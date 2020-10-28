The Preferred Share Series Without A Name

Let us know what you think of the layout in the comments. Early feedback on the layout is the easiest feedback to include.

Today, we’re highlighting EFC-A. It sits in our neutral range. Risk looks comparable to the NRZ preferred shares, but the yield is lower.

There are several options among the mortgage REIT preferred shares we cover. By covering the sector, we’ve got a more detailed view on the individual shares.

Readers love our series on the different types of REITs. We’re bringing a similar layout to preferred shares.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Welcome to our column on preferred shares. In this series, we pick a few preferred shares to highlight. We’ll be picking from the universe of mortgage REIT preferred shares and baby bonds we cover. The table below contains a tiny portion of the information from the preferred share spreadsheet for subscribers:

Ticker Recent Price Bond or FTF Stripped Yield Current Yield Coupon Floating Yield On Price Annualized YTC AGNCM $22.50 FTF 7.68% 7.64% 6.88% 5.12% 10.9% AGNCN $23.31 FTF 7.55% 7.51% 7.00% 5.75% 11.3% AGNCO $22.62 FTF 7.22% 7.18% 6.50% 5.79% 9.9% AGNCP $21.87 FTF 7.04% 7.00% 6.13% 5.65% 10.3% AI-B $18.00 9.84% 9.72% 7.00% 9.84% 35.2% AI-C $18.92 FTF 11.04% 10.90% 8.25% 7.87% 20.4% AIC $23.15 Bond 7.38% 7.29% 6.75% 7.38% 130.9% AIW $24.13 Bond 6.88% 6.86% 6.63% 6.88% 55.6% ANH-A $23.47 9.25% 9.19% 8.63% 9.25% 103.8% ANH-C $21.50 8.93% 8.87% 7.63% 8.93% 240.4% ARR-C $23.60 7.43% 7.42% 7.00% 7.43% 8.8% CHMI-A $23.03 8.96% 8.90% 8.20% 8.96% 13.6% CHMI-B $20.10 FTF 10.34% 10.26% 8.25% 7.33% 17.3% CIM-A $23.03 8.77% 8.68% 8.00% 8.77% 17.4% CIM-B $20.85 FTF 9.69% 9.59% 8.00% 7.28% 15.5% CIM-C $19.58 FTF 10.00% 9.90% 7.75% 6.40% 15.6% CIM-D $19.95 FTF 10.14% 10.03% 8.00% 7.09% 17.5% CMO-E $23.62 7.99% 7.94% 7.50% 7.99% 93.3% DX-B $24.76 7.74% 7.70% 7.63% 7.74% 24.2% DX-C $21.90 FTF 7.92% 7.88% 6.90% 6.52% 11.1% EFC-A $20.57 FTF 8.22% 8.20% 6.75% 6.59% 13.5% IVR-A $21.95 8.89% 8.83% 7.75% 8.89% 205.5% IVR-B $20.87 FTF 9.41% 9.28% 7.75% 6.55% 14.2% IVR-C $20.93 FTF 9.08% 8.96% 7.50% 6.66% 11.9% MFA-B $20.55 9.25% 9.12% 7.50% 9.25% 321.8% MFA-C $17.88 FTF 9.21% 9.09% 6.50% 7.88% 18.2% MFO $23.72 Bond 8.46% 8.43% 8.00% 8.46% 1043.9% MITT-A $17.30 12.95% 11.92% 8.25% 12.95% 736.9% MITT-B $17.19 12.61% 11.63% 8.00% 12.61% 747.1% MITT-C $16.95 FTF 12.81% 11.80% 8.00% 10.71% 25.8% NLY-D $25.27 7.51% 7.42% 7.50% 7.51% 0.1% NLY-F $23.04 FTF 7.63% 7.54% 6.95% 5.72% 12.2% NLY-G $21.18 FTF 7.77% 7.67% 6.50% 5.24% 15.3% NLY-I $22.99 FTF 7.43% 7.34% 6.75% 5.73% 9.9% NRZ-A $21.42 FTF 8.78% 8.75% 7.50% 7.05% 13.0% NRZ-B $20.14 FTF 8.87% 8.84% 7.13% 7.29% 15.1% NRZ-C $18.28 FTF 8.75% 8.72% 6.38% 7.11% 17.2% NYMTM $19.18 FTF 10.34% 10.26% 7.88% 8.73% 17.5% NYMTN $19.84 FTF 10.16% 10.08% 8.00% 7.51% 13.9% NYMTO $20.40 9.72% 9.65% 7.88% 9.72% 329.9% NYMTP $20.20 9.66% 9.59% 7.75% 9.66% 346.8% PMT-A $24.00 FTF 8.58% 8.46% 8.13% 6.38% 10.0% PMT-B $23.73 FTF 8.54% 8.43% 8.00% 6.63% 10.2% TWO-A $22.09 FTF 9.24% 9.20% 8.13% 6.68% 11.2% TWO-B $20.81 FTF 9.20% 9.16% 7.63% 6.72% 12.1% TWO-C $19.38 FTF 9.40% 9.35% 7.25% 6.78% 16.2% TWO-D $22.25 8.76% 8.71% 7.75% 8.76% 184.8% TWO-E $21.83 8.64% 8.59% 7.50% 8.64% 215.0%

There are a couple of things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

The last preferred shares in this group with a suspended preferred share dividend are from AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT).

For those of you who prefer to visualize the data, we prepared some charts.

Share Prices

We will start with the prices:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

That chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if it wants to issue a call or not.

Dividend Yield

Let’s move onto the stripped yield. This is the way dividend yields should be handled for preferred shares:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price, because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices”. Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Floating-Rate Dividend Yields

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “floating yield on price”. If the shares remain at a fixed rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the shares began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Picking Preferred Shares Works

We’ve consistently incorporated a significant allocation to preferred shares in our portfolio. We could simply hold the positions for income, but we take advantage of trading opportunities as well. Our goal is to maximize total returns, and this technique has worked wonderfully. We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs. PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs. VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF. KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best.

Process

We’ve enjoyed such success with our other series that we wanted to try designing some of our public preferred share articles in a similar manner. That makes it easier to incorporate the charts to help investors visualize the data, and it gives you a clear and consistent layout so you can read the article faster. Remember, your time is valuable. We want to help you gather the relevant data quickly, then provide our interpretation of the data.

In the public articles, we pick a small number of shares we feel like talking about. For subscriber articles, we consistently pick the shares where we see the most important developments.

Today’s Preferred Share

Today, we are going to highlight shares of EFC-A.

EFC-A is in our neutral range. It only has a risk rating of 2.5 (reasonably low), but that matches the 3 series of preferred shares from NRZ. EFC-A offers a stripped yield of 8.22% and a floating yield on price of 6.59%. Meanwhile, the NRZ preferred shares have stripped yields ranging 8.71-8.88%. Further, the NRZ preferred share floating yield on price ranges from 7.07% to 7.30%.

At $20.57, there are more attractive options you could pursue instead.

Index Card

The index card for EFC-A is shown below:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

You can contrast that with the card for NRZ-B:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

NRZ-B carries a materially higher stripped yield, a bigger discount to the target buy under price, and a better yield when floating.

Conclusion

Want to improve your preferred share picks? You need to be comparing most of the preferred shares from a sector. Investors who focus on only one share may miss the forest while staring at one tree. You need to see several shares that are related to have a more complete view.

On the other hand, you don’t want to cover an area that is too broad. If you cover too much, you won’t have enough of the nuanced understanding necessary to recognize the differences between similar stocks.

We’ve met these challenges by focusing on the preferred shares from mortgage REITs. We already have the research on common shares from Scott Kennedy, so we can leverage that knowledge to enhance our evaluation of the preferred shares. Meanwhile, we also have enough different options for preferred shares that we can spot when the sector is trending in any direction.

Ratings:

Neutral rating on preferred share EFC-A.

The REIT Forum utilizes over 5,000 hours per year in research. You can access that research for just pennies per hour. To produce our research, we need to access several expensive data sources. Our total expenses now run over $100,000. If you want to duplicate our service, you'll just need several decades of experience, 5,000 hours per year, and over $100,000 for your budget. We use the time and money to provide a superior experience: It's time to try our service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F,NLY-I,AGNCO,TWO-E,TWO-A,NYMTP,NRZ-C,TWO-B,NRZ-B,TWO-C,NYMTM,NRZ,AGNC,NLY,NYMT,GPMT,PMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings on the common shares, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.