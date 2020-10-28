On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, midstream giant Kinder Morgan (KMI) announced its third-quarter 2020 earnings results. The company did manage to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of revenues but did miss on a GAAP earnings basis. Overall, we definitely see the stability here that we have come to expect from midstream companies and from Kinder Morgan in particular, which I discussed in a previous article. The company reinforced this by holding its dividend steady, which was also expected. The company actually still continues to have some growth opportunities too despite the extremely challenging environment facing the energy industry, although the opportunities are not as great as they once were. Overall, the company is a great way to generate an income in today's low interest rate environment.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's third-quarter 2020 earnings report:

Kinder Morgan brought in total revenues of $2.919 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 9.18% decline over the $3.214 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $819 million in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $951 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Kinder Morgan's natural gas pipelines transported an average of 36.453 billion BTU per day in the period. This was down slightly from the 37.028 billion BTU per day that it had in the last quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.085 billion in the current quarter. This represents a 4.83% decline over the $1.140 billion that the company reported a year ago.

Kinder Morgan reported a net income of $472 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents an 8.70% decline over the $517 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

One thing that we notice by looking at these highlights is that Kinder Morgan's financial performance was down slightly compared to the prior-year quarter. One of the reasons for this comes from the company's natural gas pipeline segment. As noted in the highlights, the volumes of natural gas transported by the company's pipelines were down slightly compared to the prior-year quarter. The reason for this is likely obvious to regular readers of my work. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic caused crude oil prices to decline, although natural gas prices held up much better. This caused upstream producers operating in North America's various shale plays to reduce their production in order to preserve their balance sheets and wait until prices improve. In many basins, such as the Permian, natural gas is a byproduct of oil production. Therefore, when crude oil production is reduced in these areas, natural gas production also declines. The lower production meant that less gas needed to be transported to the market and hence the lower volumes flowing through Kinder Morgan's pipelines.

Kinder Morgan encountered the same problem on its natural gas gathering pipeline systems to an even greater degree. A gathering pipeline essentially grabs the natural gas from the well where it is produced and carries it to a long-haul pipeline that then carries it to its first destination (usually a processing plant). The company's natural gas gathering pipelines handled an average of 2.925 billion BTU per day in the most recent quarter, a 13.46% decline from 3.380 billion BTU per day in the prior-year quarter. This was largely due to the same reasons and the decline in long-haul pipeline volumes. After all, a lower drilling and completions activity means lower natural gas production and thus lower volumes to be collected by the company's gathering pipelines.

The reason why this decline in volumes had an impact on Kinder Morgan's financial performance is because of the business model that Kinder Morgan has. As I have discussed in the past, a midstream company acts much like a toll road in that it is compensated based on the volume of resources that it transports regardless of the value of those resources. While this does provide companies like Kinder Morgan with a great deal of insulation against commodity price fluctuations, they are not completely immune. This is because upstream producers tend to reduce their production when commodity prices decline, as we saw in the past two quarters. This would have a negative effect on midstream volumes. In order to avoid this problem, companies like Kinder Morgan provide their transportation services under long-term contracts with their customers, which include minimum volume commitments. This is a minimum quantity of resources that the customer has to send through the pipelines or pay for anyway. This provides a great deal of stability to the company's pipeline revenues and cash flow, which helps to support the dividends that many of these firms pay out.

The business model for refined products pipelines, which transport things such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel, use a slightly different business model. While these pipelines still generate revenue based on transported volumes, they do not generally have minimum volume commitments. Rather, the volume of products transported by these pipelines are directly dependent on the demand for these products. This could represent something of a problem since the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the demand for transportation, which is one of the leading uses for these products. Kinder Morgan saw the volumes transported through its refined products pipelines decline 16% year over year due to this lower demand, which had an impact on the financial performance of this segment of the company's business. With that said, this unit did see a marked improvement over second-quarter levels as the economy has begun to re-open.

One thing that sets Kinder Morgan apart from many other midstream companies is that the company is also a producer of crude oil and natural gas liquids. This is part of the company's CO 2 unit, which transports carbon dioxide to use in enhanced oil recovery operations to extract these commodities from the company's mature fields in West Texas. Kinder Morgan produces an average of 50,000 barrels of crude oil and 20,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day. This would naturally expose the company to commodity price fluctuations, just like an upstream company is. The reason for this should be immediately obvious because commodity prices determine the price that the company receives for these products. Naturally, the price of crude oil is lower now than in the prior-year quarter due to the demand destruction caused by the pandemic so the company saw its financial performance from this operation decline. With that said, Kinder Morgan did actually see its realized prices increase compared to the third quarter of last year, due mostly to various derivative contracts that Kinder Morgan has in place. In the most recent quarter, the company realized an average price of $54.83 per barrel of crude oil that it produced compared to $49.45 per barrel a year ago. Unfortunately, this was offset by mark-to-market losses on the same hedges. Mark-to-market losses do not directly affect the company's cash flows, which are more important for Kinder Morgan than net income.

Another factor that negatively impacted Kinder Morgan's financial results is the company's recent sale of its Canadian operations. In December 2019, Kinder Morgan sold its Canadian operations to Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), which I noted in a recent article on the latter company. It should be rather apparent why this would have a negative impact on the company's year-over-year results. The firm owned this business in the third quarter of last year but it clearly did not this year due to the sale. Thus, the company was entitled to the revenues and cash flows from Canada last year but it was not this year. As this sale occurred in the middle of December, it will also have an effect on the company's fourth-quarter results when we compare them to the prior-year quarter. It will cease being an issue as we head into the new year, however.

The fact that the company's performance held up so well despite all these negative factors serves quite well to illustrate the true strength and resilience of Kinder Morgan's franchise. Overall, Kinder Morgan is quite well protected against fluctuations in commodity prices, which positions it very well to weather through the current environment and continue to generate cash flow for us in the form of dividends. In addition, Kinder Morgan boasts some growth opportunities that should result in even stronger cash flows over the coming quarters.

One of Kinder Morgan's largest projects over the past few years was the Permian Highway Pipeline. This is a very large natural gas pipeline stretching from Waha, Texas (in the Permian basin) to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The project is a joint venture between Kinder Morgan, EagleClaw Midstream, and Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM), each of which has a 26.7% stake in the project. The remaining 20% is owned by a non-disclosed shipping company that will be transporting some of the resources moving through the pipeline. As such, the Permian Highway Pipeline will be directly contributing to the emergence of the U.S. natural gas export industry. The pipeline itself is 430 miles long and consists of a 42-inch pipe capable of carrying 2.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. One of the nice things about this project is that Kinder Morgan has already secured contracts from customers to utilize the pipeline's capacity, which is something that midstream companies often do before embarking on a project this ambitious. This is because this practice ensures that the companies are not investing a large sum of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use as well as ensures that Kinder Morgan and its partners will generate a positive return on the $2 billion that they are investing to construct this project. Thus, it should boost the company's cash flow once it starts operating, which should be early next year.

Another major project that Kinder Morgan has been working on is the Elba Liquefaction Plant. This is a facility meant to convert natural gas into a liquid form to allow it to be easily transported over bodies of water such as the ocean. It is necessary to do this if the natural gas is to be exported from the United States to either Europe or Asia, which are the regions that are delivering the most growth. The company has been bringing the facility online gradually over much of the past year, with about one train starting up every month. The project was fully completed in late August so it is now running at maximum capacity, which is about 350 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The company should see added revenue and cash flow generation from this facility going forward compared to the third quarter because it is now operating at full capacity as opposed to the partial capacity that we saw in the most recent quarter.

There have been some people that have expressed concern about Kinder Morgan's ability to maintain its dividend. The market also appears to be expressing this concern as evidenced by its 8.10% current yield. I have solidly maintained that Kinder Morgan will be able to sustain its dividend and so far the company has proven me right. As is always the case, we should examine the company's ability to afford the dividend so as to reinforce our convictions. The normal way to do that is to look at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common stockholders. In the third quarter, the company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.085 billion, which works out to $0.48 per weighted average common share. The company only pays out a dividend of $0.2625 per common share. This gives the company a dividend coverage ratio of 1.83x, which is a reasonable ratio that is well above the 1.20x that analysts generally consider to be sustainable. Thus, it appears to be more than able to maintain its dividend. Investors thus have nothing to worry about here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.