ensure that the company continues to cut CapEx and preserve cash. The liquidity situation is stable provided that coal prices do not fall significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.