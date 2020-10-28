The earnings outlook for TravelSky in 2H 2020 and beyond is dependent on the recovery in aviation traffic and a potential reversal of the company's provision for impairment of receivables.

A RMB663 million provision for impairment of receivables and an increase in flight booking ASP for TravelSky in 1H 2020 were in the spotlight.

I retain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese aviation information technology services company TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCPK:TSYHF) (OTCPK:TSYHY) [696:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on TravelSky Technology published on May 4, 2020. TravelSky's share price has increased by +16% from HK$13.70 as of April 29, 2020 to HK$15.92 as of October 23, 2020, since my last update. TravelSky trades at 16.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.0%.

A significant RMB663 million provision for impairment of receivables and an increase in flight booking ASP for TravelSky in 1H 2020 were in the spotlight. Looking ahead, there is still uncertainty over TravelSky's earnings outlook for 2H 2020 and beyond, as this is dependent on the recovery in aviation traffic and a potential reversal of the company's RMB663 million provision for impairment of receivables. As such, I maintain my Neutral rating on TravelSky.

Readers have the option of trading in TravelSky shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers TSYHF and TSYHY, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 696:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $7 million, and market capitalization is above $6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own TravelSky shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Brandes Investment Partners, Handelsbanken Asset Management, and Templeton Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Provisions And ASP Increase In 1H 2020 Draw Attention

TravelSky announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 27, 2020, and it is noteworthy that TravelSky's financial performance in the first half of the year was worse than what it had earlier guided for.

The company issued a profit warning earlier on July 28, 2020, guiding for a net loss between -RMB250 million and -RMB310 million in 1H 2020. In comparison, TravelSky reported an actual headline net loss attributable to shareholders of -RMB323 million in the first half of this year.

It was no surprise that TravelSky's financial results were negatively impacted by the downturn in the global aviation industry as a result of COVID-19 and associated lock-downs, given its status as an aviation information technology services company. But TravelSky's wider-than-expected net loss in 1H 2020 was mainly attributable to a very significant provision for impairment of receivables amounting to -RMB663 million in the first half of this year, as compared to a reversal of impairment of receivables amounting to RMB38 million in 1H 2019.

In fact, apart from the company's core aviation information technology services business, which accounted for 44% of its 1H 2020 top line and saw a -55.2% YoY revenue decline in 1H 2020, TravelSky's other businesses witnessed relatively milder revenue declines on a YoY basis in the first half of the year. Segment revenue for TravelSky's system integration services (hardware, software, data & information integration services provided on a project-by-project basis), data network (provision of real-time travel data to airports, airlines and travel agencies) and accounting, settlement, & clearing services business decreased by -13.5%, -20.6%, and -28.0% YoY, respectively, in 1H 2020. TravelSky's total revenue only declined by -40.5% YoY from RMB3,844 million in 1H 2019 to RMB2,287 million in 1H 2020, and the company would have been profitable in 1H 2020 if not for the significant provision for impairment of receivables.

Separately, the performance of TravelSky's core aviation information technology services business, which earns a flat transaction fee for each electronic ticket it distributes, is also in the spotlight. Total flight booking volume for TravelSky decreased by -55.95% YoY from 337.28 million in 1H 2019 to 148.58 million in 1H 2020. In comparison, the company's aviation information technology services business saw its segment revenue decline by -55.2% YoY from RMB2,224 million to RMB996 million over the same period. In other words, TravelSky's flight booking ASP (Average Selling Price) actually increased marginally on a YoY basis in the first half of this year.

Prior to the release of the company's 1H 2020 results, the market was concerned about a significant decline in TravelSky's flight booking ASP due to two key reasons. Firstly, the company's major domestic airline clients are also its shareholders, so a lack of bargaining power could have possibly led to pricing pressure in the form of price cuts or volume discounts. Secondly, there were also fears that TravelSky's flight booking ASP could decrease as a result of an unfavorable mix. Bookings fees for foreign commercial airlines are much higher than that of domestic airlines, but the decrease in flight booking volume is more significant for foreign commercial airlines vis-a-vis domestic Chinese airlines (domestic travel in China has recovered faster as COVID-19 is relatively kept under control in the country). TravelSky's 1H 2020 financial results suggest that earlier concerns over a significant decline in the company's flight booking ASP were overdone.

Earnings Outlook For 2H 2020 And Beyond Dependent On Aviation Traffic Recovery And Reversal Of Provisions

Sell-side analysts expect TravelSky's top line and bottom line to decrease by -29% YoY and -71% YoY to RMB5,756 million and RMB736 million, respectively, for full-year FY 2020. This represents a significant improvement and turnaround from TravelSky's -40.5% YoY revenue decline and its headline net loss attributable to shareholders of -RMB323 million in 1H 2020.

The earnings outlook for TravelSky in 2H 2020 and beyond is dependent on the recovery in aviation traffic and a potential reversal of the company's RMB663 million provision for impairment of receivables.

On October 15, 2020, Reuters reported that China's passenger traffic was 47.94 million in September 2020 or 87.5% of what was registered in September 2019. This suggests that domestic travel in China is recovering very strongly, and this is supported by Chinese domestic capacity data as presented by International Civil Aviation Organization.

China's Domestic Capacity Data In Terms Of Number Of Seats Offered

Source: International Civil Aviation Organization October 8, 2020 Presentation

On the flip side, the recovery in flight booking volume for foreign commercial airlines is likely to take a longer-than-expected time for TravelSky. On September 29, 2020, The International Air Transport Association revised its full-year 2020 traffic forecast downwards from a -63% decline earlier to a -66% decrease. Fitch Ratings also published an article on October 15, 2020, where it highlighted that it had become more bearish on global aviation traffic. Fitch Ratings now expects aviation traffic in 2021 to decrease by over -30% as compared to 2019, which is significantly worse than its earlier forecast of a -20% decline in 2021 vis-a-vis 2019.

Separately, TravelSky could possibly see a significant earnings boost, if and when the company reverses part or full of its RMB663 million provision for impairment of receivables registered in 1H 2020. With the domestic segment of Chinese commercial airlines accounting for 91.67% of TravelSky's 1H 2020 flight booking volume, it is reasonable to assume that the bulk of the company's RMB663 million provision relates to domestic airlines. Given a strong recovery in domestic travel in China, a potential reversal of TravelSky's provision for impairment of receivables is likely.

On the other hand, further provisions for impairment of receivables cannot be ruled out. As per the chart below, trade and bills receivables due for over six months but under a year increased by more than 1.6 times from RMB151 million as of December 31, 2019, to RMB393 million as of June 30, 2020.

Ageing Analysis Of Trade And Bills Receivable For TravelSky

Source: TravelSky's 1H 2020 Results Announcement

Valuation

TravelSky trades at 16.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 13.8 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E based on its share price of HK$15.92 as of October 23, 2020. As a comparison, its five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' forward P/E multiples were 19.4 times and 15.7 times, respectively.

Notably, TravelSky's current share price is below the HK$18.66 exercise price for 35,958,950 share appreciation rights issued to 502 of the company's managers under its share incentive scheme in January 2020.

TravelSky offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 2.0% and 2.4%, respectively. The company has historically paid out dividends once per year.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for TravelSky include a slower-than-expected pace of recovery for the global aviation industry, further provision for impairment of receivables in the future, and greater-than-expected pricing pressure for its core aviation information technology services business.

Note that readers who choose to trade in TravelSky shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

