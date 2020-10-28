Q3 2020 Dividend Report - A Return To Stock Buying

My Background

Each investor faces a different set of circumstances. Now 33, I have been investing since I was 22 years old. My first investment in individual stocks was made in the heart of the financial crisis back in May 2009. I purchased 40 shares (80, split-adjusted) of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). However, for years before making that purchase, I had been researching the best methods available for both wealth creation and preservation.

I don’t believe in taking unnecessary risks and feel the whims of the stock market are too fickle as far as capital gains are concerned to base my aspirations of financial freedom on. Dividend growth investing stands out as it is far more predictable that a healthy company might increase its dividend by 6% than to make any sort of prediction about stock price volatility in the near term.

On this basis, and from my initial foray into the markets with TD, I’ve built a portfolio of over 30 cash-flowing equities. My goal is ultimately to have a stock market portfolio which provides enough income to cover all of my expenses. While some feel that it only requires ten companies to achieve ultimate diversification, I believe there is room for a healthy level of redundancy to avoid the hiccups involved with company-specific performance. Regardless, I endeavour to always own the best-of-breed companies in their respective industries. I can live with slower growth if it means greater security for my invested dollars.

This is a strategy I have researched over time and came to trust because it can work for me both as a young investor and likewise carry me through the decades to come. While it may not turn heads at a dinner party, it has proven its value over the past few hundred years and remains as relevant as ever today in our digital age.

Having noted the above, it is truly a great time to be a dividend growth investor. The companies I own are committed to rewarding shareholders, and I love nothing more than to reinvest back into them to further increase the compounding power in my portfolio

Please note that all Canadian companies are owned in CAD on Canadian exchanges. Coca-Cola (KO) and (JNJ) are owned in CAD within my portfolio, though they reside on the NYSE.

CAD Dividends

Company CAD Payments ($) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 158.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) 93.96 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 72.56 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 83.70 BCE Inc. (BCE) 183.15 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 17.52 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (OTCPK:CBYDF) 60.00 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 90.00 TELUS Corporation (TU) 52.43 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) 27.50 Fortis Inc. (FTS) 76.40 Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTCPK:CDUAF) 87.08 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 25.88 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 8.30 Hydro One Ltd. (OTC:HRNNF) 65.94 Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF) 15.30 Metro, Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) 4.50 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 107.54 Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) 26.60 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 3.48 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 12.65 Brookfield Instructure Corporation (BIPC) 1.27 A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF) 12.00 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 20.25

USD Dividends

Company USD Payments ($) Waste Management Inc. (WM) 23.17 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 22.32 Yum Brands (YUM) 15.59 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 8.70 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 6.89 Visa Inc. (V) 3.83 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 44.14 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 5.64 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 2.38

Dividend Summary

I raked in C$1,306.01 and U$132.66 from 33 different companies, coming together for a currency-neutral total of $1,438.67. This clocks in for a 16.78% increase over my Q3 2019 totals.

The situation with COVID-19 has resulted in a number of dividend cuts, suspensions, or simply lower increases as companies remain cautious. Consequently, I wasn’t actually expecting such a considerable level of growth from last year. This stands as a testament to the strength of the dividend growth investing model.

Market Activity

It has been an up-and-down year for stock market purchases. To put it mildly, this year has presented a challenging operating environment when looking to be selective with purchases. From the pandemic to the upcoming election, there has been ample news to send markets soaring or crashing down.

Here’s how my market activity has stacked up on a quarterly basis through 2020 thus far:

My strategy has simply been to swing at the pitches that make sense to me, while recognizing that it is sensible to always keep a decent stockpile of cash readily available. This prudent approach is what afforded me the capital on hand to invest ~$15,000 in Q1 when markets were tanking. I took a breather through Q2 as markets continued rising and then nibbled over the last three months.

Here are the two stock purchases I made through Q3:

In total, the C$2,203.30 invested capital comes together for a dividend yield of 3.72%. I expect this to bring in quarterly dividends of C$20.49, or C$81.96 annually.

In today’s low interest rate world, I’m satisfied to both add to a position in CU.TO and initiate this new position with SAP.TO. Compounding takes time, but it starts with meaningful acquisitions in top-notch companies.

Q4 2020 Stock Considerations

At this stage, I would say it’s a virtual certainty that COVID-19 is here to stay for many months to come. It could be well over a year before we get to completely put the masks away.

There will be winners and losers in the markets as this story continues to unfold. However, it seems relatively easy to predict that companies which can thrive in a work-from-home, virtual environment will have the opportunity of a lifetime to grow.

Companies I would love to add to on any serious pullbacks include Microsoft and Visa.

Long before the pandemic, Microsoft had already been doing a tremendous job capitalizing on an increasingly online-based world. Its fiscal Q4 numbers impressed me by the diverse product lines in which they are able to deliver; Xbox up nearly 70%, Azure revenue up 50%, and Surface showing 30% growth.

More recently, Microsoft announced it would be releasing a $550 Surface Laptop Go, which is geared toward remote workers. This is a reasonable price point which I believe will be well-received by consumers looking to accessibly make the most of their time at home.

Visa continues to benefit from the digitization of cash. This was already a secular growth story with decades of growth ahead, but COVID-19 has expedited the trend. Anecdotally, I have already seen several quick-service restaurants in my area either get debit/credit machines for the first time or even upgrade the ones they already had. Everything these days is about tap-and-go without making physical contact with payment machines.

One of the weak points for Visa at this stage is its cross-border volumes. This should come as no surprise, as the pandemic is keeping consumers from traveling abroad. I don’t view this as anything that should be concerning for an investor with a long time horizon, such as myself. My plan is to be with Visa for life, so some temporary weakness is fine by me as the company continues strengthening its network and making the most of the opportunity in front of it to come out of this stronger than ever.

What it really comes down to is that COVID-19 didn’t really change the growth trends which were under way. What it did was accelerate that growth. My forward-looking strategy really comes down to continuing to put money to work in companies which were already doing well pre-pandemic and that will find opportunities amid the chaos to double down on their success.

While it has become increasingly difficult to adequately assess fair market value for stocks in this climate, I feel persistent investment - even in smaller chunks than normal - is critical to remaining on track.

Cash Position

I continue to steadily build up my cash hoard. While I’m not an advocate of timing the market, I have a conservative approach to capital allocation.

I like to have plenty of dry powder in the event that the market offers up some soft pitches. At the current time, there’s plenty on the horizon that could result in a downturn; the impending U.S. election and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic come first to mind.

Should we see any significant pullback, I like knowing I’ll be able to put +$10k to work in rapid succession. Having cash on hand can be every bit as important to portfolio management as owning-high quality stocks, as it effectively provides an option on volatility.

Conclusion

As we close out the third quarter of this tumultuous year, I pulled in nearly $1,500 in passive cash flow. Despite the ups and downs, the dividend growth philosophy continues to ring true.

I invested fresh capital of over $2,000 in solid companies that should continue to increase their dividend payouts in the years to come. Reinvesting that money will be key to successful compounding over time.

While uncertainty remains the only constant through 2020, there are steps that can be taken to be prepared for what comes next. Part of that is continuing to keep cash levels topped up. Making use of temporary challenges yields long-term results.

Thank you for reading, and stay safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, RIOCF, JNJ, BCE, CM, CBYDF, BNS, TU, RCI, FTS, CDUAF, CNI, CP, CWSRF, MTRAF, BEP, BAM, BIP, AWRRF, ENB, WM, MCD, YUM, YUMC, PEP, WMT, V, ABBV, DIS, MSFT, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.