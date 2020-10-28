Investment Thesis

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) has a strong portfolio in its heart valves and haemodynamic monitoring segments. We believe that the key differentiators alongside advancements in their mitral and tricuspid valve therapy portfolio insulate EW over the longer term. However, several risks are associated with a resurgence in COVID-19's impact on sales, and the stock trades at a significant premium to peers; both of which must be factored into valuation and an investor's reasoning.

From the Q3 exit, we have observed 4.3% YoY growth in revenues, with the highlight being 6.4% growth in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) sales over the single-year period to date. Whilst the pandemic has impacted sales growth of this product, we view growth in the double digits for this segment into next year on the back of our modelling and company guidance. In fact, management have set a goal of doubling total 2020 sales next year. More specifics from management on this would have been appreciated from the earnings call, but more information may be released on the investors conference, scheduled for early December.

Shareholders have enjoyed 70.43% in returns since the selloff in March, albeit with a greater volatility to the downside. The question remains if shareholders have been rewarded for this downside volatility, with a historical Sortino ratio reaching a high of 0.8 this year. The Sortino ratio is an excellent measure for investors to understand if they have been adequately compensated for the level of downside risk/volatility in price returns, over a certain period. In our view, shareholders have not been adequately compensated for exposure to the level of downside, which must be considered in view of overall risk-adjusted returns.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentally, the company has demonstrated consistency in growth over absolute values over the last 3 years. Revenues have climbed at a CAGR of 9.64%, whilst EBITDA and operating income have also grown at a similar pace of 9.34% and 9.54%, respectively. Gross and EBITDA margins of 75.37% and 32.07%, respectively, were healthy in our view and were propped up by strong revenue results and purported efficiencies in manufacturing processes, although were not immune to the effects of the pandemic. We view margin pressure in the upcoming periods, as R&D expenditure was 20bps lower than the 2nd quarter, at 17.3%, which reflects lower costs from TAVR testing and stagnant overall R&D expenditure. Thus, any leverage on margins from a reduction in operating expenses remains unlikely.

We anticipate revenue expansion of 52.41% by 2024, alongside EBITDA growth of ~66%% over the same period in our base case. These figures include assumptions around the effects of COVID-19 on EW's operating segments, and rely on increased surgery utilisation both in the US and globally. We feel strongly that our estimates are in line with purported global cardiothoracic surgery utilisation. However, with ongoing uncertainly in Europe with the recent second wave of COVID-19 cases, updates to modelling may be required by the end of the year. Impressively, we've observed FCF remain positive over recent periods, with the company holding TTM $670 million in free cash from the Q3 exit. However, FCF was negatively impacted by a $100 million payment that pertained to an intellectual property suit, resolved last quarter.

Nonetheless, this is robust display of resilience in the fallout from the pandemic, in our view. On the back of future revenue growth, alongside CAPEX estimates from works in the pipeline, we expect FCF to more than double by the end FY2021, which represents meaningful value creation for shareholders over this time. Our base case excludes prospective projects in the pipeline. However, in our upside case, we factor in the company's mitral valve program launching earlier than expected, which would see revenues catapult to over $5 billion from 2022 onwards.

EW Key Statistics & Author's Forecasts, base case (Annual):

Data Source: EW SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

EW Key Statistics & Author's Forecasts, base case (Quarterly):

Data Source: EW SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Data Source: EW SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Impressive results for EW include consistently high returns over capital deployment. These numbers have signified EW's strength on the balance sheet. However, they also highlight management's propensity to deliver value to shareholders and generate sufficient return on invested capital in order to fund ongoing expansion opportunities. From the Q3 exit, we've observed an ROIC of 16.51%, which has shown resilience in the wake of the pandemic. Furthermore, the company generates 12.44% in return from the total asset base, whilst turning over ~$0.68 for every dollar invested into asset growth. We feel that EW has the legs to continue this trend, especially since these numbers have shown robustness over the previous 5 quarters, even in the face of the pandemic. In other words, whilst total revenues and sales growth may have altered prospects, the company still has demonstrated excellence in generating returns from where they put their cash and capital. We anticipate these numbers to remain stable over the coming periods, and with accelerated clinical trial data, ROIC and ROE would see a large hike in our view.

Data Sources: EW SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

On the charts, we've observed an ascending channel form since the selloff in March, with a wide base, highlighting the volatility over this period. Since March, the stock has bounced away from the support line 3 times but has failed to break resistance at the upper trend line. Most recently, we've observed a sharp pullback in October, and the stock has migrated back towards support where it sits at today's trading. Investors have observed these gains to date on the back of high downside volatility, which must be priced into the valuation. This type of downside risk creates uncertainty over future returns, regardless of the current direction of the trend. Notice on the chart below, the ascending channel of support for EW YTD, where the stock has bounced away from support 3 times since March. Also, on the second chart below, observe the level of downside volatility over this period, evidenced by the inverted red bars below the chart.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Data Source: Trading view EW

Therefore, long-term investors must consider these aspects if and when making a decision for entry over the nearer term. Should the market price in EW's recent earnings, then we may see the stock bounce away from support again, where the fundamental outlook would provide a nice floor to volatility in the coming periods. Furthermore, in spite of the recent uptrend, the stock has remained within healthy RSI ranges, largely avoiding overbought or oversold territory YTD. It has breached the RSI 70 line once in August and landed in overbought territory, where we saw prices revert back towards the mean, and have stayed below this mark since. The uptrend has also occurred on the back of decent momentum, which has cycled across the last 2 quarters, having fallen off over the last month or so. This is essential information for long-term investors, who must understand these points for potential entry at a respective price, alongside what direction the stock may head over the more medium term. Due to the covariance in price and RSI, observed on the chart below, we advocate investors to keep an eye on these figures, especially in portfolio construction, to make decisions about rebalancing and entry/exit timing.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

As momentum has slowed, we've seen the stock revert back towards the floor of support. We believe that, with the recent earnings results, the market may view these as a base for EW to continue its gradual move north, especially if we see evidence of increasing momentum over coming months. Should momentum regain, then we believe this as a sign that shares may continue to appreciate, and, therefore, would advocate long-term investors to consider entry on at this point. Considering the cyclical nature of momentum YTD, alongside the correlation in price returns, there is evidence that the stock will continue towards support, where it will hopefully rebound again and uptick towards the high of August. Those holding EW in portfolios will benefit from a close watch over this also, for rebalancing and tactical allocation of capital should the pullback continue and momentum begin to regain over the near to medium term. Notice the correlation in share price and momentum for EW YTD on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Valuation

Using a DCF framework from our estimates, which have been updated from Q3 earnings, we have factored several potential scenarios to arrive at a range of fair values for EW's stock. Firstly, using our base case estimates, we have included the PRAT model of Dupont for our terminal growth value, alongside the opportunity cost of holding a risk-free treasury security and the index as the proxy for the discount rate. Then, we have performed the same calculations, albeit as a function of the company's WACC, and solidified the range of fair values with a sensitivity analysis over inputs.

Base Case, scenario 1:

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Base Case, scenario 2:

Data sources: Author's calculations

In both scenario inputs, we see the stock as overvalued, with a value gap of ~-51%. The same is true when we analyse our blue-sky assumptions, where the value gap is around 43%. Therefore, on fair value basis, we see the stock as overvalued. Long-term investors should recognise this, and from a viewpoint that EW is not a value play at this stage. Thus, in our view, fair value is in the range of $28-$40.

Analysing multiples on their own and on a comparables basis yields remarkably similar results. The stock certainly trades at a premium to peers and has grown its valuation alongside the high returns over invested capital outlined earlier. EW is currently trading at 72x FCF and has averaged trading around 52x FCF over the 3rd quarter. FCF yield is trending lower at 1.38%, and the company has around $0.35 in cash flow per share. Furthermore, we view the company at a high EV/EBITDA of ~52x, which has seen expansion over the single-year period. The market certainly has high expectations from the company, with a P/E of 43.55x and similar FWD P/E. With Price/Sales of 11.30x expected, this supports that view.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Relative valuation:

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Calculations

Therefore, there are mitigating factors against immediate entry for EW based on value. The stock trades at a premium to peers, and several risks must also be priced into the valuation, including: volatility; uncertainty surrounding COVID-19; margin pressures that will ignite from R&D expenditure increases; plus low compensation for the high level of downside to date. We would advocate that these are seen in the dislocation in price and intrinsic value viewed in our DCF modelling. Thus, the stock is overvalued in our view, and this is supported on a comparables and pure multiples basis also.

In this light, we hold a neutral stance on the company, where we need greater evidence of value creation for shareholders above other opportunities that are in the market today. With the current shape of the yield curve, alongside record low yields, there is an absence of a yield advantage in holding EW, where greater return can be realised elsewhere within this industry, with lower downside exposure. This is our view, and we are firm on the stance. What does add weight to the dislocation in market price and valuation is the company's ROIC and asset return. We view these as positive in the light of the current analysis, and these should be factored into the potential of growth in intrinsic value alongside enterprise value over periods to come. However, as mentioned, investors will continue to fly to quality in these times and seek yield in defensive equities that display superior return for the level of downside. EW does not fit that particular bill at this time, from a value standpoint, in our view.

Financial Health & Coverage

EW is well capitalised and has strength on the balance sheet. On a short-term solvency basis, the company remains well covered with 3.52x coverage from liquid assets. In the event the inventory cannot be liquidated quickly, there is still over 2x coverage. Debt has remained on the lower level, with a debt ratio of 9.79 most recently. Debt is also well contained over the recent periods, and management have demonstrated excellent debt management over all facilities. To illustrate, long-term debt as a portion of equity has decreased to below 16% from the second quarter, whilst the capital structure has remained largely unchanged YoY. Investors can observe EW's capital structure and debt summary below.

Data Source: EW SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Data Source: EW SEC Filings; Author's Calculation

Interest cover remains well splayed at over 67x from EBITDA. The strength positioning from the balance sheet is also highlighted across the board in all credit-analysis measures. Therefore, EW has no meaningful drains or pulls on liquidity, and the evidence over debt management ensures that shareholders can see upside from earnings coming into the future periods. We firmly believe that this is an area EW excels in, and long-term investors should view EW's credit coverage as a plus for a long-term holding, especially when coupling these facts with the high returns generated from invested capital and on equity. All of this evidence points to a company that is able to generate sufficient returns from invested capital with efficient use of equity and debt capital.

Data Source: Author's calculations

Growth Catalysts

Certainly, the earnings surprise for Q3 could be a short-term driver price over the coming weeks and months. This is especially true as the company reports these results amidst the challenges faced from the pandemic. Management were certainly elated on the earnings call, which adds weight to the company's pride on achieving these numbers, and most likely adds a tailwind behind management heading into the remainder of the year. Furthermore, TAVR sales growth is expected to return to double digits next year, where management are aiming to double total 2020 sales for this product.

Global sales for this product were on the back of uptake in the SAPIEN valve platform, alongside increase utilisation of surgery volumes as new patients entered the system. Drawing on this, the company is likely to realise additional surges in sales volume as hospital uptake opens into 2021, which will yield positive results to top-line earnings over this period. We firmly believe that the negative patient outcomes associated with delay of critical procedures from COVID-19, will outweigh the closure of surgery listings in the near term. This is especially true with recent data that has emerged highlighting the impacts of this policy. The said data is particularly confronting for cardiothoracic surgery candidates. Therefore, as surgery utilisation regains momentum over the coming periods, EW is likely to benefit greatly on an earnings and product volume front.

Data Source: EW SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Furthermore, should the company's mitral valve therapy materialise earlier than expected, then top-line earnings are likely to receive a large boost in growth by year 2022. This is factored into our upside modelling, but is optimistic, and investors should realise this also. We also view the company overcoming the COVID-19 suppression in sales as an upcoming catalyst in the short term. Should the company continue to demonstrate resilience in the face of the market turbulence, then there is a high likelihood that earnings will be greater than management guidance, which remains conservative in our view. Furthermore, sales growth in Japan and other Asian regions are a large focus of the company. Treatment of aortic stenosis receives low attention in these regions, data shows. Therefore, EW's focus is to bring TAVR therapy to Japan and China, which it has realised moderate success thus far. In China, EW has received approval to treat high-risk candidates whom present with severe aortic stenosis, and the first patients were treated in the 3rd quarter. Uptake of the TAVR therapy in China would be massive for EW, and although management remain cautiously optimistic, the foundation has been laid, where a rollout could occur should the therapy gain in popularity.

Expanding on the mitral valve therapy segment, there have been significant advancements in the company's transfemoral EVOQUE and SAPIEN M3 platforms. All roads point to a US pivotal trial commencing prior to years end for both platforms, which are exciting milestones for developments in the pipeline. Therefore, there are several key advancements that the company may realise over the coming periods, which should be priced in if successful. We would anticipate moderate price appreciation on the charts over the coming single-year period should the company hit the key growth indicators outlined above.

Risks

Revenue growth to date has been driven by increases in the TAVR procedure. The catalyst for this growth has been largely on the back of the SAPIEN platform uptake across a large spectrum of regions globally. Europe has been a major factor in this, although we may see stability falloff as the number of coronavirus cases grows exponentially by the day there, and hospital resources become tied to treatment of these patients. So much can be said about the US also, with ongoing uncertainty only heightened by the lack of a vaccine at this point. This highlights EW's exposure to heart valves and haemodynamics only, where the company would benefit from diversification into complementary procedures in its pipeline.

On this, there are pipeline and execution risks with the upcoming mitral valve clinical trials that need to be successful in order to bring forward a launch date. This is also true in the transfemoral and SAPIEN M3 trials also, and should any of these lack the safety and/or efficacy data, share price will undoubtedly suffer. We've seen markets react woefully to pulled trials this year, like with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) earlier this month, for instance.

Furthermore, there are whole industry risks that are aligned with the outcomes of COVID-19. This includes a vaccination regime, alongside getting the number of cases under control. Just yesterday, the global number of new cases passed 500,000 for the first time. This was on the back of exponential increases in case numbers across Europe in total, where a large portion of TAVR sales are set to originate. We view this as a large risk for EW and is reflected in the valuation. In our grey-sky scenario, we view these COVID-19 effects as magnified and see the company responding poorly as a result. Europe forms the bulk of EW's global sales income, which was $12 million for this quarter alone. This is compounded by the fact a large percentage of physician training has yet to take place, and the emphasis on these types of training advancements may be placed onto the back seat for now, until the situation is under control. The new numbers of cases in Europe will affect many business models for many companies, which leads to further uncertainties in EW's distribution pipeline as well.

On the charts, the main risk is that the stock breaks support and begins trending south back towards March/April lows. This would result in shareholders realising significant losses from today's trading. We need to see momentum remain relatively high and regain speed over the coming months to give the stock support for another uptick. The catalysts described above alongside this strong quarter may just be the fuel to do so.

Conclusion

With a strong Q3 exit, EW has shown resilience to the pandemic-induced market turbulence. Within their key markets, sales have continued to grow in spite of variances in pre-pandemic surgery utilisation over this period. With surgery set to regain momentum as a whole across the globe, the likelihood that EW will continue to realise growth is high. With that said, there are several risks aligned with the pandemic, especially considering the number of US and European cases. Numbers need to be contained, in order for EW and shareholders to really see the full upside. This is reflected in the valuation, in our opinion, and there exists an asymmetric risk/reward scenario, which is skewed towards the downside at this point. Although the stock has shown remarkable support in an ascending channel on the charts YTD, we do not feel any major surge in price is on the cards in light of the points discussed. Should the stock bounce away again from support in the more medium term, then there is a good case to be made that prices will continue to appreciate over this time frame. However, longer-term investors need to couple this information with our view on valuation, including on a multiples front, where shares are trading at a significant premium to peers. Therefore, in light of these factors, we remain at neutral from our previous analysis. Using our sum-of-the-parts framework and probability networking, alongside an appropriate multiple for the industry, we believe that an appropriate price target is within the ranges of $75-$82 over the coming months, with our neutral stance. We look forward to continued updates on EW.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.