Otello Corporation ASA (OPESF) CEO Lars Boilesen on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Otello Corporation ASA (OTCPK:OPESF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Boilesen - CEO

Petter Lade - CFO

Lars Boilesen

Welcome to Otello Corporation's Q3 presentation. Today's agenda: I will do an executive summary, follow-up with operational review; then, our Petter Lade, CFO will do a financial update; and at the end, we will have time for Q&A session.

Executive summary, revenue came in at 63.2 flat versus last year, adjusted EBITDA flat versus last year as well 5.7 against 6 million. Operating cash flow very strong in the quarter 4.2 compared to minus 0.9, same quarter last year. So, both AdColony and Bemobi both came in line with expectations for the quarter. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA recently flat versus last year. But if we had adjusted for FX, it would have been up. And as mentioned before, strong operating cash flow of 4.2 million in the quarter.

Operational review, start with AdColony. So, we saw revenue growth year-on-year. And we also saw 20% increase Q2 versus Q3. So, strong growth quarter-on-quarter. And all this despite we still see COVID-19 impacts. And we see continuous long growth for brand business up significant from last year up 20% year-on-year -- sorry, quarter-on-quarter. And performance revenue was stable for another quarter. So, it's been stable for the last four quarters. The real highlight is course that our programmatic business or marketplace and our private marketplace continues to see very strong growth. It's over 80% year-on-year, and it's now 57% of our brand revenue. So, clearly our programmatic business is now our biggest business unit within AdColony and so this is very positive.

On the cost side, we have successfully merged our demand side of brands and performance business by expanding our Istanbul service hub, and this has given us things around million dollars per quarter also going forward. If we look at the global brand business, we now we had our fourth consecutive quarter of double digit growth year-on-year 20% Q4 last year 36% Q1, 14% in Q2 and 20% year-on-year for Q3. We continue to see very strong growth in our programmatic business. If you look at the brand IO business, it increases 19% year-on-year and this is very much due to the PMP business. Even though despite COVID-19, we see good take-off in our IO authentic IO business and programmatic marketplace, very strong quarter 15 million of 91%. So, this is just continue to do really well. Brand performance, we think there will start increasing. It's not the associated business path, but it's a very profitable business. So, we are focused on getting that back to growth again.

If we look at the different geographic areas, North America up 10% year-on-year, I think this is a very strong results giving the big impact we have from COVID-19 into verticals like entertainment, which basically just completely stop. Again our opening chains was really strong in North America. So all-in-all, good results.

If you look at EMEA and LATAM another strong quarter, they grew 47% year-on-year, despite COVID-19, and we saw strong growth in particularly pragmatic business, but also our instant pay business and also LinkedIn or business in the Nordics and Turkey had a strong quarter. APEC, more than 50% of our business in APAC is now programmatic, and the growth was 70% year-on-year. That's an okay result, given that some markets in Asia has been more or less closed down due to COVID-19. If you look at the programmatic results, which of course is the highlights of the quarter, five consecutive quarters of strong year-on-year growth. We saw in March that our private marketplace, particularly the U.S. was a complete stop, that is back on track in Q3. We had 104% quarter-on-quarter growth from Q2 to Q3. And in general, we can just say that, our exchange and our programmatic business really developing well, $22 million in the quarter, very strong results, and we already see now that October is performing better than September. So, we definitely have something going on programmatic. And I think if we look back over the last two, three years, it's of course have been very troublesome turnaround in AdColony, and we are very pleased to see that we are back to growth, very pleased to see that we are back to a profitable business. But I think the most, the best thing about the turnaround is that, we have managed to grow a significant brand programmatic business. We have simply, we still stand out compared to the competition that we have a global sales force that can go out and sell mobile video around the world. But the real, real unique results is that, we have managed to get our agencies and our brand customers to start buying programmatically in addition to being IO customers, that's a real achievement, and it's great to see the results, and it's continuing.

If you look at the performance business, the only positive thing about that is, it's stabilized, and we are now looking to grow as well. We feel very good about the investment we've done in the data science team we have in Poland. We see the algorithm and the model they are coming out with. It will help our performance business and, giving our Brand business, we are now putting more resources into supply. This will benefit the performance business well. So the ambition is here not to just have a stabilized business, but actually to get back to growth as well.

Okay. We move on to Bemobi. Just to recap, to recap basically the pillars of the sustainable profitable growth strategy we have in emerging markets in Bemobi is that, we have some very unique services with the best of breed of app and games, which is priced for each emerging markets. And then we have distribution channels, the combination of these two dimensions makes a successful Bemobi business. If we look at the subscription services, our unique surfing's offerings, then we have three key with the most known app is Games Club, where it all started. We have Kids Club, but we also have games in different verticals like fitness, security, etcetera. Then we also distribute some third party apps, which would like to make use of our distribution system. And that is, for example, apps like popular apps like to Truecaller, busuu, etcetera. And then finally, we also have developed from voice and financial services, which are quite new, they are mainly launched in LATAM with a very big success. If we look at the other pillar, which is our distribution channel, then we have all the free groups there. Number one is the mobile carrier promotion is becoming less and less, because we have very little control on that. But every time we launch new products, or we launch new operators, we also agree that we will launch some campaigns through their network.

The other channel we have is paid online campaigns. This is the this require high expertise to use this in a very high in a very quality way where you avoid fraud. And I think this is really paying off now that we have over the last two years identified partners, portals, etcetera, which have high quality traffic. One example is, for example, Opera software's -- Opera browser, in emerging markets. And this is becoming more and more important for us.

And then finally, the most strategic channel we have, which is co-owned channels with mobile carriers, where we basically have a portal where we own half of their real estate for the mobile services, and the other half is reserved for our operator partners where they will promote their core business like voice, app, and data services. And obviously, the control and the value of the channel increases, the more you get to the right, where we have our own real estate.

Okay, so revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. We got -- we had very negative impact from FX and COVID-19 in the quarter. Despite that, we feel good about the results. Since we have definitely outperform our peers during the COVID-19 crisis. Revenue came in at $11.6 million, which was down 21%, EBITDA da 4.7 down 24%. If we correct for FX, then the rest of the result was more or less flat year-on-year. So getting COVID-19, we are very pleased with the results in Q3, we're very pleased with the growth we saw on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Collective FX from Q2 to Q3. So, despite the COVID-19, is still a factor. It's encouraging to see that we did better in Q3 than we did in Q2.

If you look at the subscriber growth, total subscribers were up off 6.8 million year-on-year 5.6 from voice customers in LATAM, 1.1 million from an international business and we saw also their strong growth from Q2 to Q3 2.8 million. And we are live with 70 operators so obviously addressable market is still huge here. If you look at the channel mix, we are alive with 16 portals outside LATAM we have another Q3 we hope to launch in the next four or five months. And also the voice portal we have launched in Brazil we look very much forward to take them international. If you look at the mix, it was quite stable year-on-year. Our co-owned channels have the same percentage. Operator went down a bit, because pays increases. So, what are we focused on? We're very focused on to basically take our new voice based channels and platform, which has really big success in Brazil. We launched with all the four main carriers there, and we are looking very much forward to take this, out to our international operators. It requires that we put some hardware into the network. Due to the COVID-19 situation, many carriers are very sensitive to do changes in the network in these times, that is delaying this launch. But despite that, we are having conversations with many interests with carriers. If COVID-19, if you can have solution to that, we think that could be a very big growth factor going forward. And also, we are constantly launching more services outside Brazil and LATAM into international. Basically, just taking some of the services we have in our home markets, which are working, and then we just basically repeating that success internationally as well. So, more services going out to our international operators.

We have announced preliminary filing for listing in Brazil, where we are going through a local process in Brazil now, with the authorities there. Obviously, COVID-19 is still a factor. We improved from Q3 to Q3. But obviously we are not hoping for a second wave in emerging markets. If that happens, that will have a negative impact. So, the rebound we have seen in Q3, we are relying on the COVID-19 will not say, bring us back to the lockdowns. We've seen some lockdowns for example, in Asia now which is not positive. So, but clearly, we feel comfortable and about that we are outperforming our peers and we have rebound giving that the market has opened up in many of our markets in Q3. So, it's encouraging to see that, when the authorities allow people to go to work, allow people to go to shops, the shops open so they can top-up their accounts. We see an immediate impact on the business. So, that's very encouraging to see.

Opera TV, as previously communicated, that is an ongoing dispute. So, majority shareholder MFC. We have a favorable verdict grand and liability that would not appeal by MFC. They also paid the costs, some portion of our costs in that process, and we are now restart the proceedings and the trial went on the first week of October, this month. And we are now waiting for the final adjustment, the final verdict from jobs, which we hope to get in November or December.

Alright. Let me move on to the financial interview. Petter?

Petter Lade

Thank you, Lars and good morning. So, as Lars said, we're happy with the results in Q3. They basically came in flat compared to last year, and we did this despite having negative FX impact, and of course, being in the midst of a global pandemic. If you look at the cost side, we have cost very much under control. The only increase in expenses are the publishing revenue shared costs, and that's linked to the growth that we're seeing in AdColony. All the other cost lines are down year-on-year, so comfortable with the cost position we have now. If you look at adjusted EBITDA is 5.7 versus $6 million a down 5% year-on-year, this is really heavily impacted by FX. If we adjust for FX, this actually would have been up 18% year-on-year. So, it's all Bemobi and the impact that they get from negative impacts they get from FX.

We also have less financial items that typically move the result is to see FX rate swings between the USD and the NOK. And now the, in Q3 the USD was weaker versus the NOK, which gives us a financial item negative of $5.2 million. If you look at the trend, Q2 and Q3 tend to be pretty similar in terms of in terms of revenue, but we see a very nice uptake from Q2 to Q3, a revenue growth of over 17%. And we added a million dollar and Bemobi, we added over $8 million in AdColony. So, this is very positive and something we will feel that will continue into the fourth quarter. At the same time we keep our costs down. So, of course this means that we are increasing our adjusted EBITDA delivering $5.7 million, which is up significantly, both from Q1 and Q2 this year.

Digging into AdColony, AdColony had a very strong quarter, large spin through the highlights of that. The programmatic business just continues to do really, really well. And that this really shows no stop going into Q4. It's also encouraging to see that our performance, this is stabilizing. It's been around $13 million now for the last four quarters. And I think that's the base from where we can where we can recover. At the same time, we have been streamlining the cost in AdColony, we've been emerging the brand and performance demand side. That gives us a savings of about a million dollar per quarter, which you can see in the OpEx, which is down significantly from a year ago. We're still a little bit light on costs, versus a normal a normal quarter because we have less than in the travel and entertainment due to COVID-19, but we believe we can run this business now with an OpEx annualized OpEx of around $60 million and scale from there with growing top line.

When it comes to gross margin, you'll see gross margins been trickling down over the last few quarters. And this is really just due to mix, we do more programmatic revenue now. And programmatic revenue typically has a margin of 25% to 30%. But it's somewhat diluted to the blended margin, the demand oil brand revenue typically are more like 40% gross margin. So, the more with your programmatic you'll see that the blended gross margin will come down. But it's also key to keep I mentioned that the programmatic revenues scale extremely well. When it comes to bottom line. The more programmatic revenue we do, the more we can shift from programmatic from manual service over to programmatic, the stronger the bottom line will become. And we saw we had an EBITDA of $1.9 million in the quarter which is double what we had a year ago triple what we had had a quarter ago. So, it's a very encouraging trend, which we expect to continue.

Look at Bemobi, Bemobi also had a solid quarter. Clearly, the springs in the middle of the underlying performance of Bemobi has been matched by FX. We delivered $11.6 million in the quarter, this would have been 14.5 FX rates stay the same. The BRL versus the U.S. dollar and BRL is the the Brazilian reals where its the Bemobi home market and biggest markets, takes a big hit due to FX. But I think the most encouraging sign here is, what we see happening from Q2 to Q3. Again, two very similar quarters and we see, we added nearly a million dollars in revenue. We added 8% revenue growth. So, things are getting back to normal, and that's clearly helped us. At the same time, we keeping costs virtually virtually the same, but we have invested a lot into people and products to give us the next leg of growth in Bemobi. Gross margins supported in the quarter nudging up from Q2 to Q3, also a positive sign in the midst of COVID-19. And finally, adjusted EBITDA, virtually flats versus a year ago, if you adjust for FX and as you can see up significantly from Q2.

Moving over to cash flow. This is really a top priority for us. The positive EBITDA that we're delivering is showing up in the flow. We had $4.2 million positive operating cash flow in the quarter. This is a swing from negative points $0.9 a year ago, and that's a very positive development. The fact that we are generating this operating cash flow also enable us to invest into new products, into new services, into more, more technology. So, those who spend $3.5 million of which the vast majority is R&D, both in AdColony and Bemobi to give us the next leg of growth going into the fourth quarter, but also going into 2021. We have $0.8 million in financing activities. This really linked to IFRS 16, the majority of it, and there's there's $0.2 million linked to the expense we have on the RCS.

So, that means that we virtually end the quarter with the same cash that we started $33.1 million in cash. We have in addition an RCF of which we'll utilize $30 million at of close of the quarter, which still gives us a small net cash position and the balance sheets that we are comfortable with. So finally, over to outlook. So, we are reporting a few weeks earlier that we used to only a little bit, three weeks into the quarter. As Lars said, the development of the first three weeks of the force has been very strong, they were strong on programmatic and in particular. So that bodes well for Q4. But of course, since we report so early and the fact that we have kind of a second wave, it seems on COVID-19 cases. I mean, if there's more uncertainty. It's just reflecting on the flat.

But what we're seeing so far makes us believe that, we're going to see an accelerating revenue growth going into Q4. We grew 7% in Q3. We expect it to accelerate to between 10% and 15% in Q4, and we're off to a good start. At the same time, a lot of the growth will come from programmatic, which means the gross margin will be down, but means that OpEx will be down, and those two are very close to offsetting each other, which means that the adjusted EBITDA will be up. And we expect to deliver strongest adjusted EBITDA in AdColony all the way back to Q4 '16. So, the strong set of it also means that we will keep the full 2020 guidance that we set out in February. We started in February before COVID-19 hits. And we kept it in May. We kept it in August. I mean, we, we stand firm by that, that guidance Now again, in October. So, I think we've been we've been fighting the global pandemic, Jim pretty and pretty well. When it goes to the Bemobi, I really cannot say my tweet, we haven't you know, last week files for an IPO that really prohibits us from making any forward looking statements on the moment.

So, with that, I'll take any questions if, if you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Lars Boilesen